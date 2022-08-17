US Retail Sales Little Changed Last Month as Fuel, Autos Drop

Reade Pickert
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US retail sales stagnated last month on declines in auto purchases and gasoline prices, though gains in other categories suggested consumer spending remains resilient.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The value of overall retail purchases was flat last month after a revised 0.8% jump in June, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. Excluding gasoline and autos, retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7%. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.1% rise in retail sales.

For many Americans, the significant pullback in gasoline prices has boosted sentiment and likely freed up cash to spend elsewhere. Even so, widespread and persistently high inflation is eroding workers’ paychecks and forcing many to lean on on credit cards and savings to keep up. That presents an enduring headwind to the resilience of consumers in the months ahead.

Sales at gasoline stations fell 1.8% in July, reflecting a steady retreat in gas prices from the record highs seen in mid-June. Purchases at motor vehicle and parts dealers dropped 1.6%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“July retail sales data provided an encouraging signal for a third-quarter GDP rebound after two quarters of contraction. Declining gasoline prices gave consumers some much-needed respite, and they were able to reroute some spending.”

-- Yelena Shulyatyeva and Eliza Winger, economists

To read the full note, click here

Meantime, sales picked up elsewhere. Nine of the 13 retail categories showed increases last month, according to the report, including building material stores, nonstore retailers and electronics. Prior to July, overall retail sales had risen every month this year.

A pullback in consumer spending -- the main engine of US growth -- is a necessary element in the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight. Policy makers are seeking to cool the economy enough to tame price increases, but not so much as to cause a recession or drive a surge in unemployment. Wednesday’s report is one of many data points the central bank will consider when deciding the size of another rate hike next month.

Treasury yields held gains and the S&P 500 index opened lower after the data, which suggested consumer discretionary spending is solid enough to keep the Fed on a path of aggressive interest-rate hikes.

Earnings out this week have also shed light on the health of US consumers. After slashing its outlook a few weeks ago, Walmart Inc. said results improved more than expected in late July thanks to robust back-to-school sales, lower fuel prices and more buying by wealthier customers seeking bargains -- a likely byproduct of inflation. Home Depot Inc. earnings beat estimates, but customer transactions fell for a fifth-straight quarter.

Target Corp., however, missed even the lowest profit estimates as the company cut prices on home appliances, patio furniture and other discretionary items to right-size inventory.

What Companies Are Saying...

“As the year’s progressed, we’ve seen more pronounced consumer shifts and trade down activity... The rising costs for essential items and customers reprioritization spend led to significant mix shifts in our business.” -- John David Rainey, chief financial officer of Walmart Inc., on an Aug. 16 earnings call

Our guidance “assumes that inflation persists at current levels and that we may see a slightly greater offset in transactions through the year. But it’s a conservative assumption and not really based on observation right now.” -- Richard McPhail, chief financial officer at Home Depot Inc., on an Aug. 16 earnings call

“It’s critically important that you all understand we are not currently seeing any measurable reduction in customer spending or any evidence of customers trading down.” -- Howard Schultz, interim CEO of Starbucks Corp., on an Aug. 2 earnings call

Grocery store sales were up 0.2%, likely reflecting rising food prices rather than a significant uptick in purchasing activity. Data out last week showed the cost of groceries has surged 13.1% in the last year, the most since 1979. Sales at restaurants and bars, the only services’ component in the report, climbed 0.1%, the weakest print since a decline in January.

The retail sales report primarily focuses on goods, not services. Consumers have been shifting back toward pre-pandemic spending patterns, which leans more on services like entertainment and travel, and away from the merchandise-heavy tilt of the past two years. A fuller picture of spending in July, which includes both services spending and inflation-adjusted figures, will be released later this month.

Sales receipts at nonstore retailers -- which includes e-commerce -- climbed 2.7%. Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day, which occurred mid-month, likely played a role. The event was the largest on record, according to the company, as members bought more than 300 million items globally.

Do you think inflation in the US has peaked? This week’s MLIV Pulse survey takes a hard look at prices. Please follow this link to share your views.

So-called control group sales -- which are used to calculate gross domestic product and exclude food services, auto dealers, building materials stores and gasoline stations -- were up a better-than-forecast 0.8%, matching the strongest since January.

(Updates with market open)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Retail Spending Held Steady in July

    U.S. retail spending was flat in July, while lower prices at the pump reduced gas sales but allowed spending elsewhere.

  • Fertilizer Usage Is Being Pummeled by Europe’s Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The energy crunch throttling Europe’s fertilizer output is threatening to force the world’s farmers to use even less of the nutrients crucial for growing food.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsSoaring

  • Retail Sales Were Stronger Than They Looked. That’s Good News for the U.S. Economy.

    July’s retail sales were unchanged from June, but the consumer may be more resilient than it appeared from the headline number. At first glance, retail sales appeared to be disappointing. Strip out gasoline, and retail sales rose 0.7%, beating forecasts for 0.3%, and a touch higher than they were in June.

  • Wall St falls as growth stocks slide, Target weighs on retail shares

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday with growth stocks under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, while weak results from Target dragged the retail sector lower. Retail earnings have been mixed so far this week, with Target Corp falling 2% after reporting a 90% fall in quarterly earnings as its inflation-hit customers reined in spending on discretionary goods. The S&P 500 retail sector declined 1.2%, after jumping 1.9% in the previous session on encouraging quarterly earnings from Walmart Inc and Home Depot Inc.

  • Treasury Yields Heading to 2% in Outlier View on Recession Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- More market prognosticators are alighting on the idea of benchmark Treasury yields sliding to 2% if the US succumbs to a recession.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsThat’s an out-of-consensus call, com

  • Norway’s Wealth Fund Posts Biggest Half-Year Loss on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted its biggest loss on record as rate hikes, surging inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred volatility.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsThe

  • Ford Taps Green Bond Market to Fund EV Development

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is taking advantage of a credit-market rally to sell green bonds. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThe vehicle maker sold $1.75 billion of debt expected to mature in 10 yea

  • U.S. Shale Faces More Than $10 Billion In Hedging Losses

    Hedging losses in U.S. shale continue to pile up and are set to reach more than $10 billion this year, as some E&Ps find themselves unable to capitalize on high crude prices

  • Pummelled by gas crisis, Germany's Uniper posts $12.5 billion net loss

    FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -German utility Uniper, the most high-profile victim of Europe's energy crisis so far, reported a net loss of 12.3 billion euros ($12.5 billion) for the first half and warned it would take until 2024 before it could return to profit. Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, had to be bailed out in a 15 billion euro rescue deal agreed with the government last month after Moscow drastically cut flows, forcing the company to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices. The bailout has laid bare Germany's reliance on Russian gas imports, which accounted for around 55% of the total last year, as well as the costs related to efforts to find alternative sources to keep on powering Europe's top economy.

  • CEOs predicted that a recession would bring workers back to the office. The opposite seems to be happening

    As the economy slowed down, workers went into the office less often than at the beginning of the year.

  • Cheaper gas stunts retail sales in July — but it’s good news for the economy

    Sales at U.S. retailers fell flat in July, but largely because of falling gas prices and fewer purchases of new cars and trucks

  • Gasoline price drop weighs on U.S. retail sales; consumer spending resilient

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in July as falling gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but consumer spending appeared to be holding up, further assuaging fears the economy was in recession. Combined with strong wage gains from a tight labor market and ample savings, that should help to underpin consumer spending in the months ahead. Last month's flat reading in retail sales followed a downwardly revised 0.8% increase in June.

  • JPMorgan, BofA Are Among Banks Moving Back Into Russian Bond Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing number of Wall Street banks are willing to trade Russian bonds that were once viewed as untouchable.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sJPMorgan Chase & Co. and

  • Target Stock Slides As Discounts Clip Margins, Sharply Trim Q2 Earnings

    "While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we're confident this was the right long-term decision," said CEO Brian Cornell.

  • Stocks mixed amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot, and Costco.

  • Walmart’s Woes Aren’t Over as Fed Gives Clues on Next Move

    What’s after the Inflation Reduction Act, Musk says buying Manchester United was a joke, and other news to start your day.

  • UPDATE 2-Apple suppliers to make Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam - Nikkei

    Apple Inc's suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple's Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry and Taiwan-based Foxconn have started test production of Apple Watch in northern Vietnam, the report https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Technology/Vietnam-to-make-Apple-Watch-and-MacBook-for-first-time-ever added.

  • Stocks Slip Ahead of Fed Minutes

    U.S. stocks fell as investors reviewed another batch of retail earnings and awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting.

  • Endo International Files for Bankruptcy to Weather Opioid Lawsuits

    Endo International became the latest pharmaceutical company to file for bankruptcy under the weight of lawsuits alleging it played a role in fueling the opioid crisis.

  • Walmart heirs' fortune falls by $9.4 billion as stock slumps

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.