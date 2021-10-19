US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska expects to be indicted

FILE - In this May 14, 2014, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks in Lincoln, Neb. Fortenberry expects to be charged with lying to the FBI while federal agents were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire, the nine-term Republican said as he proclaimed his innocence and promised to fight the charges. In a YouTube video posted Monday night, Oct. 18, 2021, he said he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations and asked his supporters to rally behind him. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GRANT SCHULTE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska expects to be charged with lying to the FBI while federal agents were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire, the nine-term Republican said as he proclaimed his innocence and promised to fight the charges.

In a YouTube video posted Monday night, Fortenberry said he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations and asked his supporters to rally behind him. Knowingly making false statements to a federal agent is a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

“We will fight these charges,” he said in the video, filmed inside a pickup truck with his wife, Celeste, against a backdrop of corn. “I did not lie to them. I told them what I knew. But we need your help."

The expected indictment stems from an FBI investigation into $180,000 in illegal campaign contributions from Gilbert Chagoury. The contributions were funneled through a group of Californians from 2012 through 2016 and went to four U.S. politicians, including $30,200 to Fortenberry in 2016 and $10,000 to then-Rep. Lee Terry, who represented the Omaha area in 2014.

The FBI office in Omaha referred questions Tuesday to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of California, which didn’t immediately return a phone message Tuesday morning.

Fortenberry's campaign has said he didn't know the donations, which the campaign received during a fundraiser in Los Angeles, originated with Chagoury.

Fortenberry, of Lincoln, said FBI agents from California came to his home about 2 1/2 years ago after he had been out dealing with a major storm that had just hit Nebraska. He said they questioned him about the contributions then and in a follow-up interview.

“I told them what I knew and what I understood,” he said.

Fortenberry represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, a Republican-leaning area that includes Lincoln, surrounding farmland and small towns in eastern Nebraska. His statement that he expected to be indicted was first reported by the Omaha World-Herald.

His wife, Celeste, said in a statement emailed to supporters that the anticipated indictment “has all the marks of being a political attack, a bogus charge manufactured to take him out.”

The FBI investigation began during the administration of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican.

___

Associated Press writer Josh Funk contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry says he expects to be indicted for lying to the FBI

    Fortenberry uploaded a YouTube video announcing that he expects to be charged and said he will "fight" the indictment.

  • GOP congressman says he expects to be indicted for lying to the FBI

    Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) told supporters on Tuesday he expects to be indicted on allegations he lied to federal investigators.Driving the news: In a video uploaded to YouTube, the congressman sat with his wife and dog in a vintage pickup truck as he announced federal prosecutors in California "accused me of lying, and are charging me with this."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them," Fortenberry added.

  • Amazon accused of possibly lying to Congress

    U.S. lawmakers have accused Amazon's top executives, including founder Jeff Bezos, of possibly lying to Congress.On Monday, five members of the House Judiciary Committee wrote to Amazon boss Andy Jassy, accusing Amazon executives of possibly lying about the firm's business practices.They are now considering whether to refer the company for criminal investigation.The letter follows an investigation by Reuters which found that Amazon conducted a systematic campaign of copying products and rigging search results in India to boost sales of its own brands.Amazon denies the allegations.The letter states that "credible reporting" in the Reuters story "directly contradicts the sworn testimony and representations of Amazon's top executives – including former CEO Jeffrey Bezos.""At best, this reporting confirms that Amazon's representatives misled the Committee," it states. "At worst, it demonstrates that they may have lied to Congress in possible violation of federal criminal law".In response, an Amazon spokesperson issued a statement, saying the company did not mislead the committee and has sought to correct the record on, quote: "the inaccurate media articles in question."Since 2019, the House Judiciary Committee has been investigating competition in digital markets.Last year in sworn testimony before an antitrust subcommittee, Jeff Bezos said Amazon prohibits its employees from using data on individual sellers to benefit its own private-label product lines.

  • Trump blasts “wacky” GOP Sen. Cassidy after “Axios on HBO” interview

    Former President Trump on Monday blasted Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) after he told "Axios on HBO" that he is not sure Trump could win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.Driving the news: When told that Trump could be expected to win the nomination, Cassidy jumped in saying: "I don't know that."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“Trump is the first president in the Republican side at least to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four year

  • Trump answered questions for 4 hours in a deposition for a lawsuit alleging his bodyguards beat up protesters outside Trump Tower

    Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.

  • China's EV sales expected to exceed 35% in 2025, Xpeng CEO says

    New energy vehicles (NEV) are expected to make up over 35% of new vehicle sales in China in 2025, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive of electric car maker Xpeng Inc said at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. China, the world's biggest auto market, is promoting NEVs, which includes battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to combat pollution and support the country's car technologies. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said earlier this month that NEV sales in China are likely to rise to 3 million units this year, up from 1.4 million last year.

  • Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents

    Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan. 6 select committee of Congress, saying that some of the records don't have a valid connection to day of the Capitol insurrection.

  • Tempe weighs renaming streets and schools

    Streets, parks and three schools named after Ku Klux Klan members.

  • Dutch coronavirus cases jump 44% as hospitals feel strain

    New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped 44% in the week through Tuesday, forcing several hospitals in the country to cut back on regular care to deal with a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Infections reached their highest level since the end of July at 25,751, official data showed, rising for the third consecutive week following the easing of many social distancing measures in the Netherlands last month. That has forced several hospitals to cancel regular care, by postponing planned operations or by limiting surgery to the most serious cases, mainly in regions where vaccination rates are low.

  • California congressional race could help tilt House control

    What could be one of the most competitive House races in the country is taking shape in California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley, where a Democratic assemblyman Monday became the latest candidate to announce a bid to oust Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao. Democrats have 220 seats in the chamber and Republicans have 212, with three vacancies. Five-term Assemblyman Rudy Salas formally announced he is entering the race during a kickoff event in his hometown of Bakersfield, where he had been the first Latino to serve on the City Council.

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”

  • Gangs expand territory as Haiti government struggles to stay in control

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - When Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry attempted on Sunday to lead a ceremony commemorating the death of one of the country's founding fathers, his delegation was met with a volley of gunfire that forced officials to withdraw. It was a further sign of the growing power of the Caribbean nation's gangs, who on Saturday kidnapped a group of Christian missionaries traveling near the capital, Port-au-Prince. Gangs have become more comfortable committing crimes outside the territory they control since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August, said human rights activist Pierre Esperance.

  • Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden's initial decision to waive executive privilege. In a federal lawsuit, Trump said the committee's August request was “almost limitless in scope,” and sought many records that weren't connected to the siege. Trump’s lawsuit was expected, as he had said he would challenge the investigation and at least one ally, Steve Bannon, has defied a subpoena.

  • Deer Adds to Picturesque Scene of Fall Snow in Utah Garden

    Northern Utah experienced wintry weather on Monday, October 18, with snow as low as 5,000 feet, the National Weather Service reported.Video by Jessica Koehler from Park City shows a deer standing near her home in the light snowfall.“Significant snow will impact travel over southwest Wyoming and the mountains of northern Utah,” the weather service said, before tapering off Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Dr. Jessica Koehler via Storyful

  • Hearing in Artiles case delayed 2 months, state says investigation is ‘ongoing’

    A circuit court judge on Tuesday delayed one of Miami’s most high-profile public corruption cases another 60 days after the state attorney’s office in Miami requested more time to gather reports requested by the defense.

  • Bourbon producer signals intent to hire replacement workers

    Declaring an impasse in contract talks with striking union workers, global spirits producer Heaven Hill said Monday it will start hiring permanent replacement workers for bottling and warehouse operations in Kentucky. Union leaders responded that they're willing to continue negotiations and accused the company of wanting to replace longtime employees with non-union workers. About 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D have been on strike for more than five weeks They voted overwhelmingly last month to reject a new five-year contract offer and formed picket lines at Heaven Hill’s operations in Bardstown.

  • Accused three times of domestic violence, Detroit cop remains on the force

    Kamille Rhodes was supposed to be on her way to a baby shower in July 2017, but instead she sat at the intersection of 7 Mile and Telegraph, dazed, confused and in pain.

  • Hooters clarifies uniform policy after servers’ outcry over controversial new shorts

    One employee on TikTok described the new shorts as "like underwear."

  • Trump concedes to being 'former president' in Capitol riot lawsuit

    Donald Trump, who claims he never conceded the 2020 election, establishes himself as a former president in his lawsuit against the Capitol riot committee and National Archives.

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.