  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

India reports record-breaking 400K new daily cases; Kentucky Derby to return with crowds: Latest COVID-19 updates

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden's administration plans to restrict travel between the U.S. and India beginning Tuesday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country of 1.4 billion people.

India set another daily global record of new cases Saturday, with more than 400,000 new cases and 3,500 deaths, according to official totals experts suspect are undercounts. Less than 2% of the country is fully vaccinated, with just under 150 million doses administered.

With oxygen in short supply at medical facilities, patients are gasping for breath, and their families – overwhelmed by grief and helplessness – are running frantically to obtain oxygen themselves. This week, the U.S. sent supplies to the country, including rapid tests, N95 masks and oxygen cylinders.

On Saturday, 12 people, including a doctor, reportedly died at a hospital in India's capital city after the facility ran out of medical oxygen. And in western India, 18 patients died and 31 others rescued in a fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward.

Also in the news:

►In countries that mark May 1 as International Labor Day, workers clamored Saturday for more labor protections and financial support in the midst of the pandemic that has impacted workplaces and economies.

►The World Health Organization gave the green light for emergency use to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Many countries without their own advanced medical regulatory and assessment offices rely on the WHO listing to decide whether to use vaccines.

Disneyland opened Friday morning for the first time in 412 days — the longest closure in the park's 65-year history.

►Cruise lines are cheering word that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is committed to resuming sailings in the United States by mid-summer and tweaking some of the rules around resuming trips.

►Canada will get Pfizer vaccines doses from the United States starting next week. The country had been getting Pfizer’s vaccines from its Belgium site. Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada in recent months.

►It was anxiety – and not a problem with the shots – that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 32.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 576,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: Nearly 151.5 million cases and 3.18 million deaths. More than 308.7 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 240.1 million have been administered, according to the CDC. More than 101.1 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.

📘 What we're reading: Native American tribes have long struggled with high rates of diabetes. COVID-19 made the problem even more urgent.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

A health worker in PPE displays test kits of COVID-19 positive persons after testing election officials and polling agents on the eve of state elections results in Gauhati, India, Saturday, May 1, 2021.
A health worker in PPE displays test kits of COVID-19 positive persons after testing election officials and polling agents on the eve of state elections results in Gauhati, India, Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Oregon governor imposes stricter COVID-19 restrictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday defended her decision to impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions on nearly half the state’s counties.

Fifteen counties entered the most extreme category of restrictions Friday, meaning restaurants can no longer offer indoor dining, other businesses and faith organizations have lower capacity limits, and social gatherings are restricted.

Brown said she was given data showing that, without restrictions, about 450 additional people would be hospitalized and hundreds more would die over the next three weeks. "As your governor, I chose to save lives," she said during a news conference.

If vaccinations continue at the current pace, Oregon should make enough gains that the extreme restrictions can be lifted after three weeks, Brown said.

– Tracy Loew, Salem Statesman Journal

Kentucky Derby returns to regular race day, but with fewer fans in attendance

Fans will be in attendance this year at the 147 Kentucky Derby, for the first time since 2019. But that doesn't mean the scene will look like your typical first Saturday in May.

Around 15,000 fans will be permitted to the infield, Churchill Downs announced in early April, while reserved seating options will fill the stands to between 40% to 60% capacity, meaning around 45,000 people total could be at the historic racetrack for the annual Run for the Roses.

Per state and local guidelines, masks are to be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking. Hand washing locations and hand sanitizing stations will be made readily available throughout the facility. Guests will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from others when possible, according to Churchill Downs.

– Lucas Aulbach and Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journa

WHO approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization has given the go-ahead for emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The mRNA vaccine from the U.S. manufacturer joins vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson in receiving the WHO’s emergency use listing. Similar approvals for China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are expected in the coming days and weeks, WHO has said.

The greenlight for Moderna’s vaccine, announced late Friday, took many months because of delays that WHO faced in getting data from the manufacturer. Many countries without their own advanced medical regulatory and assessment offices rely on the WHO listing to decide whether to use vaccines. U.N. children’s agency UNICEF also uses the listing to deploy vaccines in an emergency like the pandemic.

The announcement, however, wasn’t likely to have an immediate impact on supplies of Moderna’s vaccine for the developing world. The company struck supply agreements with many rich countries, which will have already received millions of doses.

In a statement Friday, CEO Stephane Bancel said Moderna was "actively participating in discussions with multilateral organizations, such as COVAX, to help protect populations around the world." He was referring to a U.N.-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines to many low- and middle-income countries, based on need.

– The Associated Press

Federal mask mandate extended into September for planes, trains, buses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans, and some states have rescinded mask mandates. But masks will still be a must if you're traveling by plane, train or bus this summer.

The Transportation Security Administration on Friday extended its face mask requirement for airplanes, airports, trains, commuter rail systems and other modes of transportation through Sept. 13. The mandate, which began Feb. 1, was due to expire May 11.

"The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation," Darby LaJoye, a senior TSA official, said in a statement. "Right now, about half of all adults have at least one vaccination shot, and masks remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic. We will continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to evaluate the need for these directives and recognize the significant level of compliance thus far." Read more.

– Dawn Gilbertson

US to restrict flights from India due to COVID-19 surge

President Joe Biden's administration plans to restrict travel between the U.S. and India beginning Tuesday due to a surge in COVID cases.

The move follows a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India," she said in a statement.

Details are not yet available on whether flights will be banned from India or if foreign nationals will be banned from entering. Read more here.

– Dawn Gilbertson and Joey Garrison

100M Americans have received two doses or one J&J shot

One hundred million Americans have received their second of two shots or a one-shot vaccine, representing "significant progress" in the fight against COVID-19, White House officials said Friday.

"That's 100 million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind, knowing that after a long and hard year, they're protected from the virus," White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

Zients said the next phase of the nation's vaccine program will focus on harder-to-reach Americans. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy emphasized the need to combat vaccine hesitancy and build confidence in vaccines.

"This is one of these all-hands-on-deck moments," Murthy said, adding vaccinated people should encourage their family and friends to do so, too.

– Ryan W. Miller

Indian Americans feel helpless as family in India falls ill

From 8,000 miles away, New Jersey resident Radhika Iyengar worries about her 82-year-old mother in Bhopal, India. Her mother is suffering from COVID-19 but unable to get a hospital bed or an oxygen tank as the pandemic reaches catastrophic levels. Iyengar remains in Millburn, New Jersey, distraught, unable to travel to India with much of the nation on lockdown.

"It's so overwhelming," Iyengar said, amid sobs, in an interview this week. "Every house has COVID, ill people. People are dying in cars, their homes."

As a second wave of the coronavirus ravages India, Indian Americans are trying to reach loved ones, organizing relief and quietly worrying about relatives caught in what has become the world's worst outbreak.

"India is experiencing the worst health crisis right now," said Sapna Gupta of Short Hills. "Almost everyone is impacted by the virus. Many are losing their loved ones, and many are not even getting to say goodbye." Read more here.

– Mary Chao, NorthJersey.com

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: Kentucky Derby returns; US to restrict flights to India

Recommended Stories

  • How Biden learned discipline

    Axios politics editor Glen Johnson recalls that in 2001 when he was a Boston Globe congressional reporter, he approached Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Joe Biden as he headed for an elevator:I asked why the nomination for the U.S. ambassador to Ireland — a position intended for a Massachusetts resident — was being delayed. "It's going to probably take a little time, because of going over the contribution limits," Biden said — revealing the nominee had made excess campaign donations.Seeing my eyes widen, Biden smiled and said: "I'm not sure if I was supposed to tell you that, but there you go."White House reporters, don't get your hopes up. Biden is succeeding as president in part because he's abandoned his loquacious ways as a senator, Glen writes: Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.During his first 100 days, the new president gave up long-winded speeches, took his staff's counsel about when and where to engage and has been willing to step out of the spotlight.The result has been an ability to deliver on legislation, calm the public mood, avoid distractions and hold stable favorability ratings.During his 36 years in the Senate, "Amtrak Joe" was a prototypical lawmaker — slicked-back mane, pinstriped suit, never met a microphone he didn't like.His digressions and tangents as chairman of the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees were legendary.The change started when Biden became President Obama's vice president. Biden no longer was CEO of his own operation but junior partner in the most powerful office in the world.On the 2020 campaign trail, Biden ended up benefitting from the pandemic: Public events and media free-for-alls were limited, reducing chances for gaffes (although not to zero).A Washington Post tracker shows that Biden has made more public remarks than Donald Trump at the same point — although Biden has given fewer speeches, interviews and press conferences.But Biden has learned: Just because you're talking, it doesn't mean you have to make news. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. commander warns against attacks on troops in Afghanistan as deadline passes

    KABUL (Reuters) -The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan warned on Saturday it would be a mistake for insurgents to attack foreign troops still present in the country after the passing of a May 1 deadline for withdrawal agreed last year with Taliban militants. U.S. Army General Scott Miller's comments followed what a U.S. forces spokesman described as "ineffective indirect fire" at an airfield in Kandahar that had caused no injuries or damage. The Taliban did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether it was involved in the incident.

  • UNC’s Michael Carter jetting to New York in 4th round of NFL draft

    The Tar Heels’ leading rusher from last season was the second pick on the last day of the NFL draft.

  • Fire in COVID-19 hospital ward in India kills 18 patients

    A fire in a COVID-19 ward in the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state in western India, killed at least 18 patients on Saturday, according to AP.The big picture: The blaze — the cause of which is being investigated — comes on the heels of several tragedies involving coronavirus patients as hospitals across the country struggle with oxygen supplies amid a massive spike in new cases and a slowed vaccine rollout.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEight COVID-19 patients also died Saturday at a hospital in New Delhi after the facility ran short of oxygen supplies, AP reports.Context: A separate hospital fire in the city of Surat killed at least four patients on April 25, according to New Delhi Television. An oxygen leak in a hospital in the western state of Maharashtra on April 25 stopped the flow of oxygen to critically ill coronavirus patients, killing more than 20 people, the New York Times writes.Another fire in an ICU unit at a hospital on the outskirts of Mumbai on April 23 killed 13 coronavirus patients.By the numbers: India reported 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and at least 3,523 new deaths over the past 24 hours, according to AP.India's coronavirus surge is raising fears among medical experts that it may increase the risk of the virus mutating into a new variant, Axios' Tina Reed reports.The White House announced Thursday that the United States is sending more than $100 million worth of health care supplies to India to help with the spike.Go deeper ... Fauci: India should "temporarily shut down" amid COVID-19 riseMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • These 24 Words from Amazon's CFO May Mean Billions for Its Key Moneymaker

    One business unit in particular is seeing more and more demand, and the trend appears likely to continue.

  • Brazil tops 400,000 virus deaths amid fears of renewed surge

    Brazil on Thursday became the second country to officially top 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, losing another 100,000 lives in just one month, as some health experts warn there may be gruesome days ahead when the Southern Hemisphere enters winter. April was Brazil’s deadliest month of the pandemic, with thousands of people losing their lives daily at crowded hospitals. The country’s Health Ministry registered more than 4,000 deaths on two days early in the month, and its seven-day average topped out at above 3,100.

  • WHO expects assessment of Moderna and two Chinese vaccines by end of next week

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization expects to release its assessments for emergency use listing of the two main Chinese vaccines for COVID-19 as well as the Moderna shot by the end of next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday. Simao said the WHO's independent panel was assessing the Moderna vaccine and a vaccine from China's Sinopharm on Friday and was due to look at China's other main vaccine, made by Sinovac Biotech, next week.

  • As Biden glides past 100 days in office, Republicans can’t seem to land a punch

    Republicans tried to paint centrist Biden as an outlandish radical. It’s a laughable charge, and Americans aren’t buying it ‘Republicans will try to pretend it is socialist to pay for roads and bridges and childcare. But they risk sounding out of touch with the suburban voters who will decide their fate in congressional elections next year.’ Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images According to Republicans, Joe Biden was supposed to be sleepy, senile and socialist. He was also allegedly a puppet of secret powers – unlike his predecessor, who acted like the puppet of a former KGB officer. Sean Hannity of Fox News claimed, last month, to be worried about Biden’s cognitive health. This is quite something, coming from Hannity. He began a recent interview, with a Florida man by the name of Donald Trump, as follows: “I know a lot of people that are around you every day. This is what they are all telling me: You are working as hard as you did when you were in the White House, except you play a little golf more. That you’re keeping an insane schedule, seven days a week. You really don’t stop.” In one sense, it’s true that Trump keeps an outrageous schedule. In that same sense, he’s working as hard as he ever did. These are the dog days of the Republican resistance. As President Biden passes his 100th day in the White House, there’s little sign of a Tea Party rising up, as there was for the last new Democratic president. There are no green shoots of a growing coalition of grassroots anger and business astro-turf. There may be a universal expectation that Republicans will win back some part of Congress next year. But even with such overweening confidence, with a 50-50 tied Senate, the Republican party is remarkably incapable of stopping an allegedly faltering president who is, in fact, rapidly remaking the country and its reputation across the world. The challenge for Biden’s critics is not merely that he is nothing like their caricature of a walking communist corpse. It’s that he’s always been at the dead center of the Democratic party: a spirit level finding the most balanced point between wherever the left and right stands. That’s a Pennsylvania/Delaware Democrat for you: a liberal conscience who also knows his votes come from the white suburbs. Back in the day, Biden was for civil rights, but he was also against court-ordered busing to desegregate schools. He was the senate judiciary chairman who led the 1994 crime bill that vastly expanded the prison population. He was also the senate judiciary chairman who successfully blocked the supreme court nomination of conservative judge Robert Bork, who would likely have voted to overturn abortion rights and civil rights. What does his first 100 days as president tell us about Joe Biden? He’s the same split-the-difference centrist he always was, with more of an eye on what will sell to the suburbs than the stuff progressive dreams are made of. He’s a president who staged a climate summit, accelerated US targets for carbon emissions, and is proposing huge spending on green infrastructure. But he’s also a president who doesn’t sign up to the Green New Deal. He’s a president who won’t support defunding the police or anything that resembles it. But he’s also a president whose attorney general is investigating two police departments with appalling records on justice for people of color. Extreme, he is not. You can’t say that with a straight face about this Republican party. This is a supposedly conservative group whose extremist base idolizes a failed one-term president and thinks there wasn’t much wrong with a violent insurrection that tried to hang its own vice-president. Back in the 1980s, when Biden was admiring Britain’s Labour leader, the cultural warriors of liberalism and socialism were caricatured – not least by the rightwing Murdoch press – as the “Loony Left”. By that measure, today’s Republican party is barely on planet earth. Take Larry Kudlow, until recently Trump’s director of the White House National Economic Council. Kudlow used to yap about the markets on CNBC television. He now yaps about the markets and politics on CNBC’s arch-rival channel, Fox Business – which is, like its sister channel Fox News, not very interested in reporting on the subject of its own name. Kudlow read a scripted monologue to camera this week – scripted and edited, no doubt – that perfectly captured where the dead center of the Republican party is today, in the earliest stage of the Biden era. “Speaking of stupid,” Kudlow declared, “there’s a study coming out of the University of Michigan which says that to meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to – get this – America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry, fish, seafood, eggs, dairy and animal-based fats. OK, got that? No burger on July 4th. No steaks on the barbie. I’m sure Middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those Brussels sprouts? So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.” Speaking of stupid, the man who led Trump’s economic policy doesn’t know what goes into beer. He also doesn’t know how delicious grilled Brussels sprouts are. The Trumpified brains of Republican leaders are trying – really hard – to make sense of the planet Biden lives on. They somehow believe that Democrats are the ones who are outlandish radicals who don’t believe in American traditions. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, told Punchbowl News on Monday that Democrats were retiring from Congress – like Republicans last year – because they know they are headed for defeat. “They’re voting for the most socialist agenda they’ve seen. They’re unpopular in the aspects of it, and they’re ignoring the crisis along the border. Those are not prospects of why they can win reelection,” he explained. McCarthy hit on a core truth about Biden’s Democrats: they know they have narrow majorities and could easily lose Congress in 2022. But his conclusion is something as outlandish as plant-based beer: “In ’94 and 2010, at the beginning of those years, they didn’t believe the majority was at play in the nation. I believe it is, and the Democrats, I think, believe it is too,” he said. “That’s why they’re going so far left, knowing that they’re gonna lose it.” You could listen to Joe Biden and say he’s going so far left. But only if you drink a lot of plant-based alcohol first. Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday will certainly go far: $1.8 trillion gets you a long way down the road you’re headed. But is it really socialist to pay for roads and bridges and childcare? Republicans will try to pretend it is, for sure. But they risk sounding strangely out of touch with the reality of the suburban voters who will decide their fate in those congressional elections next year. They risk looking sleepy, supercilious and seditionist. It’s not a good look.

  • From the Middle East to the Kentucky Derby, the mint julep has always been about staying cool

    A woman shares a mint julep with her husband before the running of the 2013 Kentucky Derby. David Goldman/AP PhotoThe Kentucky Derby is about more than horses and hats. It’s also where one of the South’s favorite cocktails – the mint julep – takes center stage. Since the 1930s, the drink – a mix of mint, syrup, bourbon, water and crushed ice – has been the traditional cocktail of the Kentucky Derby. At this year’s Derby, organizers plan to serve around 120,000 mint juleps, which will require 10,000 bottles of bourbon, 1,000 pounds of fresh mint and 60,000 pounds of ice. Like gin and Jägermeister, the julep started as a medicine. Since medieval times, mint had been prescribed for stomach ailments; it soothes the lining of the digestive tract and stimulates the production of bile, an essential digestive fluid. Though some say the drink was invented by enslaved people working the cotton fields outside of Vicksburg, Mississippi, the version of the julep we know today probably originated in Persia, where people mixed syrup with mint or rose water. The mint julep has been a Southern tradition since at least the early 19th century. The first mention of the drink in the U.S. comes from Englishman John Davis’ book “Travels of Four Years and a Half in the United States: 1798-1802.” In it Davis describes the julep as “a dram of spirituous liquor that has mint steeped in it” consumed by Virginians as a morning eye-opener. Early recipes for juleps used various kinds of liquor. Brandy and cognac were popular bases in Europe, as was gin. But as juleps became more closely associated with the Kentucky Derby, bourbon – America’s native whiskey – became the alcoholic mixer of choice. Juleps are traditionally served in silver cups. The most likely reason is that the metal cups “frost up” from the ice. In the oppressive heat of the pre-air-conditioned South, gripping a cool cup made the drink that much more refreshing. The cup is almost as important as the drink. Jami430, CC BY-SA In the 19th-century South, silver julep cups were a popular gift for baby christenings, weddings and graduations, and many middle-class Southern households probably had a set of julep cups. In a 1908 edition of Fuel Magazine, a Lexington, Kentucky, native named Samuel Judson Roberts explained the importance of the cup. “Take a silver cup – always a silver cup. Fill it with ice pulverized to the fineness of snow.” Once the drink is mixed, “shake the cup slowly until a coating of a thick white frost forms on the outside. Trim with mint and hand to an appreciative gentleman.” Today you don’t have to be a gentleman to enjoy the drink. But as you cheer on your favorite horse, you can enjoy it all the same.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jeffrey Miller, Colorado State University. Read more:How the pretzel went from soft to hard – and other little-known facts about one of the world’s favorite snacksA backlash against ‘mixed’ foods led to the demise of a classic American dishIn America’s sandwiches, the story of a nation Jeffrey Miller does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Vaccinations and Vacations: Here’s Your Guide to Safe and Savvy Summer Travels

    Careful traveling this year means keeping up safety protocols whether someone is vaccinated or not. Experts say these precautions are particularly important for vulnerable seniors as vaccines aren't 100% effective.

  • India records 400,000 COVID-19 cases in a day for first time as surge worsens

    India surpassed 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period for the first time on Saturday, marking yet another global daily infection record. The country recorded 3,523 deaths during the same span, which experts believe to be an undercount, Al Jazeera reports. Additionally, a fire broke out in a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India, reportedly killing 16 patients and two staff members. As the surge worsens, several countries, including the United States, have restricted travel from India. The U.S., which has also been delivering pandemic-related supplies to the country, will officially implement the travel ban on May 4 "in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating" there, the White House confirmed Friday. The policy won't apply to American citizens, lawful permanent residents, or others with exemptions, nor will it apply to humanitarian workers. The White House said the administration was taking this step based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday that the move likely won't affect the U.S.'s coronavirus trajectory, which he's generally optimistic about. "It's probably going to do more harm to India than any good that it attributes to us," Gottlieb said, adding that a highly contagious variant first identified in India is already circulating in the U.S. and "the best way to reduce the risk of that variant is, frankly, to get more Americans vaccinated ... not restricting travel at this point." Read more at Al Jazeera and CNBC. More stories from theweek.comWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really about5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesThe 2021 Kentucky Derby horse names, ranked

  • Should the COVID-19 vaccine be mandated? Debate takes center stage, as hospitals, colleges and businesses start requiring the shot.

    Experts are split on whether or not a vaccine mandate will be helpful or harmful to the US vaccination campaign.

  • Italy reports 226 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 12,965 new cases

    Italy reported 226 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 263 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,965 from 13,446. Italy has registered 121,033 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients however fell to 2,522 from a previous 2,583.

  • How Biden’s firm line with Republicans draws on lesson of Obama’s mistakes

    The president has sought bipartisan support but not at the cost of delay and dilution of his bold policies Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Photograph: Melina Mara/AP Joe Biden started his presidential campaign with promises to be a unifying force in Washington who would help lawmakers come together to achieve bipartisan reform. But over his first 100 days in office, Biden’s message to Republicans in Congress has been closer to this: get on board or get out of my way. This willingness to go it alone if necessary appears to be a hard-won lesson from the early years of Barack Obama’s presidency, when Democrats negotiated with Republicans on major bills only to have them vote against the final proposals. It has also prompted some – especially on the left of the Democratic party – to make early comparisons between Biden and Obama that favor the current president as a more dynamic, determined and ruthless political force for progressive change than his old boss. Just three months into his presidency, Biden has already signed the $1.9tn coronavirus relief package, which did not attract a single Republican vote in Congress. Delivering his first presidential address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Biden signaled he was willing to take a similar approach to infrastructure if necessary. “I’d like to meet with those who have ideas that are different,” the president said of his infrastructure plan. “I welcome those ideas. But the rest of the world is not waiting for us. I just want to be clear: from my perspective, doing nothing is not an option.” Even though he has much smaller majorities in Congress than Obama did in 2009, Biden has decided to take a much more audacious approach. The Biden strategy centers on acting boldly and quickly to advance his legislative agenda. And if he has to abandon bipartisanship along the way, so be it. The numbers behind Biden’s proposals tell the story of this daring strategy. While the 2009 stimulus bill that Obama signed into law amid the financial crisis cost about $787bn, Biden’s coronavirus relief bill came in at $1.9tn. The president’s two infrastructure proposals, the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan, would cost a collective $4tn. The size and scope of these policies have signaled that Democrats are intent on learning from the Obama-era stimulus bill talks, when Republicans successfully negotiated to get many provisions taken out of the final legislation. Democrats have blamed the watered-down legislation for their massive losses in the 2010 midterms. “I don’t just blame Obama. I could blame all of us – everybody,” the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, recently told writer Anand Giridharadas. Schumer said Democrats had made two crucial errors in allowing Republicans to “dilute” the stimulus bill and drag out negotiations over the Affordable Care Act. “We’re not going to make either of those mistakes,” Schumer said. Joe Biden, right, with the Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, left, and Chuck Schumer Photograph: Reuters Republicans are taking notice of Democrats’ new no-nonsense approach. In his response to Biden’s address on Wednesday, the Republican senator Tim Scott accused the president of further dividing the country by passing major legislation without bipartisan support in Congress. “President Biden promised you a specific kind of leadership. He promised to unite a nation, to lower the temperature, to govern for all Americans, no matter how we voted,” Scott said. “But three months in, the actions of the president and his party are pulling us further apart.” Biden and his team have insisted their proposals are bipartisan, pointing to surveys showing the coronavirus relief package enjoys the support of a broad majority of Americans, including many Republicans. They accuse Republican lawmakers of being out of touch with the needs of their constituents. “The biggest game-changer this White House has made to the policy debate is redefining bipartisanship to mean among the public and not among DC politicians,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. Green and other progressive strategists expressed hope that these widely popular policies will pay dividends in next year’s midterms, allowing Democrats to avoid their disastrous showing in 2010. “There are two huge regrets of the Obama administration,” said Reed Hundt, a member of Obama’s transition team and the author of A Crisis Wasted: Barack Obama’s Defining Decisions. “We didn’t spend enough to get the economy to be fully recovered by 2010, and we disastrously lost the House,” Hundt said. “And regret number two is we never made up for it over eight years.” Aimee Allison, the founder of She the People, said the 2009 stimulus negotiations demonstrated the potential danger of prioritizing bipartisanship over progressive change. “It’s a lesson learned because, if you don’t push far enough on a major issue everyone cares about, then the compromise working with Republicans ends up being something that doesn’t satisfy the base,” Allison said. But Allison also made a point to emphasize that Biden is operating under much different circumstances than Obama was when he became president. Most notably, Biden arrived in office on the heels of Donald Trump, who made hardly any attempts to win over Democrats in Congress. “It’s really, really different times. We didn’t have the experience of a Trump,” Allison said of Obama’s early presidency. “There wasn’t quite that sense of urgency, whereas I think now there’s that expectation we got to get things done, and we need to get them done this year.” Obama also faced the unique challenge of being a barrier-breaker as the first African American president. Obama has acknowledged that the hurdles he faced in making history affected his ability to negotiate with Republicans, such as the Senate leader, Mitch McConnell, and even affected his choice of Biden as his vice-president. President Barack Obama walks down the center aisle greeting members of Congress on his way to deliver his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington on 27 January 2010. Photograph: Tim Sloan/Associated Press Obama writes in his memoir, A Promised Land, “One of the reasons I’d chosen Joe to act as an intermediary – in addition to his Senate experience and legislative acumen – was my awareness that in McConnell’s mind, negotiations with the vice-president didn’t inflame the Republican base in quite the same way that any appearance of cooperation with (Black, Muslim socialist) Obama was bound to do.” Over his first 100 days in office, Biden seems to have used his image as the centrist “Uncle Joe” to his advantage – something that Obama obviously could not do. “There’s probably a large range of things that, had the exact policies been proposed by a President Bernie Sanders, they would face a lot more obstacles,” Green said. But he was quick to add, “There’s also a range of things that Biden will not propose that a more progressive president would have proposed.” John Paul Mejia, a spokesperson for the climate group Sunrise Movement, echoed that point, saying Biden still had a lot of work to do to meet the demands of the progressive coalition that helped put him in office. “While there is some sigh of relief for the president accomplishing or beginning to accomplish some popular demands, that’s really the floor that we’re examining right now,” Mejia said. “In order to truly deliver to the fullest extent of the crises that we face right now, we need a lot more.” On infrastructure specifically, Mejia said Biden should aim to spend much more money to combat climate change and build a green economy. While the president’s American Jobs Plan calls for $2.3tn in spending over eight years, Mejia and other progressives, including congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, say the US should be looking to invest $10tn over 10 years. Ocasio-Cortez has applauded Biden’s legislative approach so far, but she has also emphasized that the president – and Americans in general – should not forget the activists who pushed him on major policy and helped make these bold proposals possible. “Not enough credit is given to the countless activists, organizers and advocates whose relentless work is why we are even hearing anything about universal childcare, white supremacy as terrorism, labor and living wages tonight,” Ocasio-Cortez said after Biden’s speech on Wednesday. “Yet we cannot stop until it’s done. Keep going.”

  • India Covid: Why Indian bosses overseas are sending aid

    Why overseas Indian bosses are sending oxygen and medical supplies to Covid-stricken India.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov COVID poll: The U.S. is about to run out of adults who are eager to get vaccinated

    While the number of American adults who say they have already been vaccinated (57 percent) has continued to climb in recent weeks, just 6 percent now say they have not yet been vaccinated but plan to get a shot “as soon as it is available to me,” a new survey found.

  • 9 ways to ruin your financial life in a hurry

    OUTSIDE THE BOX There are many ways to fritter away our wealth. Pay high investment costs. Day trade stocks. Buy timeshares. Marry a spender. Purchase variable annuities. Retire too early. Buy leveraged exchange-traded funds.

  • How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot

    A Bahamas trip is a central element of a federal investigation surrounding Gaetz that has suddenly endangered his political career.

  • More perilous phase ahead for Biden after his 1st 100 days

    Joe Biden's presidency is entering a new and more perilous phase where he is almost certain to face stiffer Republican opposition and also have difficulty keeping Democrats united as he pushes for $4 trillion in additional spending on programs that have echoes of the New Deal and the Great Society. Past the 100-day mark, with positive approval ratings and a far-reaching, nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill to show for it, Biden is now facing far more uncertain terrain. The president is racing against the calendar, governing with the most slender of majorities on Capitol Hill while knowing that historically the party that holds the White House loses seats in midterm elections, which would cost Democrats control of Congress after the 2022 vote.

  • Biden touts high-speed rail plans: Get from Charlotte to Atlanta in half the time

    “We’re way behind the rest of the world right now,” President Joe Biden says in remarks about his American Jobs Plan.