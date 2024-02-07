US Republicans fail to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas

The News

The Republican-led effort to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas failed 214 to 216 Tuesday after three GOP members crossed party lines and voted with Democrats: Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Tom McClintock, R-Calif., and Mike Gallagher, D-Wisc.

At the last minute, Rep. Black Moore, R-Utah, the vice chair of the GOP conference, changed his vote from yes to no in the hopes of trying to impeach Mayorkas again at a later date. Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was the lead sponsor of the impeachment legislation, told Semafor that Republicans will bring the vote back to the floor when Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who has been receiving cancer treatment, returns to work.

Buck argued in an op-ed Monday that the secretary’s failure to do his job at the southern border did not rise to the level of an impeachable offense. McClintock similarly raised concerns that the resolution “unconstitutionally expands impeachment that someday will bite Republicans.”

The U.S. House of Representatives voted whether to impeach Mayorkas for “willfully and systematically” refusing to comply with the laws of Congress and for “breach of public trust” for failing to crack down on a surge of migrants at the southern border.

Republicans had argued impeachment was necessary because of crossings had gotten out of control, and drugs like fentanyl were also being brought into the country.

The resolution failed as a bipartisan border proposal continues to languish in the Senate, where it has failed to garner enough support from elected officials in key states along the southern border. “I’m pretty confident we can do better with a new president who actually will enforce the law,” Texas Republican told reporters on Tuesday.