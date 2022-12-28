US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China

FILE - Passengers wearing masks walk through the Capital airport terminal in Beijing on Dec. 13, 2022. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, the U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
23
CARLA K. JOHNSON
·2 min read

The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections.

The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's “zero COVID” policies had kept China’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.

Beginning Jan. 5, all travelers to the U.S. from China will be required to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone 2 years and older.

Other countries have taken similar steps in an effort to keep infections from spreading beyond China's borders. Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travelers from China, and Malaysia announced new tracking and surveillance measures. India, South Korea and Taiwan are requiring virus tests for visitors from China.

Lunar New Year, which begins Jan. 22, is usually China's busiest travel season, and China announced Tuesday it will resume issuing passports for tourism for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The U.S. action is a return to requirements for some international travelers. The Biden administration lifted the last of such mandates in June. At that time, the CDC continued to recommend that people boarding flights to the U.S. get tested close to departure time and not travel if they are sick.

Early in the pandemic, the U.S. barred entry to foreigners traveling from China, weeks after the virus first emerged there three years ago. Americans were allowed to return home and flights from China were funneled to selected airports where passengers were screened for illness.

But the virus already was spreading in the U.S. among people with no travel history.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan to require COVID-19 tests for all visitors from China

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday that Japan will tighten border controls for COVID-19 by requiring tests for all visitors from China starting Friday as a temporary emergency measure against the surging infections there. The announcement comes days after the World Health Organization said it was very concerned about rising reports of severe cases across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy. The quantitative antigen test that is already conducted on entrants suspected of having COVID-19 will be mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China.

  • 5 Best College Football Bowl Predictions Against The Spread December 27-29 Games

    5 best college football bowl predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the first run from December 27th through the 30th?

  • College Football Playoff semifinals preview, could bowl games start paying players & Mike Gundy gets testy with reporter

    Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger give their full breakdowns for the College Football Playoff semifinals matchups between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes & the Michigan Wolverines taking on the TCU Horned Frogs.

  • Giants injury report: Adoree’ Jackson returns to practice

    New York Giants CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday, as did LB Azeez Ojaulari (ankle).

  • Missing doctor found dead under frozen pond surface in Michigan

    A Michigan doctor who was reported missing on Christmas Eve was found dead Tuesday after a diving team searched a frozen pond near his home. Dr.

  • Foreign firms: China 'turns corner' by ending quarantine

    Foreign companies welcomed China’s decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday joined India in announcing restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. The announcement late Monday that quarantines for travelers from abroad will end Jan. 8 is the biggest step toward ending limits that have kept most foreign visitors out of China since early 2020. Quarantines were reduced last month from seven days to five.

  • Taiwan to test arrivals from China for COVID from Jan 1

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will test arrivals from China for COVID-19 from Jan. 1 in response to a surge in cases there, the government said on Wednesday, joining other countries in stepping up controls on people coming from China. Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said all passengers arriving on direct flights from China, as well as by boat at two offshore islands, will have to take PCR tests upon arrival. The government will conduct virus sequencing for those who arrive from China and test positive to track new variants of the coronavirus, it said in a statement.

  • Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever

    Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. While Tesla has continued to grow its profits, signs of softening demand and heightened competition have investors increasingly worried.

  • Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials

    Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…

  • US considering new COVID restrictions on travelers from China

    The U.S. government is concerned about COVID surges in China and a lack of transparency from the Chinese government, resulting in the U.S. considering imposing new restrictions on travelers coming to the U.S. from China, according to U.S. officials. “There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC,” the officials, who requested anonymity, said in a written statement, using the acronym for China’s official name. “Without this data, it is becoming increasingly difficult for public health officials to ensure that they will be able to identify any potential new variants and take prompt measures to reduce the spread.”

  • Brazil's top court bans guns from capital ahead of Lula inauguration

    Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday banned registered gun-owners from carrying firearms in the federal district until after the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in reaction to recent episodes of political violence. Justice Alexandre de Moraes temporarily suspended licenses that permit hunters, marksmen and collectors to carry guns, firearms and ammunition in the region where the capital city of Brasilia is located. The measure will be in place from Wednesday evening to Jan. 2, the day after Lula's inauguration, according to Moraes' decision, which was reviewed by Reuters.

  • What must the world’s most important company do to keep the peace?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. must walk a narrow line to help Taiwan maintain its independence without provoking China to invade.

  • Used Tesla Prices Plummet, Ending The Days Of Sky-High Demand

    The floor falls out from under used Tesla prices, while the company slashes Shanghai production — and automakers as a whole consider doing the same. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

  • 23 questions for 2023

    Yahoo News journalists ask their questions of the year to come — questions that will motivate our reporting at home and abroad.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to enter plea in FTX fraud case

    Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea next week to criminal charges he defrauded investors and looted billions of dollars in customer funds at his failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The 30-year-old is expected to be arraigned on the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court, court records on Wednesday showed. Kaplan was assigned to the case on Tuesday, after the original judge recused herself because her husband's law firm had advised FTX before its collapse.

  • ‘We just have the clothes on our back’: Some passengers face being stranded another week at OIA

    More than 200 flights have been canceled at Orlando International Airport, and those flying Southwest won’t get the chance to rebook before New Year’s Eve.

  • ‘Sunshine on my mind’: Larsa Pippen rocks a selection of bikinis on her beach vacation

    Happy holidays, indeed.

  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminds Southwest Airlines CEO that thousands of stranded travelers are entitled to meal and hotel vouchers

    Pete Buttigieg told CNN that the Department of Transportation would hold Southwest accountable for its commitments to customers.

  • I got stuck in Southwest's holiday meltdown. My 'quick' trip took 41 hours, I never made it to my destination, and I don't know when I'll see my bag again.

    When Southwest Airlines canceled holiday flights, Brady Goodman-Williams' quick trip home to see his mom became a 41-hour nightmare.

  • 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

    A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....