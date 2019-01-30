US retailers prepare to ring in the Year of the Pig

Dealmoon highlights the luxury Chinese New Year collections on offer for US shoppers celebrating the Year of the Pig

Retailers across the US are raising their game to celebrate the Year of the Pig.

The Lunar New Year, which falls on February 5, will see luxury brands and stores celebrating with myriad fashion, beauty and accessories launches.

According to Dealmoon.com, the shopping advisory site and brand connector designed for luxury-focused Chinese-American millennial shoppers, brands are honing in on the opportunity to celebrate the pig, a symbol of abundance and good fortune.

"Chinese are the third-largest foreign-born group in the U.S.; as of 2017, there are 6M of us and Dealmoon gets 17.6M clicks a month from these consumers," said Cofounder of Dealmoon, Jennifer Wang. "Retailers have known about our proclivity to buy products with the Chinese New Year animal for good luck, but this year, the list of retailers who have made this commitment is becoming even more impressive. According to McKinsey & Co. by 2025, more than 44% of luxury products will be purchased by those of Chinese descent. That number today is 33%."

Brands lining up to mark the Lunar New Year include Gucci, which has created an entire line of handbags, accessories and clothing featuring the storybook "Three Little Pigs," and Davidoff, which has released a Year of the Pig Limited Edition Cigar. Superdry is also launching a limited-edition Chinese New Year collection, while Prada, Chloë and Johnnie Walker Blue are also marking the occasion.

Department store Macy's is also going all-out for the holiday, celebrating the occasion with an array of in-store artistic performances and giveaways through February 23. "We are proud to continue our long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion by celebrating Lunar New Year with our customers, communities and colleagues," said Jose Gamio, vice president of Diversity Strategies, Macy's, Inc, in a statement. "As part of our annual celebration, select stores will honor the ‘Year of the Pig' with themed special events and specialized, limited-edition merchandise in beauty, home, women's, men's, kids and fashion accessories." Products on offer will include MAC's new limited-edition Lunar New Year makeup line, as well as clutches and handbags from Kipling and Radley London.