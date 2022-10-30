US Rep. Ilhan Omar defends her support for Ukraine against hecklers during town hall event

Reuters

Musk, who also runs brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring company, is expected to become interim chief of Twitter, according to a person familiar with the matter, after he fired CEO Parag Agarwal and other top company officials. "He is stretching himself thin," said Dennis Dick, retail trader at Triple D Trading. "You have to be concerned that maybe we're not going to get as much attention on Tesla as we were (getting) in the past because Twitter's going to be a big project for him."