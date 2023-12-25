US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reports Christmas Day swatting at her home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims a prankster sent a police tactical unit to her Georgia home on Christmas Day.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time,” the right-wing firebrand posted on social media. “On Christmas with my family here.”

Greene has accused critics of wanting to have her “killed by police” as their reason for phoning emergency services to dispatch a SWAT team to her house when there was otherwise no danger. The congresswoman thanked local police for their efforts Monday and wished them a merry Christmas.

“I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!” she wrote.

Most of Greene’s followers on X called for law enforcement to somehow put an end to the harassment the combative lawmaker has endured.

“I hope they find out who they are and hold them accountable,” wrote one supporter. “Merry Christmas MTG.”

Others questioned the veracity of her claim or blamed her for stirring up drama on Christmas Day.

Neither Floyd County nor Rome police in Georgia has responded to a request for confirmation.

