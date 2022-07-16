US Risks Talking Itself Into a Recession, Moody’s Economist Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael P. Regan and Vildana Hajric
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark Zandi
    Economist

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Zandi, who has been an economist for more than three decades, says he’s never seen so many people convinced that a recession is imminent.

Most Read from Bloomberg

And while he believes the US economy can still avoid such an economic downturn, sentiment is so poor that it poses its own risk -- a sort of self-fulfilling recession prophecy. Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss his outlook after government data this week showed the highest level of inflation in almost 41 years.

Below are condensed and lightly edited highlights of the conversation. Click here to listen to the entire podcast, and subscribe to “What Goes Up” on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.

Q: You have downgraded your GDP outlook for this year and next year. (Zandi now expects real growth of 1% this year and 2% in 2023, versus previous forecasts of 2% and 2.5% respectively.) What is going to happen over the next 18 to 24 months?

A: I still have no recession (in his forecasts). Obviously, recession risks are high -- I mean, clearly, when inflation is so high and the Fed is on DEFCON 1 and rightfully focused on getting that inflation down by jacking up interest rates, and sentiment is miserable, right?

I talk to CEOs, CFOs, investors, friends, family -- to the person, they think we’re going into recession. I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve seen a lot of business cycles now. And no one predicts recessions. But in this one, everyone is predicting a recession. So when sentiment is so fragile, it’s not going to take a whole lot to push us in. I think with a little bit of luck, and some reasonably good policy-making by the Fed, we’re going to be able to avoid a recession. But I don’t say that with a lot of confidence.

I don’t think we need a recession to get inflation back in. Oil prices are going to roll over. Natural gas prices are going to fall. We’re going to see vehicle prices come down as supply-chain issues iron themselves out and we get more vehicle production. Commodity prices, goods prices more broadly, are going to come in.

Q: When you downgraded your GDP growth outlook, you said odds remain that the economic expansion will continue. What specifically were you thinking there?

A: The thing that I take the most solace in is that, in my mind, the firewall between a continuing growing economy and a recession is the American consumer. If the American consumer hangs tough, just do their part, spend like they’ve always been spending, we’ll avoid a recession. And by the way, if the American consumer hangs tough, they’ll keep the global economy moving forward as well. You know, some parts of the global economy will go in, but the US consumer’s kind of driving the train right now.

And if you look at the American consumer, they’re in pretty good shape. Obviously, they’re getting hammered by the high inflation right now, but they’ve got a lot of excess savings they built up during the pandemic and it’s across all income groups.

For the typical American household, by my calculation, as of June they had $7,000-$8,000 in excess savings. So if I’m paying $500 more a month for the higher inflation and I have $7,000-$8,000 in excess savings, you can do the arithmetic. That buys me a little bit of time, right? I can use that excess savings to supplement my income, to offset the ill effects of the high inflation.

Debt is low. Debt service burdens are about as low as they’ve ever been. People have locked in the previously record-low interest rates through refinancing. So they’re very insulated from the higher rates. You know, stock prices are down, but house prices are up. People are wealthier today.

Q: Speaking of home prices, I can’t help but wonder if we are in for a pretty nasty cooling off of the housing market. And it’s just such an important component of the economy. What does housing look like to you in the next year or two? And what are the potential ripple effects of it cooling off on the rest of the economy?

A: Oh, it’s cooling off. It’s gone into deep freeze pretty fast here. Mortgage rates at just south of 6%, almost double what they were a year ago. And you just take that higher interest rate, you multiply by the higher house price, and you look at the monthly payment that a first-time home-buyer is facing -- it’s $500-$600 more now than it was a year ago. That’s prohibitive.

So, first-time home-buyers are locked out of the market. And trade-up buyers are kind of locked in, right? Because the average rate on outstanding mortgages, given all that refinancing I talked about earlier, is 3.5% to 4%. So, if you sell your home and buy another one and get a mortgage, you’re going from three-and-a-half, four, to six. That’s a big increase in payment. So people just aren’t going to do that.

So, you’re seeing home sales come down dramatically already and listings are starting, too. I follow different markets across the country and I get listings emailed to me, and I can just feel it. If I go back, you know, six months ago, there was nothing, no inventory. But now the list is getting longer and longer and longer. And I expect house prices in parts of the country to fall, particularly in the areas where prices have been juiced the most in the pandemic -- in the Southeast, in Florida, in the Mountain West.

I expect some price declines nationwide. We might be able to sneak through with prices just essentially going flat here for a couple, three years, and let household incomes and rents and construction costs kind of catch up. But that assumes no recession. If we get into a recession, then I think that’s going to put real downward weight on house prices.

But I’ll say two other things about this one. This is by design, right? The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to slow growth. And that happens through the most rate-sensitive sectors of the economy. Housing is the single-most interest-rate sensitive sector of the economy. So, this is not a big surprise. It is exactly what you would expect.

And second, I don’t expect the prices to crash, because the mortgage lending that’s been done since the financial crisis and the collapse in housing back over a decade ago has been fantastic. I should disclose this: I’m on the board of directors of MGIC, a nationwide, publicly-traded mortgage insurer, and I’m on the chair of the risk committee. So I look at underwriting very carefully and it’s been pristine since the collapse. And the other thing is, it’s all plain vanilla 30-year, 15-year fixed rate, pre-payable mortgage, nothing fancy.

And so, I just don’t see the stresses here to result in a big, sharp decline in prices. But prices going flat nationwide and down in a fair share of markets? Yeah, I would anticipate that. And I would say that’s exactly what the Fed wants to see.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Canada chief: inflation likely to tip 8% as soon as next week

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go "a little over" 8%, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday. Macklem, who spoke to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business the day after Wednesday's shock 100-basis-point interest rate hike, also urged small business owners to avoid building the current pace of price increases into their contracts. Canadian inflation was 7.7% in May, the highest since January 1983.

  • Fiona Hill warns Putin's 'war of conquest' in Ukraine could spark other conflicts worldwide

    "People freak out when you use the idea of World War III, but it's that epoch-changing war," Hill told Insider.

  • Fed Finally Is Focusing on the Big Picture in Inflation Fight

    The central bank will broaden its approach beyond “core inflation,” which doesn’t include food and energy prices, big concerns for most Americans.

  • Oil up 2.5% as no immediate Saudi output boost expected

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil was up 2.5% on Friday after a U.S. official told Reuters that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected, and as investors question whether OPEC has the room to significantly ramp up crude production. The comment during U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East visit comes at a time when spare capacity at members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is running low.

  • Treasury Market’s Main Battleground Has Shifted Into Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The principal fault lines in the US bond market have re-located. An emerging consensus that the Federal Reserve will finish raising interest rates this year has investors grappling with what happens after that.Most Read from BloombergManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Musk Seeks to Block ‘Warp Speed’ Twitter Trial Over $44 Billion DealThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtTo be sure, there’s am

  • Stock Futures Rise Ahead of More Financial Earnings

    After results from JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley missed expectations in the morning, U.S. stock futures were up Thursday evening as investors await earnings from Wells Fargo, BlackRock and Citigroup Friday.

  • Russia's neighbor Latvia wants to bring back the military draft because it fears Russia will attack so quickly that NATO can't help, defense minister says

    Latvia's defense minister told Insider why he plans on bringing back the military draft for young men in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Hungarians rally against Orban's reforms, skeptical of change

    Around 1,000 Hungarians demonstrated against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government on Saturday in the latest of a series of smaller demonstrations this week since his right-wing Fidesz party passed legislation sharply raising taxes on small firms. Nationalist Orban is facing his toughest challenge yet since taking power in a 2010 landslide, with inflation at its highest in two decades, the forint plumbing record lows and European Union funds in limbo amid a dispute over democratic standards. The blockade of a bridge in Budapest on Tuesday failed to derail the approval of a government motion to increase the tax rate for hundreds of thousands of small firms, defying criticism from some business groups and opposition parties.

  • Businesswoman Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former president Donald Trump, dies at 73

    Ivana Trump, businesswoman and first wife of former President Donald Trump, died at 73 years old. She was the mother of Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka Trump.

  • Big Banks Weigh Bond Sales in Risky Market: U.S. Credit Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks are exploring potential bond sales as recession warnings flash red and earnings season gets into full swing. Most Read from BloombergManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Musk Seeks to Block ‘Warp Speed’ Twitter Trial Over $44 Billion DealThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtThis quarter’s bank-bond boom is set to be a tamer affair, with costs rising and the ma

  • Wall Street Analysts Believe Occidental (OXY) Could Rally 31%: Here's is How to Trade

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 30.5% in Occidental (OXY). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Relief at the pump: Daytona gas prices inch lower, but for how long?

    Experts attribute the decline in gas prices the past four weeks to falling crude oil prices amid growing global recession fears.

  • China Property Crisis Is Spiraling With Homebuyers’ Boycott

    (Bloomberg) -- Former UBS Group AG economist Jonathan Anderson once called it “the most important sector in the universe.”Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of ReachMore than a decade on, Chinese property is again grabbing the attention of global investors -- this time for all the

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Fed ‘Let Us Down Quite Badly’ and Still Unrealistic, Summers Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers issued one of his harshest criticisms yet of the Federal Reserve’s slowness in moving to raise interest rates, and warned that policy makers are still presenting forecasts that are unrealistic.Most Read from BloombergManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Musk Seeks to Block ‘Warp Speed’ Twitter Trial Over $44 Billion DealThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme C

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Under $10 With Over 60% Upside Potential

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, can sometimes be challenging, especially in today's market conditions. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the growth pote

  • Starbucks mulls selling its UK operations- Times

    The coffee chain has asked Houlihan Lokey Inc to canvass interest for its UK business, the report said adding that the company has been facing competition from rival coffee chains like Pret A Manger, Tim Hortons and Costa. Starbucks' UK business oversees more than 1000 coffee shops in UK and employs around 4000 people there, the report said.

  • Sarah Palin once told her husband she was heading to Costco but instead went to JCPenney to see Ivana Trump because she said Alaskans were 'so desperate' for 'glamour and culture'

    Sarah Palin, a commercial fisherman at the time, later became a supporter of former President Donald Trump, ex-husband of Ivana, who died Thursday

  • Mary Trump on Donald Waiting in the Mar-a-Lago Cafeteria Line

    The former president’s niece wonders why we’re all surprised at the revelations of the January 6 public hearings.

  • Ivana Trump Died From Blunt Force Trauma, Medical Examiner Rules

    www.RoyRochlin.ComIvana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, died from “blunt impact injuries of torso,” the New York City medical examiner announced Friday.The 73-year-old was found dead Thursday afternoon at the bottom of the staircase of her Manhattan home. Her death has been ruled an “accident,” the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement.A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that she died as the result of a fall. The revelatio