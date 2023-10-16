US representative for Ukraine's economic recovery arrives in Kyiv

Penny Pritzker, the U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 16, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reported.

This is Pritzker's first visit to Ukraine since the appointment in September.

"A very warm welcome back to Kyiv, Secretary Pritzker!" Brink wrote on X (formerly Twitter), posting a photo of her and Pritzker at the Kyiv train station.

Previously, Pritzker made three official visits to Ukraine when she held the position of commerce secretary in 2013-2017.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 14 the creation of a U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery and that Pritzker would assume the role.

After the appointment, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a video call with Pritzker, and President Volodymyr Zelensky met her in person in New York, discussing priority areas in Ukraine's reconstruction.

Pritzker, who has familial ties to Ukraine, is credited for her experience as an "accomplished public servant" and "transformative industry leader." Her family found a business empire, which includes the Hyatt hotel group.

Pritzker's tasks will include mobilizing foreign investments, supporting the re-opening of businesses shut down by Russian attacks, and helping Ukraine grow its exports.

