US Rep. Veronica Escobar arrested outside Supreme Court during abortion protest

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar's Twitter account said the congresswoman was arrested outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

"Today, Congresswoman Escobar was arrested in front of the Supreme Court for proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom," the tweet said.

Her office said a statement was being prepared.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated later.

Today, Congresswoman Escobar was arrested in front of the Supreme Court for proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom.



Our rights are on the line. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/daL66p0LJD — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) July 19, 2022

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: US Rep. Veronica Escobar arrested outside Supreme Court