Russia delivers response to US, NATO security proposals

VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU, LORNE COOK and MATTHEW LEE
·8 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior U.S. official said Thursday that Russia has delivered its response to American and NATO proposals about Ukraine and European security.

The Kremlin's response was given to the U.S. ambassador in Moscow, John Sullivan. No details about the letter were immediately released.

“We can confirm that we have received a response from the Russian Federation," the U.S. official told The Associated Press.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly before the announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world with “disinformation” by saying it was returning some troops to bases, charging that Moscow has instead added as many as 7,000 more troops near its tense border with Ukraine.

With Western fears high that Russia is planning to invade, tensions also spiked Thursday along the line that separates Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed separatists in the country's east, with the parties accusing each other of intensive shelling.

Asked about Moscow's troop buildup, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. and its NATO partners “will closely match Russian words to Russian deeds, what they say to what they actually do.”

“We’ve seen some of those troops inch closer to that border. We see them fly in more combat and support aircraft," he said at NATO headquarters in Brussels. "We see them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea. We even see them stocking up their blood supplies. You don’t do these sort of things for no reason, and you certainly don’t do them if you’re getting ready to pack up and go home."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was concerned "that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine."

After a handful of positive signals from Russia that lowered the temperature in the crisis earlier in the week, the pendulum appeared to swing in the opposite direction again. With an estimated 150,000-plus troops massed near Ukraine, the Kremlin offered to keep pursuing diplomatic solutions — an overture the NATO chief welcomed, even as he and others warned that the U.S.-led alliance has seen no sign of the military withdrawal that Moscow announced.

“We have seen the opposite of some of the statements. We have seen an increase of troops over the last 48 hours, up to 7,000," said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace ahead of a meeting Thursday of the western alliance in Brussels.

That squared with what a U.S. administration official said a day earlier. The top EU official said similar.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey even called Russia’s claim to be withdrawing troops “disinformation.” Russia accuses the West of the same.

Russia has “enough troops, enough capabilities, to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time,” Stoltenberg said. “The fact that you’re putting a battle tank on a train and moving it in some direction doesn’t prove a withdrawal of troops.”

While the West warned the threat of invasion remains high, no attack materialized Wednesday, as some had feared.

Moscow said several times this week that some forces are pulling back to their bases, but it gave virtually no details that would allow for an independent assessment of the scope and direction of the troop movement, and Western leaders quickly cast doubt on those statements. NATO allies knocked down the Russian assertions again Thursday, warning that they are ready to counter any aggression.

“The consequences of this mass buildup – nearly 60% of Russia’s land combat forces on the border of a sovereign nation – will get you the opposite effect,” Wallace said.

“We are deadly serious,” he added, “and we’re going to face the threat that is currently being posed.”

The alliance has moved troops and military equipment into Eastern Europe in a display of resolve of meant to deter any Russian aggression and underline its intent to defend NATO’s eastern members, in the unlikely event that they too become a target.

The U.S. has started deploying 5,000 troops to Poland and Romania. Another 8,500 are on standby. Britain is sending hundreds of soldiers to Poland, offering more warships and planes, and doubling its personnel in Estonia. Germany, the Netherlands and Norway are sending additional troops to Lithuania. Denmark and Spain are providing jets for air policing in the Baltic Sea region.

Even if an attack doesn't materialize, the sustained Russian pressure on Ukraine has further hobbled its shaky economy and left an entire nation under constant strain — a situation that could last indefinitely.

Ukraine already has been the stage of fighting for eight years, and tensions soared again Thursday in the conflict in the country’s east, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops since 2014.

Separatist authorities in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation.” Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said rebel forces returned fire.

Ukraine disputed the claim, saying that separatists had shelled its forces, but they didn’t fire back. The Ukrainian military command charged that shells hit a kindergarten building in Stanytsia Luhanska, wounding two civilians, and cut power supply to half of the town.

An observer mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is expected to offer its assessment of the situation later Thursday.

Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that “the shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska by pro-Russian forces is a big provocation,” adding that the OSCE monitoring activities are “an additional deterrent.”

Many in the West are concerned that a flare-up in the east could be used by Russia as a pretext for rolling across the border — although there was no sign yet that the latest fighting was larger than usual. Russia, in turn, aired worries that hawkish forces in Ukraine, encouraged by the West, could launch an attack to reclaim control of the rebel areas — plans Ukrainian authorities deny.

A 2015 deal brokered by France and Germany helped end the worst of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, but regular skirmishes have continued and a political settlement has stalled.

The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to hold its annual meeting on the agreement on Thursday.

Russia denies it is plotting an invasion but says it's free to deploy troops wherever necessary to counter threats from NATO. It wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back forces from Eastern Europe, the demands the allis have flatly rejected.

There have been some suggestions Ukraine could decide to abandon its hope of joining NATO — something written into its constitution — as a way out of the crisis. It's not clear how or if it would do that.

While the U.S. and its allies have rejected Moscow's demands to bar membership to Ukraine, they offered to engage in talks with Russia on limiting missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin charged that Moscow had offered to discuss those issues years ago, but the West only agreed to talk about them now. He said that Russia was ready to talk about them now, but only in conjunction with its main security demands.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was sending its formal reply on those issues to the U.S. and NATO later Thursday and will make it public.

Even as Russia seemed to try to ease tensions this week, Maxar Technologies, a commercial satellite imagery company that has been monitoring the Russian buildup, reported continued heightened military activity near Ukraine. It noted a new pontoon bridge and a new field hospital in Belarus. It also said that some forces had left an airfield in the country, a Russian ally, but it was unclear where they went.

A senior U.S. administration official said some forces arrived only recently and that there had been a marked increase in false claims by Russians that the Kremlin might use as pretext for an invasion. The official said those claims included reports of unmarked graves of civilians allegedly killed by Ukrainian forces, assertions that the U.S. and Ukraine are developing biological or chemical weapons, and claims that the West is funneling in guerrillas to kill Ukrainians.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about sensitive operations and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official did not provide underlying evidence.

The rebels in eastern Ukraine have made such claims for weeks.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were among political, military and diplomatic leaders heading Thursday to an annual security conference in Munich that will see urgent consultations on the crisis.

___

Isachenkov reported from Moscow and Cook from Brussels. Dasha Litvinova in Moscow, Angela Charlton in Paris, Jill Lawless in London, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations, Frank Jordans in Berlin, and Aamer Madhani, Ellen Knickmeyer, Colleen Long and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed.

___

More AP coverage of the Ukraine crisis: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian airforce conduct drills near Western borders

    The part of the conditional violator was performed by the crew of the Su-30SM aircraft of the Air Force of the Republic of Belarus.Russia's joint exercises with ally Belarus and other drills near Ukraine have fanned fears Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning. Russia said some of the country's military drills had already ended, and others were coming to a close.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Fed Eyes This Move; Nvidia Earnings Beat Views; Roblox Stock Plunges

    The Dow Jones fought back after the release of the latest Fed Minutes. Nvidia earnings beat views. Roblox stock plunged.

  • Philippines' Marcos wants military presence to defend its waters in South China Sea

    Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he wants his country to have a military presence in the South China Sea, "not to fire upon" vessels but to defend its waters in a long-running dispute with China. Marcos, son of the late autocrat of the same name, is leading in opinion polls ahead of the May 9 election and appears poised to complete a remarkable rebranding of the family name 36 years after a "people power" uprising ended his father's rule. In the first televised debate of the campaign, with just four of 10 candidates taking part, Marcos floated the idea of deploying navy ships or coast guard vessels in the disputed strategic waterway to allow fishermen to fish freely.

  • Stoltenberg: Russia continues military build-up

    "It remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal... What we see is that they have increased the number of troops, and more troops are on the way," Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday (February 16) at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.Allied ministers will decide whether to order their military commanders to draw up plans to deploy battlegroups of some 1,000 troops each to Bulgaria and Romania, and possibly to Slovakia and Hungary.With NATO meeting as the United States warns of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, diplomats told Reuters that ministers are likely to agree to direct commanders to come up with a detailed plan for the four battlegroups on land.

  • Zelenskiy oversees drills in western Ukraine as NATO country observers look on

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and military observers from NATO member states including Britain and Poland looked on as the country's armed forces carried out drills in western Ukraine on Wednesday. The drills, part of the Zametil 2022 (Blizzard 2022) exercises, were carried out as Ukraine prepared for a possible military attack from Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Colonel Andriy Melnik, one of the commanders at Rivne training ground, said the troops practiced with a wide range of weapons.

  • Germany eases COVID curbs, will lift more rules in spring

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will ease COVID-19 restrictions as a wave of infections from the Omicron coronavirus variant seems to have passed its peak, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, but he warned that the pandemic was not over yet. After a meeting with the heads of the federal states earlier on Wednesday, Scholz said Germany was ready to look forward with more confidence regarding COVID-19. "After these long two years, we deserve that things somehow improve again and it looks a bit like that's exactly what we have in front of us," Scholz told reporters after the meeting.

  • UN envoy says Syria constitution talks to resume, 4 killed

    The U.N.'s special envoy for Syria said Wednesday he expects a committee representing the Syrian government and the opposition to resume talks next month over draft constitutional reforms. Geir Pedersen's comments came as opposition activists reported that government shelling hit a fuel market in the country's northwest killing four people and causing a huge fire. Pedersen spoke to reporters in the capital of Damascus after he met with Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, over the country’s lengthy conflict.

  • Russia 'likely' to launch 'limited' military attack against Ukraine, says Estonian intelligence

    (Reuters) -Russia is continuing to move troops to the Ukrainian border and will likely launch a "limited" military attack against the country, the head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Wednesday. The attack would include missile bombardment and the occupation of "key terrain" in Ukraine, said Mikk Marran, director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service. Another possibility could be intensified fighting out of the two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, according to Estonian intelligence.

  • What human rights? My sick son is being held on secret charges in an Israeli prison.

    Israel has ignored demands from the United Nations and the European Union. I need U.S. help to bring my son home to seek medical treatment.

  • Tonga needs over $90 million to start repairs from volcano

    A month after an undersea volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami lashed Tonga, a U.N. official said Wednesday that 80% of the Pacific island nation’s 105,000 people were affected and the country needs over $90 million to start repairing damage and restoring its key farming and fishing sectors. The Jan. 15 eruption left a thick layer of volcanic ash blanketing Tonga’s main island, tainting much of its drinking water. Several small settlements on outlying islands were wiped out, and the tsunami severed the sole fiberoptic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world.

  • Pro-Russian Forces Shell Ukrainian Kindergarten Full of Kids

    Press Center JFO A kindergarten in Ukrainian-controlled territory took a direct hit from artillery fire by Russian-backed separatists early Thursday, leaving two teachers injured, authorities said.The attack comes as tensions have reached a boiling point amid growing fears of a Russian offensive. Intensified fighting has erupted along the frontline and the Kremlin appeared to add fuel to predictions by U.S. officials that it might be seeking a “pretext” to send troops into the country.The kinder

  • Hillary Clinton Shows Fail-Safe Way To Know Donald Trump, Fox News Are Lying

    The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee hit back at a new right-wing attack on Twitter.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets 'Truth' Bomb After 'Favorite President' Message Backfires

    The former president's son said it's "time for some truth," and his critics were only too happy to help.

  • NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

    New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about the facts," the attorney general's office wrote in a letter filed in New York state court. Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a probe into whether the Trumps inflated real estate values to obtain bank loans, and reduced values to lower tax bills.

  • First JSTARS jet flies into retirement after nearly 30 years of service

    The Air Force plans to retire four of its 16 E-8C JSTARS planes by Oct. 1.

  • Tom Cotton Blamed Democrats For A Trump Crime Bill & Twitter Users Had A Lot To Say

    The senator apparently forgot that dozens of his GOP colleagues voted for the First Step Act.

  • Jeanine Pirro Appears To Forget Who Was President In 2020, Blames Biden For Protests

    The Fox News host attacked Joe Biden for protests in the summer of 2020 when Donald Trump was president.

  • US fighters, coalition aircraft escort Russian bombers in eastern Syria: report

    U.S. fighter jets and other coalition aircraft escorted Russian aircraft that flew into restricted airspace in Syria, officials with knowledge of the incident told CNN.The outlet reported that a cargo aircraft and two Tu-22 bombers flew into the Eastern Syria Security Area - which stretches from Deir el-Zour in Syria to the Iraq border.U.S.-led coalition forces that control the area hadn't been given sufficient notice that the Russian aircraft...

  • What is the Government Doing With Billions of Pounds of Cheese?

    Deep in the caves of Missouri the U.S. government has stored 1.4 billion pounds of cheese for decades, reports Deseret News. We’re not just talking cheddar here either, the cave has Swiss, American, and many others.

  • Poland shortlists Babcock, Thyssenkrupp for $2 billion frigate program

    The latest announcement indicates that Warsaw has discarded the bid submitted by Spanish Navantia which offered its F-100 frigate.