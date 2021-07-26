The US will reportedly keep travel restrictions in place as highly infectious Delta variant surges

Natalie Musumeci
·1 min read
coronavirus travel
Travelers, some in protective gear, walk through John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) as it stands mostly empty due to the ongoing cutbacks in travel because of the coronavirus on April 16, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • The US will reportedly not lift its existing travel restrictions due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

  • An anonymous White House official told Reuters the spread of the Delta variant has driven that decision.

  • Coronavirus cases are increasing in every US state, especially among the unvaccinated, health officials say.

  See more stories on Insider's business page.

The US will not lift its existing travel restrictions due to the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus and increasing COVID-19 cases, Reuters reported.

"Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point," an anonymous White House official told the news outlet.

Coronavirus cases are increasing in every US state, especially among the unvaccinated, health officials say. The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is rapidly spreading across the nation.

"Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead," the official told Reuters.

Last week, the US State Department urged Americans not to travel to the United Kingdom because of a surge in coronavirus cases there.

The US currently prohibits non-US citizens from staying in the country who were in areas including China, Iran, Brazil, South Africa, India, the UK, Ireland, and the European Schengen area during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into America.

