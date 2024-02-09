What about us? Residents fume over Deptford hotels decision

DEPTFORD TWP. — Local officials are eager to upgrade the township’s lodging options with two more hotels, but residents aren’t thrilled their reservations were ignored.

“We pay taxes like everybody else in this town," homeowner Richard Graham said. "Just seemed like they didn’t care.”

SSN Hotels LLC, a developer and operator from Delaware, got a much-revised and downsized proposal approved on Wednesday night. It will put two, four-story hotels off Harmony Lane and Route 41 (Hurffville Road) at an estimated cost of $10 million each.

However, the company endured a four-hour Planning Board hearing to get final approval. The second half of that hearing largely was taken up by attorneys and expert witnesses working for neighboring hotels and residents trying to block the proposal.

Richard and Janet Graham are one of two families living on Harmony Lane, a 40-foot-wide right of way that will become the access road for hotel traffic. With a neighbor, they hired an attorney only to watch his arguments be rebuffed.

An engineer for SSN Hotels LLC talks at the Deptford Township Planning Board Wednesday night about the Harmony Lane site chosen by the company for two hotels. The project was approved after a four-hour hearing. PHOTO: Feb. 7, 2024.

“My privacy is gone,” Graham said on Thursday. “They’ll be people up and down the street constantly. That’s what really aggravated me more than anything. You know? Just constant traffic on this little street.

“But they (board members) didn’t have any consideration, like I said, for the residents,” Graham said.

Graham said he has to talk to his wife and neighbor about what still can be done about the project.

Attorney Sanford Schmidt (left) talks during a break at Wednesday night's Deptford Township Planning Board with residents who hired him to oppose a proposal for two hotels to be built off Harmony Lane near their homes. PHOTO: Feb. 7, 2024.

The new hotels will be licensed operations of national brands for “extended stay” travelers: A Townplace Suites, a Marriott brand, with 96 rooms at 17,661; and a Home 2 Suites, a Hilton brand, with 100 rooms, at 17,068 square feet. The Home 2 Suites hotel will be parallel to Route 41.

The hotels will be just south of two existing hotels, a Courtyard by Marriott and just slightly farther off a Hampton Inn and Suites.

Attorney Jeffrey Baron appeared on behalf of the neighboring hotels. He argued SSN Hotels at best was entitled to a preliminary approval, with direction to return when the design holes were plugged.

“Your plans - and I say this respectfully – are woefully, woefully under the number that are required by the ordinance,” Baron said.

The project came to the township in November 2022. In its first form, company attorney Damien Del Duca testified, it needed 18 variances. The attorney testified that number was down to no more than three variances.

Planning Board's 4-hour meeting ends in quick, unanimous vote

The board approval vote was 8-0, with only Mayor Paul Medany commenting. The mayor also offered the approval motion.

“You know, the board’s decisions are based on facts,” Medany said. “A lot of the objectors were just opinions. I think Mr. Del Duca covered some of that.

“So, … the main fact is it’s a permitted use in the zone,” the mayor said. “Hotels are a permitted use. I think that the variances don’t substantially impair the intent or purpose of the zone plan or ordinance.”

Graham was struck by the silence from board members after Medany spoke.

“Nobody asked any questions,” Graham said. “They’re sitting there like, they looked like statues, I guess, to put it nicely.”

The construction sequence is not final. The site size, 5.17 acres, and a single and narrow access via Harmony Lane present challenges. The road will be reworked with the travel lanes amounting to 28 feet in width, with a sidewalk and curb on one side.

The project has shed rooms and square footage in reaching final form. In early 2023, there were to be 218 rooms in total. The Townplace Suites hotel also was to be larger at 18,390 square feet.

