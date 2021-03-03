US: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

Reuters Videos

Dutch police are investigating an explosion at a coronavirus testing center north of Amsterdam and say that it appears to have been intentionally targeted.The blast occurred in the town of Bovenkarspel, about 35 miles north of the capital and shattered windows, but caused no injuries to the one security guard reported to have been inside.Metal remains of a small explosive device were found at the front of the building. A police spokesman told Reuters that they were investigating exactly what exploded, but said "something like that doesn't just happen by accident, it has to be laid."The region around the rural town, is currently suffering one of the Netherlands' worst COVID-19 outbreaks. At least one hospital has been forced to send patients to other provinces, due to lack of space in its intensive care units.The incident also comes shortly before national elections on March 17 widely seen as a referendum on the government's handling of the pandemic.Wednesday (March 4) marks the first day in several months in which lockdown measures in the Netherlands have been slightly eased, although a night-time curfew from 9 p.m. remains in place.