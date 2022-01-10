US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials were formally launching special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his delegation arrived under Swiss police escort at the U.S. diplomatic mission for face-to-face talks with Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, and her team. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss city.

After an informal working dinner on Sunday, Ryabkov predicted “difficult” talks in Geneva that are to be followed by a NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and a meeting of the multilateral Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday.

Moscow has sought to wrest a string of concessions from the U.S. and its Western allies, including guarantees that NATO will no longer expand eastward into former Soviet states like Ukraine, along whose border Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops in steps that have raised concerns about a possible deeper military intervention there.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that during Sunday’s dinner Sherman “stressed the United States’ commitment to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances,” a reference to Ukraine and its aspirations of joining NATO.

Sherman “affirmed that the United States would welcome genuine progress through diplomacy,” Price said in a statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Main issues at Russia-US security talks

    Officials from Russia, and the United States and its NATO allies, are meeting this week for negotiations on Moscow’s demand for Western security guarantees and the West's concerns about a recent buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. The amassing of Russian troops and equipment near Ukraine’s border has caused worries in Kyiv and in the West that Moscow could be planning to launch an invasion.

  • Russia says initial talks with U.S. in Geneva 'complex but businesslike'

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that preliminary talks with a top U.S. diplomat in Geneva late on Sunday on the eve of a crucial meeting had been "complex but businesslike", Russian news agencies reported. Russian and U.S. diplomats are due to meet for talks in the Swiss city on Monday amid fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

  • German health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy

    Germany must revamp its COVID-19 vaccination strategy to tackle the Omicron variant and to ensure it can develop a new vaccine rapidly if it faces a more deadly coronavirus variant in the future, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said. Lauterbach, who was appointed health minister last month, made his comments in an advanced release of an interview to be published in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday. "If we get a variant that is as contagious as Omicron, but significantly more deadly, we should be able to develop and produce a new vaccine in a very short time," Lauterbach said.

  • Sudan protest group rejects UN offer for talks with military

    A leading Sudanese protest group on Sunday rejected a United Nations initiative to hold talks with the military aimed at restoring the country’s democratic transition following an October coup. At least one demonstrator, meanwhile, was killed when security forces violently broke up anti-coup protests in the capital, activists said. The move is a blow to international efforts seeking an end to Sudan's political deadlock, and suggest that relentless street protests are likely to continue.

  • Haley brushes off Iranian regime's sanction as a 'badge of honor'

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Saturday described being sanctioned by the theocratic Iranian regime as a "badge of honor" -- as Iranian officials slapped sanctions on more than 50 current and former U.S. officials over the 2019 strike that killed former Quds leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

  • Missing Afghan Baby Passed To U.S. Soldier In Kabul Finally Reunited With Relatives: Report

    The baby's parents are overjoyed after a desperate search for their son, Reuters reported.

  • Iran sanctions more than 50 Americans for 2020 Soleimani killing

    Iran on Saturday sanctioned more than 50 U.S. officials over the 2020 assassination of Qasem Soleimani, one of the regime's most powerful military figures.The big picture: The additional sanctions announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday come after the second anniversary of the Jan. 3, 2020, drone strike that killed Soleimani, the commander of Iran's regional network of proxies and international intelligence and terror operations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • Kazakhstan: 'strategic facilities' now under guard

    Dozens of people have been killed, thousands detained and public buildings have been torched across the Central Asia country in the past week. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued shoot-to-kill orders to end unrest he has blamed on what he terms 'bandits' and 'terrorists'.At Tokayev's invitation, the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) sent troops to restore order, an intervention that comes at a time of high tension in Russia-U.S. relations ahead of new talks on the Ukraine crisis."A number of strategic facilities have been transferred under the protection of the united peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO member states," the presidential office said in a statement on Sunday (January 9) detailing a security briefing chaired by Tokayev.It did not identify the facilities.

  • U.K. Government Panel Advises against Fourth Covid Vaccine Dose

    A U.K. advisory panel recommended against a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose for elderly and at-risk populations, citing evidence that a third shot provides sufficient immunity.

  • 6 candidates Broncos should consider to replace ex-coach Vic Fangio

    After firing Vic Fangio, the Broncos should consider these six coach candidates to replace him.

  • Five things to know as US, Russia seek Ukraine solution

    The Biden administration is setting out on an extraordinary diplomatic mission in Europe next week, holding a string of engagements meant to tamp down dangerously high tensions with Russia.The three meetings, set to take place between Monday and Friday in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna, were quickly coordinated in response to Russia's massing of tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border.Moscow's military posturing is raising fears that it...

  • Georgia Republican who resisted Trump insists he stands for ‘integrity and truth’

    Brad Raffensperger says opponent for key post ‘should know better’ as pastor but dodges questions about election restrictionsIs the US really heading for a second civil war? Brad Raffensperger speaks to reporters in Atlanta, Georgia in November 2020. Photograph: Dustin Chambers/Reuters The Republican official who famously resisted Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election defeat in Georgia has said he will run for re-election on a platform of “integrity and truth”, against an opponent who

  • Carson Wentz’s epic meltdown throws the Colts’ whole future into doubt

    The Indianapolis Colts entrusted their playoff hopes in their quarterback’s hands and catastrophe ensued. Even by the standards of the finest Wentz-ings, this was something special Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) scrambles as he is pursued by Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis (96) during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. Photograph: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Just when you think everything is going right, along comes Carson Wentz. There was a wonky stat floating around on Sunday afternoon. It

  • Pennsauken woman slain during reported home invasion

    Pennsauken police went to a residence at the Sycamore Ridge apartment complex after reports of a home invasion, the prosecutor's office said.

  • Novak Djokovic: Judge orders immediate release of tennis star

    Anthony Kelly quashes the decision to cancel the player's Australian visa on Covid vaccination grounds.

  • RS Recommends: Rad Power’s E-Bike Offers a New (and Better) Way to Commute

    Fat tires and plenty of juice: RadRover 6 Plus is the next generation of personal transportation

  • Battle lines appear to tighten over Russia's potential invasion into Ukraine

    NATO and other European leaders are pleading for diplomacy ahead of face-to-face talks between the U.S. and Russia in Geneva next week.

  • Sec. Blinken gives Russia two choices ahead of talks in Geneva: 'Massive consequences'

    Talks in Geneva will focus on security concerns over Ukraine after Russia amassed around 90,000 troops on the nation's borders.

  • Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

    Russia responded angrily on Saturday to a comment by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Kazakhstan might have a hard time getting rid of Russian troops, saying he should reflect instead on U.S. military meddling around the world. Blinken on Friday challenged Russia's justification for sending forces into Kazakhstan https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/kazakhstan-detains-ex-security-chief-crisis-convulses-nation-2022-01-08 after days of violent unrest in the Central Asian country. "One lesson of recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave," Blinken said.

  • Chinese-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'ready to act in Kazakhstan if needed'

    The Chinese-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has vowed to intervene in the Kazakhstan unrest if needed, but also backed the Kazakh government's actions - a sign of approval for Russia's intervention. The pledge from the group came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Kazakhstan would find it difficult to reduce Russian influence after inviting in troops to quell unrest. Following days of violence, Kazakhstan's domestic intelligence agency said its former head Karim Mosimov ha