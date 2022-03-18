US responds to Russian biological weapons claims
At a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, Russia accused the US of funding a biological weapons program inside Ukraine. (March 18)
At a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, Russia accused the US of funding a biological weapons program inside Ukraine. (March 18)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday moved to effectively ground 100 airplanes that have recently flown to Russia and are believed to violate U.S. export controls, including a plane used by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. The list includes 99 Boeing airplanes operated by Russian passenger and cargo carriers including Aeroflot, AirBridge Cargo, Utair, Nordwind, Azur Air and Aviastar-TU -- as well as Abramovich's Gulfstream G650 -- and could further hinder Russian efforts to continue some international flights. The Commerce Department warned companies and other entities around the world that any refueling, maintenance, repair, or spare parts or services violate U.S. export controls and subject companies to U.S. enforcement actions that could include "substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges, or other restrictions," the department said.
Wendy Williams is addressing months of reports and rumors about her mental and physical well-being after health struggles kept her from returning to her show for a 13th season. In an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America,” Williams said she is “comfortable” and “ready” to work again. Just last month, producers of “The Wendy Williams Show” announced that Williams’ talk show would come to an end after 14 seasons.
Iran is ready to meet India's energy security needs, its ambassador to India was quoted as saying on Friday, as negotiations continue between the world powers and Tehran on the lifting of sanctions against the OPEC-member. Iran used to be the second-largest oil supplier to India but New Delhi had to halt imports from Tehran after former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions on its oil exports. "Rupee-rial trade mechanism can help companies from both the countries to deal with each other directly and avoid third party intermediation costs," Ali Chegeni was quoted as saying by Indian facilitation body MVIRDC World Trade Center.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) invoked the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in his latest call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be assassinated.Asked during a press conference on Wednesday if he stands by his call for Putin to be assassinated, Graham said "yeah, I hope he will be taken out one way or the other," before claiming that McCain would agree if he were alive to witness Russia's invasion of Ukraine."I don't care how they take him...
Deadly poison was sent to the British consulate in Düsseldorf this week - along with a threatening letter demanding Julian Assange's release, it has emerged.
In Europe and the United States, governments have responded to high energy prices largely by focusing on the supply side. Germany is ramping up investments in both clean and dirty fuels to try to lower its dependence on Russian oil and gas—that means using more coal than the country had expected and ramping up natural gas imports from the U.S. while planning for faster growth in renewables. Oil prices were mixed on Friday, with Brent crude down 0.3%, to $106.34 a barrel.
In an interview on Russian state-supported network RT, the country’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, praised Fox News as an exception to U.S. media, saying it’s “trying to present some alternative points of view.”
Melania Trump has reportedly 'let the president know' she likes Senate candidate Dr. Oz
Some Americans, angered by the deadly violence and the humanitarian crisis from Russia's war with Ukraine, are dumping their frustrations on Russian busineses and brands_or anything that sounds Russian. (March 17)
The Warriors need Curry back for the postseason.
The United States and Western allies slammed Russia on Friday for spreading propaganda, disinformation and "nonsense" at the United Nations Security Council by alleging that parts of biological weapons were being made in Ukraine. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia sent a lengthy document, seen by Reuters, to the council and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday on Moscow's accusation that there are "military biological programs" in Ukraine.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half and Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn't like Marcus Smart's lunging move at the reigning NBA scoring champ. Smart got an earful from Kerr, then they chatted again after the Boston Celtics beat the Warriors 110-88 on Wednesday night.
The owner of famous Ukrainian cat Stepan posted an update after the bombing of Kharkiv.
Save up to 60 percent at the Amazon outlet! There's a little something on sale for everyone —including top-rated sheets that won't make you sweat.
Weam Breiche, @weambrieche on TikTok, went viral for suggesting raw brain is a "high protein breakfast if you don't have time to cook."
"I don't think it's gonna happen," the singer says of having children of her own
"He is literally killing innocent civilians, girls and boys, men and women, and grandparents in order to try to bludgeon them into submission," Sen. Rob Portman said of Putin's attacks on Ukraine. "If that's not escalatory, I don't know what is."
President Biden on Wednesday announced $800 million in new lethal aid for Ukraine, bolstering U.S. support to the ex-Soviet nation as it ends the third week fighting Russian forces. The latest tranche - part of the nearly $14 billion Congress appropriated for Ukrainian aid which Biden signed into law a day prior - brings the U.S. government's total pledge of military assistance for the embattled nation to $1 billion in the past week and $2...
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that the Taiwan issue needs to be handled properly to avoid a negative impact on Sino-U.S. relations, according to Chinese media. China says Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province to be brought back to the fold, by force if necessary, is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States. Washington, which is seeking Beijing's help in restoring peace in Ukraine after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, but is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier.
Federal authorities allege that Monica Cannon-Grant and Clark Grant have defrauded a large sum of donor dollars out of over $1 million in grants and donations given to their nonprofit, Violence in Boston, which aims to help violence survivors in the city.