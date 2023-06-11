US rock musician detained in Moscow in drug-dealing investigation

Travis Leake

Russian police have arrested an American rock singer living in Moscow for alleged drug dealing.

Travis Leake was arrested after police searched his apartment in a Moscow suburb earlier this week, Russian news agencies reported late on Saturday.

“A suspicious substance was found, which was sent off for examination, as well as scales, zip-lock bags and other means of packaging,” TASS reported. It also described Mr Leake as a former US paratrooper.

Mr Leake appears to have been well-known in the Moscow expat community and had appeared in a 2014 CNN documentary on the Russian capital hosted by the US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. One of Mr Leake’s colleagues told CNN after his arrest that he was a showman “who loved Russia”.

In a video posted on Telegram, Mr Leake looked tired and confused during his arrest and denied that he had broken any laws.

The US government has only said that “it is aware of reports of the arrest of a US citizen” in Russia and is “providing consular assistance”.

Prisoner swap

In December, the US swapped Victor Bout, one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers, for Brittney Griner, a basketball player who had been imprisoned in Russia for drug smuggling, in a deal that some politicians criticised.

“We must stop inviting dictatorial and rogue regimes to use Americans overseas as bargaining chips,” Bob Menendez, chairman of the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, said shortly after Ms Griner was freed.

Ms Griner had been imprisoned for nine years after being caught at a Moscow airport in February 2022 carrying cannabis vapes, which she said that she had been prescribed for pain relief, ahead of the start of a season playing for a team in the Urals.

Russia also currently holds two other American citizens in its prisons.

Paul Whelan, a businessman, was convicted of spying in 2020 and imprisoned for 16 years. Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, has been in pre-trial detention in a Moscow prison since his arrest in March, also for spying.

The US State Department has formally declared that Mr Gershkovich was wrongfully arrested, an official classification that prioritises his release.

