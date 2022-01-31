US, Russia face off over Ukraine at Security Council meeting

The U.S. on Monday sought to rally the international community to confront Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border as a threat to global peace and security during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, prompting condemnation from Moscow that Washington is whipping up hysteria.

The meeting marked a public face off between the U.S., Russia and the global community, following weeks of intensive diplomacy aimed at pressuring Moscow to withdraw more than 100,000 troops positioned on Ukraine's border and that Washington says are poised to invade.

"Russia's actions strike at the very heart of the UN Charter. This is as clear and consequential a threat to peace and security as anyone can imagine," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, said in her remarks.

"This is the largest, hear me clearly, mobilization of troops in Europe in decades."

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya vehemently dismissed arguments from the U.S., and accused Washington of "whipping up tensions and rhetoric and are provoking escalation."

"You are almost calling for this, you want it to happen, you're waiting for it to happen, as if you want to make your words become a reality," Nebenzya said.

This is a developing story

