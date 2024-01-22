US Representatives weigh in on Los Angeles Times negotiations

Members of the California congressional delegation penned a letter to Los Angeles Times leadership on Monday expressing concerns about impending newsroom cuts.

The letter encouraged collaboration to reach an agreement between the publication and its union after more than 300 members of the Los Angeles Times Guild walked out across multiple cities on Friday.

It was the first newsroom work stoppage since the publication began printing in 1881, according to the Guild, which represents about 400 editorial employees at the Times.

The letter, addressed to Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong and Media Guild of the West President Matt Pearce, stressed the value of news outlets and preserving democracy.

“The LA Times is an irreplaceable source for our constituents, and we commend the dedication of the journalists that have made the outlet a linchpin of information and expert opinion for our community,” according to the letter, obtained by POLITICO and signed by 10 lawmakers representing the Los Angeles area.

Led by Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez, the letter suggested offering voluntary buyouts rather than layoffs as a potential solution to cutting costs.

The Guild is unable to say how many members are in danger of losing their jobs since negotiation meetings have occurred off the record.

Pearce, a reporter at the Times, noted the impact of politicians voicing their support despite not always receiving positive coverage — for example, the Times has covered a number of scandals at city hall.

“I view it as significant that even elected leaders who sometimes may not like our coverage recognize the value of still having us around,” he told POLITICO.