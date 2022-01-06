US Rep. Kinzinger says he’ll focus on GOP anti-Trump movement rather than run for Illinois office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Pearson, Chicago Tribune
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO — Retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said in a video Wednesday that he will forego a bid for U.S. Senate or Illinois governor to focus on the fight against former President Donald Trump’s influence over the GOP.

“This time last year I hoped victory would come in a matter of months. Now I see it will take years,” the six-term lawmaker from Channahon said on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“That’s why I’m transitioning from serving just one corner of Illinois into fighting this new nationwide mission full time,” he said.

Kinzinger has been one of the few Republicans on Capitol Hill to oppose Trump’s leadership of the GOP and decry baseless allegations that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen. He formed the Country First political action committee and movement last year to back Republicans opposed to the former president.

In October, after a redistricting map drawn by Democrats put Kinzinger in the same congressional district as Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria in a region filled with hard right GOP voters, Kinzinger announced he would not run for Congress. But he had left the door open for a possible challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth or Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Kinzinger ruled those efforts out Wednesday as he also delivered a broadside to the Republican leadership with whom he has often clashed. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment for his role in the Jan. 6 uprising and is one of two Republicans on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s panel investigating the causes of the insurrection.

“Some say it’s time to move on from Jan. 6th. But we can’t move on without addressing what happened or by pretending it never happened,” Kinzinger said.

“The 2020 election was not stolen. Joe Biden won. Donald Trump lost. We have to admit it. But the leadership of the Republican Party won’t. They lied to the American people and they still are,” he said.

As a result, Kinzinger said “the people must rise to the occasion” and restore principled GOP leadership.

“That means choosing truth over lies, hope over fear and progress over anger,” he said. “It means stepping up to vote for principled leaders—especially in the primaries. It means taking stock in who we listen to and what we ask of ourselves, thinking about what we want the future to look like.”

Kinzinger’s prospects in a statewide election bid would have been slim in a GOP primary and even more problematic in a general election in a state that has turned strongly Democratic. As a result, his decision not to run was not unexpected.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A guide to the most important primary elections of the 2022 midterms, which will test Trump's influence over the GOP

    The 2022 primaries, starting in March, will test former President Trump's power over the GOP and could reshape both parties' bases in Congress.

  • The Big Red Flag Under Kanye West’s Democratic Fig Leaf

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Kanye West ran for President in 2020, it appeared that veteran political operatives of both stripes were more than happy to take the rapper and fashion mogul’s money. The truth may be far sketchier.While it initially seemed like Republican and Democratic operatives were both benefiting from West’s quixotic White House bid, The Daily Beast recently revealed it was mostly GOP insiders who ran Kanye’s campaign, with many of them taking

  • Boston Winter Draws Caribbean LNG Cargoes in Rare Price Play

    (Bloomberg) -- A third Caribbean liquefied natural gas cargo is headed for Boston, where two other await colder weather before unloading in an unprecedented bet on price spikes this winter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Gas

  • A year after Capitol riot: 17 Ky. residents charged, 6 admit guilt. See their sentences.

    The punishments for Kentuckians convicted in the Capitol riot range from short prison sentences to probation time and fines, according to court records.

  • No criminal charges for mishandled Wisconsin National Guard sexual assault cases, state justice department says

    But agency recommends reforms regarding alcohol consumption and romantic relationships between Guard members

  • US imposes sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

    The Biden administration announced sanctions Wednesday against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, accusing him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilize the region and undermine a U.S.-brokered peace accord from more than 25 years ago. The Treasury Department also alleged that Dodik has used his leadership position to accumulate wealth through graft and bribery, including by providing government contracts and monopolies to business associates. The practical impact of the Biden administration's actions is that any property or interest belonging to Dodik in the United States would now be blocked, though Dodik said he had never done business in the U.S. and did not own property in the country.

  • Former Detroit Tigers 1968 World Series champ Tommy Matchick dies at 78

    The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday that former utility infielder Tom Matchick, a 1968 World Series champion, has died. He was 78.

  • Pelosi and McCarthy's words show how two different Americas see the Jan. 6 insurrection

    Immediately after the Jan. 6 attack, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seemed united. But the two have grown increasingly apart over how to move forward from the insurrection.

  • U.S. strengthens COVID-19 infection controls at bases in Japan

    U.S. military bases in Japan introduced stricter COVID-19 measures on Thursday after the government expressed grave concern about a surge of new infections and called for restrictions on the movement of U.S. personnel. Japan is facing what some are calling its sixth wave of coronavirus infections with cases in some places at their highest in months. One official has blamed U.S. military personnel for spreading the Omicron variant.

  • When will Michigan State's Keon Coleman, Maliq Carr start basketball? Izzo, Tucker to talk

    Michigan State's Tom Izzo plans to talk to football coach Mel Tucker about whether Keon Coleman and Maliq Carr will join the Spartans' hoops team.

  • Checking in candidates for Illinois governor's race

    It's 2022 and the race for the governor's mansion is already picking up speed. But right now, there's more intrigue on who could be running rather than who is already in. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: While pundits are expecting a nationwide red wave, Illinois is firmly blue, as is incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The intrigue: We asked GOP pundits and consultants in October which names they're keeping tabs on, so let's start out 2022 wit

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Banned From Twitter and Facebook for COVID-19 Misinformation

    Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rang in the new year with a permanent Twitter ban and a 24 hour suspension from Facebook. The bans follow repeated violations of both platforms’ COVID-19 misinformation policies. Greene was suspended from Twitter twice for the same violation over the summer.

  • Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $11,000 in Honor of Welsh Soccer Player's Son After Stillbirth

    Following the tragic death of a Wrexham A.F.C. player’s infant son, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, along with Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, donated in support of a stillbirth charity.

  • Some GOP leaders are scornful or silent about booster shots seen as key to fighting omicron

    As coronavirus cases surged in Florida last summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to get vaccinated. "If you look at the people that are being admitted to hospitals . . .. over 95% of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all," he said at a news conference. "These vaccines are saving lives."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Last month the governor struck a different tone when asked on Fox News if he

  • Trump’s ‘cult-like control’ of Republican party grows stronger since insurrection

    A year ago, it seemed as though the Republican party might snap out of its love affair with the former president. Not so Trump at a rally in Perry, Georgia in September. Today, the loudest voices in the Republican party belong to the extremists. Photograph: Dustin Chambers/Reuters Whether it was praising white supremacists, siding with Vladimir Putin or suggesting bleach as a coronavirus cure, there was nothing that Donald Trump could do to make the Republican party fall out of love with him. Th

  • Mom pleads guilty to faking 7-year-old’s ‘terminal’ illness, Colorado officials say

    She took her daughter to the hospital more than 1,000 times in five years before the child’s death in 2017, prosecutors said.

  • Garland Uses January 6 Anniversary Speech to Stump for Dem Voting Bills

    'It is essential for Congress to act to give the Department the powers we need to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a vote that counts,' he said.

  • Rachel Nichols officially leaves ESPN after settlement

    Sports media personality Rachel Nichols and ESPN have mutually agreed to part ways amid fallout over comments she made about diversity at the network. Sources told The New York Post on Wednesday that both sides reached a settlement agreement for Nichols to pursue other opportunities. Nichols, who has been with the network for 16 years, had one year left on her current contract, but ESPN reportedly had no intention to use her on their weekly...

  • Nikki Haley: 'Unthinkable' that labor bosses are putting themselves before student welfare

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley disagrees with decisions from teachers unions to close schools after winter break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Could Jim Harbaugh emerge as head coaching candidate for Giants?

    If the New York Giants were to part ways with Joe Judge, might Michigan's Jim Harbaugh become a head coaching candidate?