US: Russia adding capabilitites for Donbas fight
The Pentagon says Russia has added artillery, ground combat forces and other capabilities for its full-scale offensive in Donbas, which has just begun, according to Ukraine's president. (April 18)
The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that air-launched missiles had destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including five command posts, a fuel depot and three ammunition warehouses, as well as Ukrainian armour and forces. It said those strikes took place in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, and that the Russian air force had launched strikes against 108 areas where it said Ukrainian forces and armour were concentrated.
As Russia's war against Ukraine drags on, Moscow may continue relying on its highly trained special operators to do the hardest fighting.
Vladyslav Musiienko/ReutersThe dawn deadline Russia gave determined Ukrainian soldiers to surrender and lay down their weapons in Mariupol passed without incident on Sunday morning, as Vladimir Putin’s increasingly sloppy troops closed in on the strategic port city. Russia’s defense ministry, still reeling from the loss of 8th Army Major General Vladimir Frolov in combat on Saturday, was just as determined, threatening to “eliminate” any Ukrainian and foreign troops trying to hold on to the batt
Urban warfare is the hardest type of battle. Russian forces aren't prepared for the next phase of the fight into Ukraine's metropolitan centers.
"It seems from the way the Russian army behaves in Mariupol, they decided to raze the city to the ground at any cost," Dmytro Kuleba said.
Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine’s east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday.
“We will fight absolutely to the end, to the win, in this war,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal vowed.
Russia remains committed to compelling Ukraine to give up its European-Atlantic orientation, according to British military intelligence, despite Moscow shifting its operational focus to eastern Ukraine. “Though Russia’s operational focus has shifted to eastern Ukraine, Russia’s ultimate objective remains the same. It is committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and asserting its…
A Ukrainian military official said street battles have begun and evacuation is impossible in the town of Kreminna. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces were increasing assaults in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions — both of which are part of the Donbas — as well as in the area of Zaporizhzhia, they said.
The U.S. provided Ukraine 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 5,550 Javelin missiles, 7,000 small arms, 50 million rounds of ammo and more.
STORY: Reuters reporters saw at least three new rows of graves, most of which had markings labeled with the date of death after February 24 - the day when Russia invaded Ukraine.A family that came to bury a loved one on Monday said that their relative was killed by Russian forces during their occupation of Irpin. Reuters could not verify their account. Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have been showing journalists corpses of what they say are civilians killed by Russian forces, destroyed houses and burnt-out cars.Russia calls its actions a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists.The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.
Seizing Mariupol would free up Russian forces to join an expected all-out offensive for control of the Donbas, where the Kremlin has focused its war aims.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia has begun its battle for the Donbas after regrouping ahead of an expected offensive on the country’s eastern region. “It can now be stated that Russian troops have begun the battle for Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” Zelensky said in…
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world Sunday to respond. “Torture chambers are built there,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. Zelenskyy said humanitarian aid has been stolen, creating famine.
Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine's east on Monday, attacking along a broad front over 300 miles (480 kilometers) long, Ukrainian officials said in what marked the opening of a new and potentially climactic phase of the war. “The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address. The Donbas is Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for the past eight years and have declared two independent republics that have been recognized by Russia.
Russia reinforced its invading force in Ukraine before officially launching an offensive in the eastern area of the country. Latest news.