US reviewing tariffs on Chinese goods set to end in July

US trade officials are reaching out to American firms for comment on whether to allow tariffs on $350 billion in Chinese goods to expire in July (AFP/Greg Baker) (Greg Baker)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

American tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports are due to expire in July, but could be extended if enough industries ask for it, US officials said Tuesday.

With Americans facing the highest inflation in more than four decades and companies struggling to find key supplies, President Joe Biden has faced increasing calls to get rid of the punitive duties imposed during the trade war launched by his predecessor Donald Trump.

The tariffs were first imposed in 2018, eventually ramping up to cover about $350 billion in annual imports from China in retaliation for Beijing's theft of American intellectual property and forced transfer of technology.

The measures will lapse July 6 unless there is a request to continue them, at which point they would be subject to review.

US trade officials said Tuesday they are officially reaching out to the public to seek comment on whether to extend the tariffs, including sending letters to 600 firms that expressed support for the measures.

"Under the statute, the tariffs would expire at the four-year anniversary unless we go through this process and get a request for the continuation of action," a senior official with the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) told reporters.

The official declined to say whether high prices would be a consideration, but said any review will look at "the effects of such actions on the United States economy, including consumers."

Foreign companies have long complained about Beijing's failure to protect know-how and patents, and in some cases forcing firms to share information with domestic partners as the price for doing business in the massive Chinese market.

Prior to Trump, US administrations had sought to resolve the issues through dialogue and gentle pressure, but Trump pulled out all the stops, sparking retaliation from Beijing on US goods.

And despite a "phase one" trade pact that took effect in February 2020, USTR Katherine Tai said the hardline measures have not "incentivized" Beijing to alter its practices.

USTR will look at input from "all stakeholders on how they view the tariffs whether they want to be increased, decreased (or) modified," another official said.

hs/cs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. trade chief Tai says all tools on table to beat inflation, tariffs not top of list

    All tools are on the table to address rising inflation, including reductions of tariffs on Chinese imports, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday, but she stressed that any policy shift needed to keep medium-term goals in mind. Monetary, tax and policy policy have a role in addressing surging food and energy prices, Tai told a conference hosted by the Milken Institute in Los Angeles. The Biden administration has come under increasing fire from industry for not canceling tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports that were imposed by former President Donald Trump, especially given inflation rates at 40-year highs.

  • Lawmakers may lift Chinese tariffs to ease inflation

    One possible solution that U.S. lawmakers are considering to ease inflation is lifting tariffs on Chinese products.

  • With Supreme Court poised to reverse Roe, most Americans support abortion rights: POLL

    Amid reports of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, an ABC News/Washington Post poll finds that majorities of Americans support upholding Roe, say abortion should be legal in all or most cases and -- by a wide margin -- see abortion as a decision to be made by a woman and her doctor, not by lawmakers. The national survey was completed last week, in advance of a report by Politico Monday night that a proposed first draft of an opinion, apparently by Justice Samuel Alito, called for reversing Roe in a case challenging Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In this poll, by contrast, 57% of Americans oppose a ban after 15 weeks; 58% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases; and 54% say the court should uphold Roe, compared with 28% who say the ruling should be overturned.

  • NHL betting: Betting odds say Rangers vs. Penguins series is basically a coin flip

    Taking a look at the first round series between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins from a betting perspective.

  • U.S. FDA declines to approve two more China-tested drugs

    This is the second time the U.S. regulator has declined to approve a drug that was tested mainly in China. In March, it declined to approve Eli Lilly and partner Innovent Biologics Inc's lung cancer drug that had been studied only in China. Coherus BioSciences Inc and Chinese partner Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd said the FDA indicated their China-only trial may be sufficient for its cancer drug, toripalimab, but declined to approve it over quality processes.

  • Hochul Taps Congressman Antonio Delgado for Lieutenant Governor

    Representative Antonio Delgado (D., N.Y.) has been tapped to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New York and will be running for the position in this year’s election.

  • Give Grandly benefits local nonprofits

    This 24-hour community day of giving is a chance to champion nonprofit organizations in Grant, Luna, Catron and Hidalgo counties.

  • J.D. Vance Has Only 1 Option Left After Trump's Name Flub, Says Trevor Noah

    "I feel bad for J.D. Vance," joked "The Daily Show" comedian.

  • NHL Awards: Matthews wins Richard, McDavid claims Art Ross

    Connor McDavid wins the Art Ross Trophy for the fourth time in his career and Auston Matthews wins the Rocket Richard award for the second year in a row.

  • What happens in Tennessee if Roe v Wade is overturned? Here's a guide

    A draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning the Roe v Wade decision legalizing abortion set off a firestorm.

  • Live updates | Ohio secretary race: Trump pick, 2020 denier

    The Republican primary for Ohio secretary of state features a matchup between an incumbent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and a conservative challenger who denies that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary involving elections chief Frank LaRose and challenger John Adams will face Democrat Chelsea Clark in November’s general election. Despite Adams’ open questioning of Democrat Joe Biden's win in 2020, Trump’s endorsement of LaRose was expected given LaRose’s 2016 support for Trump and his role on a team that handled logistics for Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

  • Ed Marinaro rushed off stage by NFL draft producer: 'I guess I overdid the fun part'

    The former Vikings running back and actor really made the most of his appearance at the NFL draft on Friday.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Russia prepares to announce mass mobilisation on 9 May - Ukrainian Intelligence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 19:10 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to announce a mobilisation on 9 May. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, interview with "NV" Quote: "Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future.

  • DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries To Squirm Out Of Jewish Space Laser Conspiracy Theory

    She claims she was a "regular American" when she came up with the idea and was unaware that attacks on the Rothschilds are often code for anti-Semitism.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Russia will face a coup after Putin's defeat in Ukraine, says interior minister's adviser

    The scenario of Russia losing the war in Ukraine and dictator Vladimir Putin being brought to trial is absolutely realistic, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, Viktor Andrusiv, told Radio NV on April 1.

  • Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide His Bizarre, Fruity Testimony

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a transcript leaked last week of former President Donald Trump decrying “very dangerous” fruits he feared protesters might throw at him, Trump’s legal team sprang into action.New emails show that Trump’s lawyers were so bothered by the deposition becoming public that they actually tried to un-make it public.Even after The Daily Beast published a story about Trump expressing bizarre concerns about people hurling “pineapples, tomatoe