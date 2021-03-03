US: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on Wednesday, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties. (March 3)

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]

