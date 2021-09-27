US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks t the State Department in Washington. The U.S. and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace. The State Department said Monday that Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering on Thursday in Geneva, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.

The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed at a summit in June to restart talks.

The State Department said the two side intended “to have a deliberate and robust dialogue that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.” It gave no additional details but said Sherman would travel from Geneva to Bern and then to Uzbekistan and wrap her trip up in nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan.

After the first round of talks in July, the U.S. said the discussions with the Russian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov had been “substantive and professional” but had produced little in the way of substantive results except for an agreement to meet again.

A senior State Department official who participated in those talks said the U.S. was pleased with the initial exchange and hopeful that it would be the start of a “sustained and productive dialogue” on arms control and other strategic issues.

The official told reporters the agenda was not strictly confined to traditional nuclear arms control, but also delved into the use of space and artificial intelligence as well as cyber matters, although the cyber discussion was focused on strategic issues and nuclear weapons and not ransomware or hacking.

The official said the Russians, as expected, raised concerns about American missile defenses, and the American side responded with Washington’s usual argument that those systems are not aimed at Russia but rather at threats posed by Iran and North Korea.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran, Saudi sides continue tension-easing talks in Baghdad

    Representatives from Iran and Saudi Arabia have held a new round of talks in Baghdad, two Iraqi officials said Monday, in the first such meeting between the regional foes since a new president was sworn in in Tehran. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give official statements, said the meeting was not on a ministerial level, but described the talks as positive. Iraq has recently played the role of mediator between the two regional foes whose rivalry has often played out to deadly consequences in Iraq and elsewhere in the region.

  • Sen. Tim Scott says Democrats’ calls to defund the police derailed police reform efforts

    Republican Senator Tim Scott blamed Democrats for roadblocking law enforcement reform in the United States with repeated calls to “defund […] The post Sen. Tim Scott says Democrats’ calls to defund the police derailed police reform efforts appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Analysis-Left or right, German election leaves investors braced for more spending

    The purse strings have been loosened and will stay that way, no matter who heads Germany's new government. After Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly defeated the ruling Christian Democratic bloc (CDU/CSU) in Sunday's election, both parties will woo the Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) to form a coalition. Based on the colours of the parties involved, a potential Social Democrat-led alliance has been dubbed the 'traffic light' coalition, with a conservative-led one named after the flag of Jamaica.

  • Iceland will have a male-majority parliament, recount shows

    CORRECTION: A PREVIOUS VERSION OF THIS STORY REPORTED THAT WOMEN HAD WON A MAJORITY OF ICELAND'S PARLIAMENTARY SEATS BASED ON FINAL ELECTION RESULTS. BUT A RECOUNT SHOWED THAT MEN REMAIN THE MAJORITY IN ICELAND'S PARLIAMENT. Celebrations in Iceland Sunday came to a halt after a recount showed voters did not elect the first majority woman parliament, as had previously been reported.Thirty women were elected to the 63-seat parliament in Saturday's election, up from 24 in the previous vote. Earlier results before the recount late on Sunday had shown 33 women were elected.The National Electoral Commission has not published the results on its website and could not immediately be reached for comment.Only three countries - Rwanda, Cuba and Nicaragua - have more women than men in parliament, while Mexico and the United Arab Emirates have a 50/50 split, according to data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union.The island of 371,000 people was ranked the most gender-equal country in the world for the 12th year running in a World Economic Forum report released in March.The overall election result saw the current left-right coalition government retain its control. The coalition’s three parties - the Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party and the Progressive Party - said before the election that they would negotiate continued cooperation if they held their majority.

  • Drug-filled football is thrown over prison fence — but it’s intercepted, NC cops say

    Meth and marijuana were found inside, officials said.

  • Canada's Green Party chief resigns, calling it 'worst period' of her life

    Annamie Paul announced her resignation as head of Canada's Green Party on Monday after losing in her own district in last week's parliamentary election, stepping aside just under a year after becoming the nation's first Black leader of a mainstream national party. Paul, 48, said she felt she was never truly allowed to lead the fractious environmentally focused party and was not interested in going through a fight to remain its chief. "When I was elected and put in this role, I was breaking a glass ceiling," Paul told reporters in Toronto.

  • Femicides in the US: the silent epidemic few dare to name

    The death of Gabby Petito draws attention to a form of widespread gendered violence in the US that has long been hiding in plain sight A woman with a red hand painted on her face, which calls attention to the high rates of Indigenous women who are murdered or missing. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters The last week of July, as Gabby Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, posted Instagram photos of themselves hiking barefoot in Utah’s Canyonlands national park, bronzed skin matching apricot-colore

  • Liberal group points to meat companies as reason for higher grocery store prices

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said it expects beef prices to climb 1 percent to 2 percent this year, poultry as much as 1.5 percent and pork between 2 percent and 3 percent.

  • Supreme Court's popularity shifts after abortion decisions

    A part of the GOP may strongly favor overturning Roe, but data suggest that if it actually attained its goal, political backlash could be immense.

  • Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this winter after migrants were left stranded and freezing on the Belarusian-Polish border. Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation but has long sought closer integration with Western militaries in the hope of one day joining the alliance, a move opposed by Belarus' main ally, Russia.

  • ISS urges Tesla investors not to re-elect James Murdoch, Kimbal Musk

    Tesla shareholders will cast ballots on Oct. 7 on cutting director terms to two years, eliminating a supermajority vote requirement to approve certain changes, and who will sit on the electric car maker's board. Tesla is currently valued at $766 billion. "Votes AGAINST directors James Murdoch and Kimbal Musk are warranted due to concerns regarding excessive compensation to named executive officers and to non-executive directors,” ISS wrote in a report sent to clients last week.

  • At U.N., Israeli PM Bennett says Iran has crossed all nuclear 'red lines'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had crossed "all red lines" in its nuclear program and vowed that Israel would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon. In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett said Iran sought to dominate the Middle East under a "nuclear umbrella" and urged a more concerted international effort to halt Iran's nuclear activities.

  • ‘No backup plan’: Democrats reject grueling debt limit off-ramp

    The Treasury Department is expected to exhaust its borrowing power in the next few weeks, triggering a harrowing debt default unless Congress acts quick.

  • Friends and family say goodbye to Gabby Petito at Long Island, NY funeral

    Funeral services took place in Holbrook, New York, near the Bayport-Blue Point community where Petito grew up.

  • Beck Bennett leaves Saturday Night Live , Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman promoted as 3 new cast members added

    Featured player Lauren Holt will also not be returning to SNL season 47.

  • Macron shellshocked by egg lobbed at his head during Lyon visit

    French President Emmanuel Macron was struck by an egg while attending an event in Lyon on Monday.

  • Indigenous Australian wants early pension due to short lives

    An Aboriginal man is taking Australia’s government to court to argue that Indigenous people should have access to their pensions earlier than other Australians because their life expectancy is years shorter. Dennis Fisher, 64, said on Monday he is taking the action to benefit other Indigenous Australians. The case was filed in Federal Court in Melbourne last Thursday by the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service, the Human Rights Law Center and the multinational law firm DLA Piper.

  • Venezuelan academy of medicine expresses concern over use of Cuban vaccine

    Venezuela’s National Academy of Medicine on Monday expressed concern over the use of Cuba’s Abdala coronavirus vaccine due to a lack of scientific research on its safety and efficacy. Cuba said on Saturday it had exported the three-shot vaccine for the first time, sending an initial shipment to Vietnam as part of a contract to supply five million doses to the Southeast Asian country. The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has so far been relying on the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines, and in recent months received its first shipment of doses via the global COVAX program.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Bill Belichick gives an extremely brief evaluation of Mac Jones’ 2 INTs in Week 3

    Bill Belichick wasn't going to entertain this question.