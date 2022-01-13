New US report dismisses Beijing's claim to South China Sea 'historical rights'

·4 min read

The US government stepped up its criticism of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea on Wednesday, issuing a report that declares "historical rights" a meaningless term.

Referencing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) and an international ruling dismissing most of China's claims in the South China Sea, the US State Department said in its report, titled Limits in the Seas, that they "gravely undermine the rule of law in the oceans".

The report comes amid ongoing tensions between China and rival claimants in the South and East China Seas, and follows recent reports in the Japanese media that Japanese warships have conducted freedom of navigation patrols near the disputed Spratly Islands in a bid to deter Beijing.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Beijing asserts "historic rights" over more than 80 per cent of the South China Sea region, including the Spratlys, via its "nine-dash line"- an area stretching as far as 2,000km (1,243 miles) from the mainland and reaching waters close to Indonesia and Malaysia.

The July 2016 ruling by an international tribunal in The Hague determined that China had no "historic rights" in the South China Sea and ruled that some of the rocky outcrops claimed by several countries could not legally be used as the basis for territorial claims.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said last year, amid a dispute with the Philippines over a massing of hundreds of Chinese ships near the Spratly Islands, that the ruling was "an invalid waste of paper".

"No provision of the Convention contains the term 'historic rights,' nor is there a uniform understanding of what, specifically, the term means as a matter of international law," the State Department's report said.

"Any claim to such rights would need to conform to the Convention's provisions, including with respect to the areas of [exclusive economic zone], continental shelf and high seas," it said.

The report also disputed China's claims to more than 100 features in the South China Sea that are submerged during high tide - precluding them from sovereignty claims under international law.

It stressed that any feature's legal status must be assessed based on its "natural state," an apparent reference to China's creation over the past decade of thousands of acres of new land in the Spratly Islands through dredging and artificial island building.

"Land reclamation or other human activities that alter the natural state of a low-tide elevation or fully submerged feature cannot transform the feature into an island," the report said.

US navy chief backs 'equitable' use of resource-rich disputed waters

Alongside Wednesday's report, the 150th in a 52-year series examining the validity of maritime claims around the world, the State Department also released Chinese and Vietnamese translations of its executive summary.

The document builds on previous warnings about China's territorial claims in the South China Sea by US President Joe Biden's administration and that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

In July, the Biden administration endorsed a determination by the Trump administration that virtually all of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea were unlawful, and vowed to act militarily if China were to attack any Filipino vessel or aircraft in the region.

Disputes between Beijing and Washington over the South China Sea have been escalating since Beijing began land reclamation operations in 2016 in some of the features it controls in the ocean's Spratly archipelago.

The Biden administration contends that Beijing's actions in the South China Sea threaten some US$3 trillion worth of commerce that passes through the region each year.

During a tour of Southeast Asian nations last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed that the US, along with other countries who claim territories in the South China Sea, would "continue to push back on such behaviour".

China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the State Department report, which is likely to anger the Chinese government.

"It is not China that has long been stirring up trouble in the South China Sea and posing a grave threat and major risks to regional peace and stability under the pretext of 'freedom of navigation'," Zhao said in December following Blinken's remarks. "I'm sure we all know which country is in the habit of doing all these. I hope US officials will not misrepresent facts."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Denmark accuses China, Russia and Iran of espionage threat

    Denmark warned on Thursday of a rising espionage threat from Russia, China, Iran and others, including in the Arctic region where global powers are jostling for resources and sea routes. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service said there had been numerous examples of attempted spying on Denmark, whose active global role had helped make it a tempting target. "The threat from foreign intelligence activities against Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands has increased in recent years," Anders Henriksen, head of counterintelligence at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, said in a report.

  • How 49ers' Dre Greenlaw, Emmanuel Moseley impressed Kyle Shanahan vs. Rams

    Kyle Shanahan knows immediate contributions from players returning from injuries is rare and special.

  • German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

    A German court has convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago. The Koblenz state court concluded that Anwar Raslan was the senior officer in charge of a facility in the Syrian city of Douma known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where suspected opposition protesters were detained. A junior officer, Eyad al-Gharib, was convicted last year of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz court to 4½ years in prison.

  • Father Stretch My Pyкas: Kanye West Headed to Russia to Perform Sunday Service and Potentially Meet Putin

    It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West will be taking his talents to ...Russia?

  • India's Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster shot neutralises Omicron

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday a booster shot of its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine administered six months after the last of two doses neutralises both the Omicron and Delta variants of the coronavirus. The study was conducted at the Emory Vaccine Center in Atlanta based on blood serum collected from 13 individuals, 28 days after their booster shot. It was sponsored by Bharat Biotech's partner Ocugen Inc.

  • The Las Vegas Raiders have one chance to beat the Cincinnati Bengals: Doc's Morning Line

    If the Bengals keep Joe Burrow's jersey clean Saturday, it shouldn't be a close game against the Raiders.

  • Dems worry they'll be boxed out without changes to filibuster, voting rules

    Democrats are warning that they could box themselves out of winning Senate races in key states unless they change the legislative filibuster and pass voting rights and election reform legislation. The fear boils down to a belief among Senate Democrats that unless they take federal action, changes being made by GOP-controlled state legislatures will make it harder for certain constituency groups to vote, which would make it harder for Democrats...

  • The photo has been doctored to show Raila Odinga's son wearing a shirt endorsing rival political party

    Facebook and Twitter posts have shared an image of Raila Odinga Junior, the son of veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga, wearing a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) shirt. Users allege that he supports UDA, the party of his father’s political opponent, Deputy President William Ruto. But the claim is false: the image has been digitally altered to add the party logo.The image was published on Twitter on December 16, 2021, on an account with more than 8,000 followers. A screenshot of the false twe

  • China and Taiwan: A really simple guide to a growing conflict

    Tension between China and Taiwan has risen and what happens next matters to us all

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • Lithuanians overwhelmingly oppose Vilnius' policy on China, poll shows

    Just 13 per cent of Lithuanians support Vilnius' hardline policy toward China, according to a government poll that adds to the pressure mounting on its foreign ministry. In a survey conducted by a private company on behalf of the ministry, just 1 per cent of respondents rated Lithuania's "value-based" policy towards China "very positively", with 12 per cent viewing it "positively". Conversely, 21 per cent said they felt "very negatively" and 37 per cent "negatively" about a policy that has seen

  • Slovak government approves defence treaty with United States

    Slovakia's government has approved a defence agreement with the United States, setting the framework for potential use of its air bases by its NATO partner but not leading to any concrete deployments, ministers said on Wednesday. The agreement, which the Slovak government said follows similar treaties by 23 other NATO countries including all those on the alliance's eastern border, still needs the president's signature and ratification by the country's parliament. "This is an important sign that the government is acting responsibly in foreign, security and defence policies," Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok told a news conference.

  • Rebel Wilson Shared the ‘Simple Solution’ That Helped Her Lose 75 Pounds

    Rebel Wilson, 41, shared that she walks an hour a day six days a week to help her lose weight, in her new ‘Time to Walk’ episode available on Apple Watch.

  • China Hurt Most by Indonesia’s Move to Keep Nickel at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s pledge to be more than a raw-materials supplier is set to pile pressure on China’s steel to electric vehicles industries that are already grappling with rising cost volatility.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Blee

  • KFC faces boycott in China over meal toy promotion

    KFC launched the promotion last week with Pop Mart, a Chinese toy maker known for its mystery boxes.

  • Rome church condemns swastika-draped casket at funeral

    The Catholic Church in Rome on Tuesday strongly condemned as “offensive and unacceptable” a funeral procession outside a local church in which the casket was draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute. In a statement Tuesday, the Vicariate of Rome strongly condemned the scene and stressed that neither the parish priest, nor the priest who celebrated the funeral, knew what was going to transpire outside after the funeral Mass ended. It called the swastika-emblazoned Nazi flag “a horrendous symbol irreconcilable with Christianity.”

  • Thankful Quandre Diggs says surgery a success; Pete Carroll says Seahawks want Diggs back

    Diggs had surgery for a broken leg and dislocated ankle he got in the final quarter of the last game of his contract Sunday.

  • Israel moves to resolve crisis after Bedouins protest

    Israel’s fragile governing coalition moved to resolve a crisis on Wednesday after Arab Bedouin staged protests against tree-planting by nationalists on disputed land in the Negev desert. The government announced a compromise in which it would complete the day's planting and launch negotiations on Thursday. Israel says they need to move into planned towns so it can provide public services.

  • China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

    Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. With the success of the Games and China’s national dignity at stake, Beijing is doubling down on its “zero-tolerance" COVID-19 policy. Across China, more than 20 million people are in some form of lockdown, with many prevented from leaving their homes.

  • Man, 50, held on $1 million bond after incident Friday in Uhrichsville

    Tuscarawas County sheriff's deputies arrest Uhrichsville man, 50, now jailed on