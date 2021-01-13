US reports record-setting 4,300 Covid deaths in a single day

Gino Spocchia
&lt;p&gt;Covid patient being treated in hospital in the US.&nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty)

The United States has broken another pandemic record after 4,327 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The sombre milestone comes as coronavirus deaths in the past week have averaged at more than 3,000 a day, CNN reported, and as both cases and deaths accelerate across the country.

The record single day death toll was only the second time the US has seen more than 4,000 deaths in a 24 hour period.

The last time the US reported more than 4,000 deaths was on 7 January, when 4,194 total deaths were reported, according to John Hopkins University (JHU) data.

Deaths are climbing across all regions, with southern and western states the worst hit by recent spikes.

Based on the weekly average, coronavirus deaths have risen by 38 per cent in the south, and by 26 per cent in the west, the Covid Tracking Project (CTP) reports.

January has also been more deadly than any month between June and October last year, and could overtake November’s death toll on the current trajectory within days.

According to JHU, the US has now reported 380,796 deaths since the Covid pandemic started, and some 22,846,810 cases.

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced changes to the vaccine rollout, amid criticism the process had been slow to date.

States will now start administering doses to those aged over 65, that were previously put aside in reserves, after a suggestion by president-elect Joe Biden.

Data shows that 9.3 million Americans have received doses, despite the US government delivering more than 27 million doses to states.

