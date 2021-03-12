US resumes aid to Yemen's rebel north as famine threatens

  • FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, a woman holds her malnourished boy at a feeding center at the Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. After a visit to Yemen the World Food Program's executive director, David Beasley, warned that his underfunded organization may be forced seek hundreds of millions of dollars in private donations in a desperate bid to stave off widespread famine in the coming months. Beasley told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that conditions in war-wrecked Yemen are “hell.” (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018 file photo, a woman holds a malnourished boy at the Aslam Health Center, in Hajjah, Yemen. On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that more than 16 million people in Yemen would go hungry this year, with already some half a million living in famine-like condition in the conflict-wrecked country. The stark warning comes a day before a pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)
1 / 2

Yemen Famine

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, a woman holds her malnourished boy at a feeding center at the Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. After a visit to Yemen the World Food Program's executive director, David Beasley, warned that his underfunded organization may be forced seek hundreds of millions of dollars in private donations in a desperate bid to stave off widespread famine in the coming months. Beasley told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that conditions in war-wrecked Yemen are “hell.” (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER and EDITH M. LEDERER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The United States announced a resumption of aid to Yemen’s rebel-held north on Friday to fight a looming famine as the country’s nearly six-year-old war grinds on. U.N. officials warned that a blockade of fuel deliveries to a main port was heightening the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The aid concern came as President Joe Biden’s envoy to Yemen expressed frustration at the country’s Houthi rebels, saying they were focusing on fighting to capture more territory while an international and regional diplomatic push was underway to end the conflict.

“Tragically, and somewhat confusingly for me, it appears that the Houthis are prioritizing a military campaign” to seize central Marib province, envoy Tim Lenderking said. He spoke in an online event sponsored by the Atlantic Council think tank, after his more than two-week trip in the region to push for a cease-fire and ultimately a peace deal.

The developments deepen the challenges for the Biden administration as it goes out on a limb to try to end the Yemen war through diplomacy, reversing previous U.S. administrations' support for an inconclusive Saudi-led military offensive that tried to roll back the Iran-allied Houthi rebels. The rebels have shown no sign of relenting despite Biden's diplomatic overtures, adding to tensions between the U.S. and its strategic partner Saudi Arabia.

Lenderking said the Houthis have had a cease-fire proposal before them for a “number of days” and urged them to respond positively.

He gave no details, including whether the proposal was new or an updated version of a nationwide cease-fire plan that U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths announced last year.

Fighting and massive displacement of people, crippling fuel shortages and rising food prices have 50,000 Yemenis already facing famine and 5 million more a step away from it, the United Nations says. It projects 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 are at risk of dying this year from malnutrition.

The war began when the Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north in 2014. Saudi Arabia has led an unsuccessful air campaign since 2015 to try to dislodge the rebels, while rival Iran has consolidated its support for the Houthis.

Biden has reversed Obama and Trump administration policy in the conflict by pulling U.S. support for the Saudi-led offensive. Biden's six-week-old administration is reviving U.S. diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Friday’s announcement on renewed U.S. humanitarian support for the north comes about a year after the Trump administration stopped some aid on the grounds that Houthis were diverting the foreign assistance for themselves.

The Biden administration as of Friday will “cautiously resume” support to humanitarian groups working in Yemen’s north, said Sarah Charles, a senior official for humanitarian assistance at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The resumed U.S. humanitarian support would come with new measures and monitoring to try to make sure the Houthis aren't interfering with the aid, Charles said, speaking at the same virtual forum as Lenderking. The U.S. could suspend support for some programs again if warranted, she said.

The Biden administration last month also lifted the Trump administration’s designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization, saying the prohibitions that went along with the designation interfered with critical aid delivery to civilians in rebel areas.

Critics said the move sent the wrong signal, especially at a time when the Houthis have stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks into Saudi Arabia and are fighting to seize control of oil-rich Marib province from Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi-led warplanes have countered the Houthi advance in Marib, which is sheltering about a million Yemenis who have fled Houthi offensives elsewhere in the country.

Lenderking and U.N. World Food Program executive director David Beasley, speaking separately to reporters about his own talks with the Houthis, U.S. officials and other players in the conflict also pointed to interruptions in fuel deliveries to Yemen. They warned that the disruption is depriving aid convoys, homes, hospitals and businesses of needed fuel.

Beasley earlier described a visit this week to a child-malnutrition ward in a Sanaa hospital, where he saw children wasting away. Many, he said, were on the brink of death from entirely preventable and treatable causes, and they were the lucky ones who were receiving medical care.

The Houthis have demanded Saudis lift a port blockade of rebel areas and cease their military campaign in the country.

At U.N. headquarters in New York on Friday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that no commercial fuel imports at all made it through the rebel-held main Hodeida port last month, for the first time since the Saudi-led offensive began.

The fuel shortage was driving up prices of food and other critical goods, Dujarric said. Beasley, the World Food Program chief, said the fuel shortages threatened to undermine what remains of Yemen's private sector and swell the numbers of Yemenis needing aid.

“I expressed to not just the United States but other major players around the world that this fuel blockade is going to create havoc and we need to work through this immediately,” Beasley said.

—-

Knickmeyer contributed from Oklahoma City and Lederer from the United Nations.

Recommended Stories

  • Three things we learned: Newcastle – Aston Villa

    All hope was lost for Newcastle, until the very, very end.

  • Near Obamacare anniversary, Biden delivers significant change to health coverage

    The Biden administration estimates that, through cost-sharing, Obamacare premiums will decrease on average by $50 per month.

  • Governor Cuomo Refuses to Resign, Slams 'Cancel Culture'

    In a new press briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo still refuses to resign, even after calls from fellow Democrats to do so, and denies allegations for the third time.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden admin wrong on vaccine pace, elderly

    President Joe Biden wrongly claimed the U.S. vaccinated a record 2.9 million people on Saturday while his special adviser on the pandemic exaggerated the share of older Americans who've been fully immunized. BIDEN: “On Saturday, we hit a record of 2.9 million vaccinations in one day in America.” The government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 2.9 million doses were recorded Saturday but that total comes from multiple days of vaccinations.

  • Senate votes to bypass deadlocked committee on Biden's nominee for health secretary

    The full Senate voted 51-48 on Thursday to advance Xavier Becerra's nomination to head the Department of Health and Human Services, after it stalled in the deadlocked Senate Finance Committee due to Republican opposition.Why it matters: Becerra, who as attorney general of California sued the Trump administration over 100 times, is one of President Biden's most controversial nominees. This was the first time Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) used his powers to force a nomination out of a tied committee.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Becerra has come under fire from Senate Republicans over his lack of health care experience, support for Medicare for All and abortion, and his handling of California's coronavirus response while serving as the state's attorney general.The moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) said on Thursday that he would support Becerra for HHS secretary, signaling that the nomination will have support from all 50 Democrats in the chamber.Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also said she would support Becerra, meaning that Vice President Kamala Harris likely will not have to serve as the tiebreaker.What's next: A final confirmation vote will likely be held next week.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Africa proves rocky terrain for Russian and Chinese vaccines

    Russia and China are racing to plug the COVID-19 vaccine gap in Africa, hoping to cement their influence on a continent where many countries have yet to administer a single shot. But, so far, vaccine donations from Beijing and Moscow have been small, the commercial deals they offer are costly, and some African governments are wary about a lack of data. As rich countries ramp up their inoculation drives, Africa, without the resources to pre-order Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, is being left behind.

  • ICE will no longer arrest undocumented people collecting kids who travelled to US alone

    ‘This makes really clear that this administration prioritises uniting a child with their family member or sponsor’

  • Australian minister apologises to former staffer over handling of rape accusation

    Australia's embattled defence minister apologised on Friday and withdrew remarks made about a former staffer in settling a defamation claim by the latter, who had said she was raped in the ministerial office in 2019. Domestic media had said Linda Reynolds, who is under pressure over her handling of the rape accusation, had called Brittany Higgins a "lying cow". Prime Minister Scott Morrison has clarified that the remarks, made in Reynolds' private office, referred to her frustrations over suggestions that she did not give enough support to Higgins over the rape accusation against a colleague at Parliament House.

  • Auston Matthews lifts Maple Leafs past Jets in OT

    Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 21st goal of the season 59 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak. “Elite talent,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. At the end of a long, frantic shift to start an extra period where the Maple Leafs were scrambling to hold on after Morgan Rielly broke his stick, Matthews took a pass from the defenseman heading the other way before selling shot and roofing a backhand on the stellar Connor Hellebuyck.

  • 24 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'Grey's Anatomy'

    Here are some behind-the-scenes secrets, surprising facts, and cool trivia about the hit ABC medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo.

  • Coupang surges to biggest U.S. IPO this year

    Coupang, South Korea's largest e-commerce company, made a huge splash on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday in the biggest U.S. IPO so far this year.The stock surged as much as 81 percent, instantly seeing a surge in its market value to around $109 billion.Founded in 2010 by Korean-American billionaire Bom Suk Kim, Coupang rose to prominence after launching its guaranteed same-day or next-day delivery service in South Korea.Its spectacular debut further bolsters the fortunes of Softbank's $100 billion Vision Fund,which owns a 35% stake in the company, helping it bounce back from an annual loss last March.Coupang's successful share offering comes as the U.S. IPO market is at its strongest in more than two decades,and investors flock to buy shares in tech companies that have profited during the global health crisis.Coupang's IPO surpasses the $2.15 billion raised by dating app Bumble earlier this year.Analysts in South Korea say the smashing response is thanks to its market-leader position in the country.According to Euromonitor, Coupang was the top South Korean e-commerce firm in 2020,and the 10th largest on Earth.

  • Step up trials of alleged Syrian war criminals, U.N. rights chief says

    The United Nations human rights chief on Thursday urged countries to step up trials in their national courts against suspected war criminals in Syria as the conflict marks its 10th anniversary. Attempts to refer atrocities in Syria to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague for prosecution have failed, Michelle Bachelet said. Only one person has been convicted in a foreign court for crimes against humanity or war crimes in a conflict that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives, many of them civilians.

  • Severe kidney problems seen with COVID-19; second vaccine dose should not be delayed for cancer patients

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus.

  • Woman Arrested for Coughing, Pepper-Spraying Asian Uber Driver in SF

    A woman has been arrested for coughing on and pepper-spraying an Uber driver in San Francisco last weekend. Malaysia King was one of the riders accused in the incident, which was caught on the vehicle’s dashboard camera. Subhakar Khadka picked up King and two other riders in the Bayview neighborhood at around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

  • Man who reportedly sold $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket arrested on tax evasion charges

    The man who reportedly sold the record Mega Millions lottery ticket in Greenville County in 2018 has been arrested and charged with tax evasion.

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's friendship never stood a chance

    "If you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey. "And if you love her, you don't have to hate me."

  • Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene

    Richard Pusey of Melbourne pleaded guilty this week to outraging public decency. The officers had stopped him for speeding in his Porsche.

  • Candace Owens says Duchess Meghan isn’t Black enough to experience racism. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • The short-seller that uncovered fraud at Nikola is accusing another upstart EV maker of misleading investors

    Hindenburg Research alleged that Lordstown's 100,000 preorders are "largely fictitious." Shares of the EV maker plummeted nearly 20% on the news.