US Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks rear-ended on way to Nikki Haley caucus event Saturday

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' staff say she is unhurt after her car was rear-ended by a semi on Saturday, causing her to miss a Nikki Haley campaign event where she was scheduled to speak.

Miller-Meeks, a Republican who represents the 1st Congressional District in southeast Iowa, was scheduled to speak at a 2 p.m. Haley event in Iowa City, but was replaced by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who represents northeast Iowa's 2nd District. Travel conditions are hazardous in many parts of Iowa this weekend as the state deals with a blizzard warning. Monday's Iowa Caucuses are expected to see record cold temperatures.

"It's my pleasure to be with you today kind of subbing in for your congresswoman, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who unfortunately had a little bit of travel trauma," Hinson told the crowd at the event. "She actually got rear-ended by a semi on her way here. So pray for her. She's fine. I've already talked to her."

Hinson went on to fire up the GOP crowd gathered to hear Haley speak.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley greets supporters during a campaign stop Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at The James Theater in Iowa City, Iowa.

"It is so important that we send her back to Washington, D.C., and we send a Republican Congress back to Washington, D.C., in 2024 because we have to fire Joe Biden and we need to be able to enable a Republican agenda to move forward," she said.

Miller-Meeks' congressional office put out a statement after the event.

"This afternoon, Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks was involved in a minor car accident where another vehicle hit her from behind," the statement said. "She did not require medical attention and left the scene in a private vehicle upon being released by the Iowa State Patrol. She wishes to commend the courtesy and professionalism of the Iowa State Patrol who was already present and the valiant effort of the Iowa Department of Transportation and their snow plow drivers who are working to clear our roadways. The congresswoman will return to assuming her duties on Monday."

