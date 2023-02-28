US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery

FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on Oct. 5, 2022. Castro is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, according to a statement from Castro on his House website Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, the congressman said in a statement on his House website.

The statement released Monday said Castro underwent successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center after being diagnosed with gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors.

“My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work,” according to the statement.

“Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors following a series of tests,” Castro wrote.

A gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumor forms in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, which is part of the digestive system, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Castro, 48, is a Democrat from San Antonio who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012. He is currently a member of House committees on Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and the committee on Education and Labor.

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro has surgery to remove cancerous tumors

    The Texas Democrat said his "prognosis is good."

  • Khloe Kardashian Has the Perfect Response to Critical Comment About Tumor Removal Bandage

    Khloe Kardashian had a succinct response when asked about the bandage seen on the side of her face in a selfie. See what the Kardashians star had to say about the scar from her tumor removal.

  • 2023 US recession now expected to start later than predicted

    A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates. Fifty-eight percent of 48 economists who responded to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics envision a recession sometime this year, the same proportion who said so in the NABE's survey in December. A third of the economists who responded to the survey now expect a recession to begin in the April-June quarter.

  • Iran schoolgirls poisoned as "some people" seek to stop education for girls

    Since late November, hundreds of cases of respiratory poisoning have been reported among schoolgirls mainly in Qom.

  • Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties

    Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban on Tuesday thanked Egypt for its role in capping Europe-bound migration as the two countries inked a series of preliminary agreements in Cairo. Orban's praise for Egypt, and its president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, came during his visit to the Egyptian capital in which the two governments signed various memorandums of understanding in nuclear cooperation, education and sports. In a joint media conference following the signings, Orban spoke of a need to reduce East-West divisions in Europe.

  • S. Korean politician in hot water for resurfaced fanfic featuring K-pop star IU

    Controversy is swirling around South Korean politician Jang Ye-chan after a fanfiction he authored years ago allegedly referenced singer IU in a lewd manner. Jang is a 34-year-old candidate for the head position of the youth division in South Korea’s conservative People Power Party (PPP). One female character in the novel is a singer named Lee Ji-eun, the legal birth name of K-pop artist IU.

  • U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro underwent surgery following cancer diagnosis

    The lawmaker also shared that, after a series of tests, doctors found the tumors to be "small, slow-growing and mostly asymptomatic."

  • Family mourns HK model, police search for evidence

    STORY: Choi's partner Chris Tam and her mother arrived outside the three-story house in rural Tai Po district where police had discovered parts of Choi's body last week, along with a meat slicer and an electric saw. Taoist priests later carried out a traditional ritual, where Tam and others paid their respects.Meanwhile, Hong Kong police conducted a search for evidence at a landfill.On Monday (February 27), four people charged with Choi's killing appeared in court. They were her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, Kwong's brother Anthony and their father Kwong Kau, police said. All four were denied bail, the court ruled.The court adjourned a hearing on the case to May 8.

  • Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot

    Security forces in Indonesia's restive Papua region have surrounded separatists holding captive a New Zealand pilot, but will exercise restraint while negotiations for his release continue, a top security official said on Tuesday. Philip Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TNPB) on Feb. 7 after landing in the remote region of Nduga. The rebels say they will not release Mehrtens, 37, unless Indonesia's government recognises the region's independence and withdraws its troops.

  • Biden taps 'wage theft' opponent Julie Su as labor secretary

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Labor Department Deputy Secretary Julie Su to head the agency after current Secretary Marty Walsh departs next month. "Julie has spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot, that no community is overlooked, and that no worker is left behind," Biden said in a statement. "Over several decades, Julie has led the largest state labor department in the nation, cracked down on wage theft, fought to protect trafficked workers, increased the minimum wage, created good-paying, high-quality jobs, and established and enforced workplace safety standards," he said.

  • IAEA report says pressing Iran on enrichment to near bomb-grade

    VIENNA (Reuters) -The U.N. nuclear watchdog is in discussions with Iran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity, very close to weapons grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, a report by the watchdog seen by Reuters confirmed on Tuesday. Diplomats said last week that the agency had found the traces at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), where Iran is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity. Weapons grade is around 90%.

  • 'We won't give up Bakhmut': Ukrainian soldier

    STORY: A supermarket was on fire on Monday (February 27), and constant explosions could be heard in the town.Capturing Bakhmut, scene of some of the war's bloodiest battles, would be Russia's first major prize in more than six months.It would open the way for taking the last remaining urban centers in the Donetsk region, one of four Moscow claims to have annexed in its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Shemar Moore Goofs Off with His Baby Girl in Hilarious Video

    The S.W.A.T. actor and his girlfriend welcomed daughter Frankie on Jan. 24

  • Is CPAC losing its mojo?

    The once-unavoidable Conservative Political Action Conference is facing some conspicuous absences this year

  • Inside how the Navy axed male pilots to stage all-women Super Bowl flyover

    Fox News Digital spoke to a Navy aircrew member who was originally slated to fly over the Super Bowl before male pilots were booted in favor of an all-women team.

  • Mexican president says Tesla committed to building plant in Mexico

    Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.

  • February storms and soaking rain heading for Iowa

    February storms and soaking rain heading for Iowa

  • Freshman Rep. Andy Ogles admits he didn't know what he majored in

    Ogles majored in "Liberal Studies" at Middle Tennessee State University, not international policy and economics as he previously claimed.

  • Shionogi sees COVID pill reaping $2 billion in annual sales upon U.S. approval

    Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd believes its COVID-19 pill will easily garner $2 billion in annual sales if it secures U.S. approval, which the company expects to receive in late 2024, its chief executive said. Xocova, a protease inhibitor like the COVID treatments developed by Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co, was granted emergency approval by Japanese regulators in November, making it the nation's first domestically produced oral treatment for COVID. CEO Isao Teshirogi told Reuters that the drug - seen as the biggest of heavy bets by Shionogi on pandemic-related treatments - could be approved in South Korea and China as early as next month.

  • Court revives challenge to New York law protecting workers who get abortions

    A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center's challenge to a New York state law that prohibits retaliation against employees for getting abortions or making other reproductive health decisions. A panel of the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the state law violates Evergreen Association Inc's constitutional right to freedom of association by forcing the nonprofit, which counsels patients against getting abortions, to employ people who go against its message. New York City adopted a similar law in 2018.