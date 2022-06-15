US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles

Tom Krisher
·4 min read

DETROIT – Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, according to statistics released by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautioned against using the numbers to compare automakers, saying it didn’t weight them by the number of vehicles from each manufacturer that uses such systems, or how many miles those vehicles traveled.

Automakers reported crashes from July of last year through May 15 under an order from the agency, which is examining such crashes broadly for the first time.

“As we gather more data, NHTSA will be able to better identify any emerging risks or trends and learn more about how these technologies are performing in the real world,” said Steven Cliff, the agency’s administrator.

Back to work: Elon Musk reportedly demands Tesla, SpaceX employees return to the office

'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon': Biden dismisses Elon Musk's 'super bad feeling' about the economy

Tesla Autopilot and other systems

Tesla’s crashes occurred while vehicles were using Autopilot, “Full Self-Driving,” Traffic Aware Cruise Control, or other driver-assist systems that have some control over speed and steering. The company has about 830,000 vehicles with the systems on the road.

The next closest of a dozen automakers that reported crashes was Honda, with 90, but Honda says it has about 6 million vehicles on U.S. roads with such systems. Subaru was next with 10, and all other automakers reported five or fewer.

In a June 2021 order, NHTSA told more than 100 automakers and automated vehicle tech companies to report serious crashes within one day of learning about them and to disclose less-serious crashes by the 15th day of the following month. The agency is assessing how the systems perform and whether new regulations may be needed.

NHTSA also said that five people were killed in the crashes involving driver-assist systems, and six were seriously hurt.

Tesla’s crash number also may be high because the company uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get real-time crash reports. Other automakers don’t have such capability, so their reports may come slower or crashes may not be reported at all, NHTSA said. A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.

Innovators: These 7 companies and leaders have a bold vision for the future

Inflation going even higher: How to survive inflation and save money for a car, home and other big purchases

The 2019 Tesla that crashed into two cars while supposedly on Autopilot
The 2019 Tesla that crashed into two cars while supposedly on Autopilot

What is Tesla's AutoPilot?

Tesla’s crashes accounted for nearly 70% of the 392 reported by the dozen automakers. Although the Austin, Texas, automaker calls its systems Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving,” it says the vehicles cannot drive themselves and the drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

Manufacturers were not required to report how many vehicles they have on the road that have the systems, nor did they have to report how far those vehicles traveled, or when the systems are in use, NHTSA said. At present, those numbers aren’t quantifiable, an agency official said.

However, NHTSA may seek such information later. In the meantime, the new data has enabled it to find out about crashes much faster than before. At present, it’s using the crash data to look for trends and discuss them with the companies, the agency said.

Already, NHTSA has used the data to seek a recall, open investigations and provide information for existing inquiries, officials said. Also, they said it’s difficult to find out how many drivers actually use the technology.

Honda's 'aggressive deployment strategy'

Honda said it has packaged the systems to sell more of them, which could influence its numbers.

“The population of vehicles that theoretically could be involved in a reportable event is much greater than the population of vehicles built by automakers with a less-aggressive deployment strategy,” the company said.

Also, reports to NHTSA are based on unverified customer statements about whether automated systems were running at the time of a crash. Those crashes may not qualify for reporting to NHTSA after more data is gathered, Honda said.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most automakers, said the data collected by NHTSA isn’t sufficient by itself to evaluate the safety of automated vehicle systems.

NHTSA’s order also covered companies that are running fully autonomous vehicles, and 25 reported a total of 130 crashes. Google spinoff Waymo led with 62, followed by Transdev Alternative Services with 34 and General Motors-controlled Cruise LLC with 23.

In 108 of the crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles, no injuries were reported, and there was only one serious injury. In most of the crashes, vehicles were struck from the rear.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Telsa accounts for 70% of crashes from automated driving aids

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean may add Elon Musk's Starlink internet service to its cruise ships

    Royal Caribbean is exploring adding Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink.

  • Titans’ Treylon Burks, Jeffery Simmons not practicing again Wednesday

    Treylon Burks and Jeffery Simmons didn't participate in Titans practice once again on Wednesday.

  • Facebook Ad Rates Are Falling in Yet Another Problem for Meta

    A Piper Sandler Analyst reports that on a year-over-year basis, ad rates on Facebook have declined in each of the last six months.

  • Nearly 400 crashes of automated vehicles in less than a year, new data show

    Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, new figures show.

  • NHTSA: Hundreds of crashes linked to autonomous vehicles and self-driving technology

    The report showed that there were six deaths and five serious injuries due to the crashes.

  • Toyota pushes back at electrification critics

    STORY: Toyota has pushed back against critics who say it's not driving quick enough towards electrification.At Wednesday's (June 15) annual general meeting, the Japanese carmaker argued it needed to offer choices to suit different markets and customers.The world’s largest automaker said it would stick with technologies like fuel cell vehicles and hybrids.Toyota has long argued that hybrids still make sense in markets where the infrastructure isn’t ready for a faster move towards battery electric vehicles.The firm was once a favourite of environmentalists, thanks to the popularity of its hybrid Prius model.But some investors have now attacked Toyota for not phasing out gasoline-powered cars, and being slow to go electric. Not until last month did it roll out its first mass-produced all-electric vehicle. Last year, the company committed to spend $60 billion by 2030 to electrify its cars - half of which will go on fully electric vehicles.Toyota also faced questions on its CEO succession plan at Wednesday’s meet, and on the ongoing chip shortage.There was no sign that CEO Akio Toyoda planned to step down after many years in charge.The company also said it expected the chip shortage to continue, although it believed there were signs of improvement.

  • Considering an electric vehicle? Here's what to expect if you've never driven an EV before.

    Rising gas prices are driving demand for electric vehicles. But what’s it really like to switch gears from a gas-powered engine to one you plug in?

  • New Data Shows Something Tesla Owners Are Not Going To Like

    With fuel costs skyrocketing along with everything else from groceries to eating out due to inflation, people are more interested in buying electric vehicles than ever before. This has put billionaire CEO Elon Musk's Tesla on the map in a big way in the last few years, creating huge demand for the company's EVs and making them hard to find. Early Tesla adopters may be feeling as if they beat the rush, and no doubt they aren't feeling the sting of painfully high gas prices like the rest of us.

  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV wins at 2022 Car Design Awards

    The Toyota Compact Cruiser, an FJ40 Land Cruiser-inspired electric SUV, wins the concept car category in the 2022 Car Design Awards at Milan's Design Week.

  • Could flat tyres soon be a thing of the past?

    Airless tyres that do not puncture are getting close to market but some remain skeptical about them.

  • Suspect In Camaro Fleeing Cops Flips

    He drove it like he stole it…

  • Israel orders hundreds of new combat vehicles for special forces

    Israel will purchase hundreds of combat vehicles from Israel Aerospace Industries for the country’s special forces in a deal worth more than $28 million.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Hidden Gems: The Best Cars of 2022 That Nobody Bought Last Year

    We’ll let you in on a little secret. These cars and SUVs might go overlooked at dealerships, but they’re all great choices.Toyota AvalonBy Keith BarryData analysis by Anita LamNot every great car...

  • I'm an Uber and Lyft driver in New York City. These are the 8 worst parts of my job.

    "We're making less due to gas prices," ride-hailing driver Adalgisa Payero-Diarra says. "It's pushed us to work more and spend less time with family."

  • Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

    Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…

  • European, U.S. regulators to hold meeting with Boeing on 777X

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and European aviation safety regulators plan to hold a meeting next week with Boeing on its 777X airplane that is awaiting certification, Europe's top aviation safety regulator said on Tuesday. Boeing in April said it was halting production of the 777X through 2023 and confirmed a delay in handing over the first 777X jet to 2025 from the previous target of late 2023, but said it remained confident in the program. Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington that the meeting is "very important" to share information.

  • I-75 fatal: Truck hits overpass near RSW airport exit

    The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a truck that hit part of a highway overpass offI-75 near RSW

  • Bugatti Just Delivered the First 1,600 HP Centodieci, and It’s the Best-Looking Car You’ll See Today

    The EB110-inspired hypercar was announced in 2019 to celebrate the brand's 110th anniversary.

  • Certification timetable up in the air on eve of Airbus jet debut

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus is poised to stage the maiden flight of its A321XLR jetliner - a major milestone in the race to improve the range of narrowbody jets - but it is struggling to pin down key certification and delivery dates, industry sources said. Airbus says the A321XLR can fly 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 km), 15% further than its most capable current narrowbody jet, allowing airlines to serve routes like New York-Rome, Houston-Santiago or Tokyo-Sydney without the cost of a big twin-aisle. But Airbus faces questions from regulators over the risk of fire in the event of a belly landing and has been forced to delay the entry to service by at least three months to early 2024 to allow part of the lower fuselage to be modified.