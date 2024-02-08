It’s up to us to restore American pragmatism. We need a new generation of leaders

We share concerns with so many of our fellow Americans about the state of our democracy. More and more citizens view people with different political views more as enemies than people with whom we happen to disagree. This polarization is reflected in our rabidly partisan and ideologically driven leadership. Too many of our elected leaders devote their time and energy to attacking the opposition rather than achieving the practical solutions essential to our future, and then we complain. But while complaining about our politicians is a God-given American right — one we both sure indulge in from time to time — it does little or nothing to change what has become an unproductive government paralysis.

We believe the time is now for all of us to get off our couches and take responsibility for our democracy — and not just on Election Day. Though voting is important, it is not enough. More of us must participate "beyond the ballot" in order to re-infuse our communities and country with the public-spirited pragmatism that is at the core of so many of our nation’s most important victories and accomplishments.

Launching the Campaign for Citizen Service

Our goal in leading the Campaign for Citizen Service is to provide all Americans with the skills and opportunity to become pragmatic leaders, taking responsibility for our communities and country. We are calling upon our fellow Americans to enlist in the Citizen Service, an emerging, citizen-driven national public service. The service trains people in leadership and no-blame problem solving and supports them in converting their training into service in five community-based leadership roles that do not require running for public office.

The training empowers citizens to exercise their power "beyond the ballot." Citizens are taught about historic new laws that give us the right to access information about our towns’ policies that was once available only to elected officials. Participants also learn how to use search engines to find pragmatic solutions already working in communities similar to their own. They are also taught best practices for advancing these evidence-based solutions in the major decision-making bodies of their hometowns and to share their solutions with cities and towns across the nation.

Opinion: A crisis? No, US national debt is an economic disaster. We have to fix it

More: When is the next presidential election? Everything to know about Election Day 2024

What can we learn?

Our experience is that when we change our focus from whom to blame to how we can solve the problem, even people with different points of view, ideologies or partisan affiliations can and do come together. A solutions focus and insistence on evidence for those solutions better enables us to reach common ground and make real progress on the big problems we face. But it all begins with mutual respect, and this is an essential value of the Citizen Service. We don’t have to agree with each other’s ideological positions. We don’t even need to like each other. But if we are going to tackle the mounting problems of the 21st century, we need to meet on the common ground of mutual respect.

That is the spirit of the Citizen Service — a spirit we plan to take nationwide. And it is in this spirit we are working to develop a new generation of pragmatic leaders and create a political culture that rewards elected officials and candidates who put forward practical solutions — not ones that demonize their opponents and further divide us.

Bart Oates and Pamela Scott-Johnson are the co-chairs of the Campaign for Citizen Service. Oates is a three-time Super Bowl champion who played for the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers and former president of the NFL Alumni. Johnson is the provost of Spelman College.

Bart Oates and Pamela Scott-Johnson are the co-chairs of The Campaign for Citizen Service.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Campaign for Citizen Service: Restore American pragmatism