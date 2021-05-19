US-Russia showdown looms as top diplomats meet in Iceland

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses during a joint press conference following meetings with the Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Blinken is touting the Biden administration's abrupt shift in its predecessor's climate policies as he visits Iceland for talks with senior officials from the world's Arctic nations. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference following meetings with the Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Blinken is touting the Biden administration's abrupt shift in its predecessor's climate policies as he visits Iceland for talks with senior officials from the world's Arctic nations. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks during a joint press conference following meetings with the Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Blinken is touting the Biden administration's abrupt shift in its predecessor's climate policies as he visits Iceland for talks with senior officials from the world's Arctic nations. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he disembarks from his airplane upon arrival at Keflavik Air Base in Iceland, May 17, 2021, his second stop on a 5-day European tour. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Iceland Harry Kamian, left, greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, alongside Bergd's Ellertsd'ttir, Icelandic Ambassador to the United States, as Blinken disembarks from his airplane upon arrival at Keflavik Air Base in Iceland, May 17, 2021, his second stop on a 5-day European tour. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, centre right, greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken centre left, as he arrives for meetings at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Blinken is touting the Biden administration's abrupt shift in its predecessor's climate policies as he visits Iceland for talks with senior officials from the world's Arctic nations. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, second right, sits opposite US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second left, during a at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Blinken is touting the Biden administration's abrupt shift in its predecessor's climate policies as he visits Iceland for talks with senior officials from the world's Arctic nations. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, centre right, greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he arrives for meetings at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Blinken is touting the Biden administration's abrupt shift in its predecessor's climate policies as he visits Iceland for talks with senior officials from the world's Arctic nations. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, right, greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken centre, left, as he arrives for meetings at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Blinken is touting the Biden administration's abrupt shift in its predecessor's climate policies as he visits Iceland for talks with senior officials from the world's Arctic nations. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he disembarks from his airplane upon arrival at Keflavik Air Base in Iceland, May 17, 2021, his second stop on a 5-day European tour. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Estrid Brekkan, Icelandic Chief of Protocol, left, and Captain Jon Gudnason, base commander, greet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, as he disembarks his airplane upon arrival at Keflavik Air Base in Iceland, May 17, 2021, his second stop on a 5-day European tour. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 11

Iceland US Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses during a joint press conference following meetings with the Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Blinken is touting the Biden administration's abrupt shift in its predecessor's climate policies as he visits Iceland for talks with senior officials from the world's Arctic nations. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BY MATTHEW LEE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia are set to square off this week in Iceland for their first face-to-face encounter that comes as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plan to talk Wednesday on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a city with deep history in U.S.-Russian relations.

Even before the talks — that are ostensibly to prepare for a summit between President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin next month — the two diplomats laid down near diametrically opposed positions for the meeting, previewing what is likely to be a difficult and contentious exchange.

This follows a spate of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions as U.S.-Russian relations threaten a return to Cold War lows. The nuclear powers are at odds on myriad issues including Ukraine, the Arctic, Russia's treatment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and accusations of cybermalfeasance, including claims that Russia-based hackers were responsible for a ransomware attack on a key U.S. pipeline.

"It would be our preference to have a more stable and more predictable relationship with Russia,” Blinken said on Tuesday. “At the same time, we’ve been very clear that if Russia chooses to take reckless or aggressive actions that target our interests or those of our allies and partners, we’ll respond. Not for purposes of seeking conflict or escalating but because such challenges cannot be allowed to go forward with impunity.”

Blinken also tweeted Tuesday U.S. condemnation of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. “We condemn Russia’s abuses in Crimea, especially on May 18 as we reflect on the 77th anniversary of Stalin’s deportation of countless Crimean Tatars from their native peninsula,” he posted.

Perhaps anticipating Blinken's position, Lavrov had offered a prebuttal at a news conference Monday in Moscow.

“Apparently, a (U.S.) decision was made to promote stable, predictable relations with Russia," he said. “However, if this includes constant and predictable sanctions, that’s not what we need. Our attitude toward the U.S. includes the hope that normalized relations will be based on specific actions rather than words of which we have heard too many.”

Blinken said his meeting with Lavrov would be an important opportunity to test the proposition that the U.S. and Russia can work collaboratively on certain issues, like climate change, the Mideast, Iran and North Korea, despite bitter disagreements on others. The meeting comes as much of the world is focused on the Israel-Palestinian war.

Blinken noted that despite the vitriol, the U.S. and Russia had agreed early in the Biden administration to a five-year extension of a key arms control pact that President Donald Trump had declined to renew before he left office. Trump left a decidedly mixed legacy on Russia that included a personal friendly relationship with Putin, while his administration still imposed sanctions and other punitive measures.

Lavrov said Moscow would determine its own “red lines” and emphasized that in the sphere of strategic stability, it’s going to insist on putting both offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons on the negotiation table.

Another, more immediate area of disagreement in Reykjavik, the site of the famous 1986 summit between President Ronald Reagan and Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev, is the Arctic, where Russia has been expanding its military presence and pursuing policies to expand its influence to the alarm of the Americans.

Blinken rejected Russian calls to resume a military component of the Arctic Council and expressed concerns about Russia’s increasing military activity in the region known as the “high North.”

“We have concerns about some of the recent military activities in the Arctic,” he said. “That Increases the dangers of accidents and miscalculations and undermines the shared goal of a peaceful and sustainable future for the region. So we have to be vigilant about that.”

Blinken also took Russia to task for proposing new navigational regulations for the region and decried Lavrov for comments in which he dismissed such criticism because the Arctic “is our territory, our land.”

“We have to proceed all of us, including Russia, based on the rules, based on norms, based on the commitments that we’ve each made and also avoid statements that undercut those,” Blinken said.

In his comments Monday, Lavrov noted the grievances about Russia's military activities in the Arctic. “It has long been common knowledge that this is our territory, our land. We are in charge of keeping the Arctic coast safe. Everything Russia is doing there is absolutely legal,” he said.

Moscow and Washington are also embroiled in a bitter dispute over the status of their respective embassies and consulates after the diplomatic expulsions. Russia has given the U.S. until Aug. 1 to get rid of all non-American staff at its diplomatic missions, something the U.S. says will make it nearly impossible for its facilities to function.

___

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Barack Obama Reveals The Alien Question He First Asked When He Became President

    The former president teased that there were "some things I just can't tell you on air."

  • Biden takes the wheel of new F150 electric truck

    President Joe Biden is back behind the wheel and bolting down the track. The self-described "car guy" takes a spin in the new Ford F-150 Lightning truck during a visit to a Ford safety testing center. (May 18)

  • Can Israel blast Gaza and still make friends in the Gulf?

    Scenes of devastation in Gaza are likely to make it harder for Israel to win its biggest diplomatic prize: recognition by Saudi Arabia. Arab officials have come together to condemn what they describe as flagrant Israeli violations during the past two weeks, from Israeli police action around Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque to deadly air strikes on the Gaza Strip. But in the United Arab Emirates, which along with Bahrain recognised Israel last year under the U.S.-backed "Abraham Accords", official criticism of Israel now often comes balanced with popular expression of hard words for the other side.

  • Pogba, Diallo display Palestine flag after Man Utd match

    Paul Pogba and Manchester United team-mate Amad Diallo held up a Palestine flag on the Old Trafford pitch after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Fulham.

  • The WHO must invite Taiwan to the World Health Assembly to convince the world it isn't beholden to China

    Despite excellent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan did not receive an invitation to the World Health Organization's annual assembly.

  • Israel-Gaza strikes rage despite diplomatic efforts

    The violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas showed no sign of slowing on Tuesday, despite U.S. and other global efforts to stop the region’s fiercest hostilities in years.Gaza health officials said the Palestinian death toll has risen above 200 people, after more than a week of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire.Within Israel, ten people have also lost their lives.The United States on Monday said it had encouraged a ceasefire in phone calls with Israel.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, “Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel… our approach is through quiet, intensive diplomacy and that's where we feel we can be most effective.”But President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party to play a more vocal role.He's spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu three times since the violence began.Biden has strongly defended Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas, which the U.S. calls a terrorist organization.But the administration did not support Israel’s missile strike on a media building in Gaza, which housed bureaus for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.Despite the pressure for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister said strikes in Gaza would carry on."The directive is to continue to strike at terror targets. We will continue to act as necessary to restore peace and security to all residents of Israel."The armed wing of Hamas promised more rockets in return.Egypt and United Nations mediators have also stepped up diplomatic efforts, while the UN General Assembly will meet later this week to discuss the violence.

  • Remembering Actor Charles Grodin, Who Died at 86 | THR News

    Actor Charles Grodin, who charmed audiences with his droll, understated and awkward humor in such films as 'The Heartbreak Kid,' 'Midnight Run' and the 'Beethoven' movies, has died. He was 86.

  • Elon Musk, Grimes, Miley Cyrus Attended A Crypto-Themed SNL Afterparty With Dogecoin Ice Sculptures

    The outspoken Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO went to a crypto-themed afterparty after his appearance on Saturday Night Live. What Happened: According to a report from Page Six, Elon Musk, Grimes, and Miley Cyrus celebrated Musk’s SNL appearance at an afterparty complete with Dogecoin cookies and ice sculptures. “It was a cryptocurrency-themed bash for Elon,” a source reportedly told Page Six. “Girls were dressed as aliens, walking around with trays of Dogecoin cookies and cupcakes, and there were Dogecoin ice sculptures.” Ian Schrager is said to have opened his downtown party hotel Public for the first time in 14 months exclusively for Musk and his guests. The party also featured a real-life reference to Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, as a dog handler walked a Shiba Inu puppy around the venue. “It was like a good-luck token,” said sources who had attended the event. Meanwhile, Musk’s appearance on SNL seemed to have the opposite effect for Dogecoin holders who purchased the cryptocurrency at its highest prices in the days leading up to the event. At its highest point, Dogecoin traded at $0.74 before falling over 38% to a low of $0.45, following the effects of Musk’s reference to Dogecoin as a “hustle.” A series of positive tweets from Musk in favor of Dogecoin in the week that followed led to some higher price movement, but the coin has not managed to sustain momentum above $0.50 since. At press time, Dogecoin traded at $0.48, down 2.38% in the past 24-hours. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum's Q1 'Network Revenue' Increased 200x In One Year To .6BUBS, Fidelity Weigh In As Bitcoin Volatility Hits Highest Levels In A Year© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Organisers of Shangri-La Dialogue to go ahead with June event in Singapore: Mindef

    The organisers of the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) has informed the Singapore government that it remains committed to organising the annual event early next month, the Ministry of Defence said.

  • Strike from Gaza kills 2 as Israel topples 6-story building

    The war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers showing no sign of abating.

  • In pictures: Rising Amazon rivers flood Covid-hit areas in Brazil

    Heavy rains have caused rivers to rise to near record levels, affecting about 410,000 people.

  • Israel said it didn't mean to kill 42 civilians in Gaza on Sunday, saying it attacked a series of militant tunnels that caused people's homes to collapse

    The Israel Defense Forces struck a series of tunnels in Gaza on Sunday, saying Hamas used it as a secret transport link.

  • Republicans slam Biden administration on report of Nord Stream sanctions waivers

    Republican U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday slammed the Biden administration over a media report that it will waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe, even as the U.S. secretary of state told his German counterpart Washington opposes the project. Republicans accused the administration of handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a strategic advantage in Europe after Axios reported Washington will waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company overseeing construction of the pipeline.

  • Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

    The top Republicans in Arizona's largest county gave an impassioned defense of their handling of the 2020 election Monday, calling on fellow members of the GOP and business leaders to speak out against an unprecedented partisan election audit. The GOP-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors cast the audit as a sham that's spun out of the control of the state Senate leader who's ostensibly overseeing it. Board Chairman Jack Sellers said Senate President Karen Fann is making an “attempt at legitimatizing a grift disguised as an audit.”

  • U.S. names El Salvador president's aide on "corrupt officials" list

    A U.S. State Department report on Central American officials "credibly alleged" to be corrupt includes a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's cabinet and a former minister, according to an extract of the document leaked on Monday. A U.S. congressional aide told Reuters that the document circulating in El Salvador media was accurate. The document emerged less than a week after the U.S. special envoy for Central America, Ricardo Zuniga, visited the country and met Bukele amid a push from Washington to curb corruption and address a lack of judicial independence and weak rule of law in the region.

  • Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

    The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. Israel has said it will press on for now with its attacks against Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, and the United States signaled it would not pressure the two sides for a cease-fire even as President Joe Biden said he supported one. The latest attacks destroyed the five-story building housing the Hamas-run Religious Affairs Ministry, a building Israel said housed the main operations center of Hamas' internal security forces.

  • Ordered online, assembled at home: the deadly toll of California’s ‘ghost guns’

    Loopholes surrounding these weapons make them untraceable – and a hot commodity in many vulnerable communities When Brian Muhammad, a program manager at a gun violence prevention group in California, asked a 16-year-old boy in 2018 how young people were getting guns, he assumed the answer would be Nevada, the neighboring state with looser gun laws. “Who would waste time going to Nevada when you can just get them in the mail and put it together?” the Stockton teen nonchalantly replied. Three years later, homemade weapons known as “ghost guns” have risen to the top of the Biden administration’s policy agenda. When the president announced executive actions targeting gun violence after the mass shootings in Georgia, California and Colorado, they included steps to regulate the sale of the devices – the first time the federal government took up such efforts. Warnings about do-it-yourself guns have steadily grown in recent years, spurred by ominous news stories describing the weapons’ use in a slew of mass shootings, domestic terrorism cases and gun trafficking busts. In California alone, homemade guns were used in a 2013 mass shooting in Santa Monica, a 2014 bank robbery in Stockton and a shooting spree in rural Tehama county that killed six in 2017. In 2019, a 16 year old killed two students and injured three others before killing himself with a ghost gun at a school in Santa Clarita. The next year, as protests over police violence filled city streets, Steven Carrillo used a homemade machine gun to shoot two security guards at a federal building in Oakland and a sheriff’s deputy in an ambush in Santa Cruz. But as the role of ghost guns in high profile criminal cases has grown, community violence reduction workers warn of the less visible toll ghost guns are taking : ghost guns, they say, have become a hot commodity in many vulnerable communities, a trend that has only intensified during the pandemic. Brian Muhammad, center, is the program manager for Advance Peace, a gun violence prevention group in Stockton, California. Photograph: Jason Henry/The Guardian The ease with which these guns can be ordered and constructed, their low cost and the difficulties in tracing them have made them readily available in many California cities, the organizers say. Their rapid spread, combined with Covid-19 limitations to the in-person contact so many violence interrupters rely on, have created a dangerous combination that is contributing to the surge in gun deaths that began last year. “We have people buying guns on the street at a faster pace. We can’t keep up with the number of guns especially when they may be more accessible than social services for some,” said Muhammad, of the Advance Peace program, a gun violence prevention organization, in Stockton. ‘If a person wants a gun, they can get it’ Antoine Towers, the chair of Oakland’s Violence Prevention Coalition, said he first heard about ghost guns at the beginning of the pandemic. First from friends who bought a ghost gun and assembled it, next up were some family members, then his co-workers. Gun ownership in Black communities in California rose significantly during the pandemic, mass protests and election chaos of 2020, and Towers’ network was opting for ghost guns rather than buying full-priced guns from stores that were inundated with sales. series links Soon, Towers said, ghost guns started showing up at his work. “We already had a problem with firearms, but it became really ridiculous,” Towers said. “[Ghost guns] are so easy to get right now that the only solution I see is figuring out a way to make sure people who have them aren’t using them. It’s heartbreaking.” Once a niche hobby among gun enthusiasts, do-it-yourself gun kits have been around since the 1990s, but they’ve increasingly become a feature on the nightly news since the early 2010s. The kits are substantially less expensive than a traditional gun bought from a federally licensed store. For example: a pistol from Bass Pro Shop, a US-based outdoor sporting goods conglomerate, can range in price from $470 to more than $900 while a homemade pistol kit from Polymer80, a popular online gun retailer, costs less than $180 and can be assembled with common tools like screwdrivers and a few drill bits. The guns aren’t subject to traditional firearm sale mandates, including background checks and serial numbers, because of a legal loophole. Since they are shipped in several pieces, they fall out of the bounds of what the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) classifies as a legal firearm. “The argument is that they can’t fire in the condition they’re sold in. Because they require some assembly, they’re not firearms,” said Eric Tirschwell, the managing director of litigation for Everytown for Gun Safety, a national gun violence prevention advocacy group. Previously, police say, they mostly found ghost guns during large gun busts and underground trafficking operations. But in the past two years, they are more frequently turning up in the backs of cars or the hands of individuals. Increasingly popular among gun owners, the guns have also become an interesting business proposition for traffickers. The San Joaquin county probation department in Stockton. Many ghost guns are purchased by those with criminal records or people too young to purchase a gun legally. Photograph: Jason Henry/The Guardian Tina Padilla, a peacekeeper with Breaking Through Barriers to Success (BTBS), a Los Angeles-based violence prevention nonprofit, said she first heard about ghost guns on the news a few years ago, especially after mass shootings. Then she heard some young people trickle into the nonprofit’s office discussing their purchases and what kits they were eyeing in passing conversation. “I learned the logistics of getting a ghost gun from working in the community and found out that they can be purchased from different sites, with different credit cards to different addresses and the government can’t trace who’s buying these guns and where they’re going,” Padilla said. “Now, instead of people having to purchase weapons for $600 to $700, they can buy them on the computer, put them together and use them on the street,” said Padilla. Police in Stockton first became familiar with ghost guns in 2014, when a homemade AK-47 was recovered after a deadly bank robbery that turned into a hostage situation and hour-long car chase. In 2019, the department recovered 42 ghost guns. And in 2020, it seized 175, nearly four times as many. rise of ghost guns The ATF has been recovering more ghost guns in the US each year. In 2019, they seized more than 7,100 and in 2020 that number grew to 8,712, according to department data. Police departments in other California cities have reported similar rises. San Francisco police started tracking ghost guns in 2016, and found six that year. In 2019, they recovered 77 and, in 2020, the number leaped to 164. Los Angeles county police found 813 ghost guns in 2020. In Oakland, 16% of all guns seized by police in 2020 were ghost guns. So far in 2021, 22% are ghost guns. Violence intervention workers say the rise in ghost guns has played some role in the rise in gun deaths recorded in cities all across America. “There’s a whole industry of people who are making guns and in this digital age the difficulty factor isn’t there, so if a person wants a gun they can get it,” said Muhammad, the Advanced Peace director in Stockton. Like hundreds of other cities, homicides in Stockton have ticked up in past months. In 2020, 55 people were murdered in the city, the highest number in three years. Muhammad believes that ghost guns have played a role, especially among Stockton’s teens. “We’ve seen a younger group of people engaging in gunplay, he said. “There’s no school right now, and a 14, 15 year old isn’t gonna just sit at home if their parents are out working.” The loss of in-person schooling and extracurriculars, have left “ample time to get in disagreement”, he said. Gun statistics adorn the wall of the Advance Peace office. Photograph: Jason Henry/The Guardian “Whatever people can do to make money, they will. And they know there’s a high demand, with people scared at the beginning of the pandemic and buying guns,” said Rudy Corpuz Jr, the executive director of United Playaz, a San Francisco-based violence prevention and youth development organization. “It’s scary because a lot of the ghost guns are in hands that are not responsible. And when you have kids all over in parks and places where violence happens, there’s potential that one of these can be used, and then one of these kids doesn’t get a chance to grow up.” Padilla, the Los Angeles-based violence interrupter, said the casualness with which she’s heard some young people talk about getting a kit sent to their home worried her. She said language barriers and lack of information among parents can make it difficult for them to regulate the packages that are being sent to their homes. “We need to do more education campaigns because some of these parents may get a package they may not think too much about. We need to let them know that they need to keep an eye out because these guns can cause a lot of harm,” she said. Ghost gun regulations Following three mass shootings this spring, including a downtown San Diego shooting where a ghost gun was used, Biden directed the Department of Justice to develop new regulations around ghost guns. On 7 May, the ATF, which is part of the DOJ, proposed new rules that would close the loophole that allows ghost guns to be sold with little oversight. Under the new measures, the primary parts of a gun kit would be considered firearms, and therefore would need a serial number. Buyers would have to pass a background check. The measures would mark the first effort to regulate ghost guns on the federal level. In California, a 2018 state law required at-home kit builders to apply for a unique serial number, but the requirement only applied to ghost gun builders, and not to sellers, leaving it legal to sell kits without a serial number. San Francisco is set to weigh a proposal that would go further, and ban the sale of ghost guns as well. If the ordinance passed, it would make the city the first in California to do so. Meanwhile, several local district attorneys have sued ghost gun manufacturers and a number of states and cities have had lawsuits against the ATF for their original refusal to regulate ghost gun kits like traditional firearms. The Los Angeles city attorney joined Everytown for Gun Safety in a lawsuit against Polymer80, a popular gun kit seller that is facing a number of other lawsuits in California and Washington DC over their advertisement practices. The suit alleges that the dealer acted negligently and failed “to avoid exposing others to reasonably foreseeable risks of injury”, according to the complaint filed in December. Everytown is also suing 1911builders.com, the gun kit maker and dealer who sold the kit that was used in the Saugus school shooting, on behalf of one of the victims. In November 2019, Mia Tretta was injured in a mass shooting at Saugus high school in Santa Clarita. A 16-year-old student at the school had brought a homemade .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol which he used to shoot five students – two fatally – before turning the ghost gun on himself. The entire incident lasted less than 30 seconds. Mia Tretta was injured in the Saugus high school shooting in 2019 where two students died. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian Since the tragedy, in which she lost her close friend Dominic Blackwell, Tretta’s been a vocal gun violence prevention advocate with Students Demand Action, a youth-led organization that lobbies for strengthened gun laws. “In my situation, we still don’t know who bought the gun. We know who used it, but we can’t trace it back,” Tretta said. “I want people to use my story to show what happens when anyone can get a gun.” ‘It won’t stop the guns’ Community workers such as Corpuz and Muhammad welcome Biden’s efforts, and agree that the spread of ghost guns needs to be stifled. But they also worry that federal action will beget local police crackdowns, a backlash that would lead to more harm among those who are already most at-risk of being shot. Rather than increased patrols and traffic stops, the interventionists say, communities need traditional violence intervention practices that provide social support and healing services. “The devil’s in the details,” said Corpuz of United Playaz. “You can think a new policy is about the ghost guns but then it leads to harassment. We all want ghost guns off of the street but we have to look to see what the fine print is before we support the rules because they can be harsh on Black and brown communities.” Muhammad of Advanced Peace likened the potential danger of increased policing and harsher sentences for having a ghost gun to the crack-cocaine laws of the late 20th century. “Once the laws happen they affect the bottom rung,” Muhammad said. “Police forces all over the country get access to federal dollars for any campaign, but that won’t stop the shooting; it won’t stop the guns from getting into the hands of young people.”

  • Men arrested over pro-Palestine convoy linked to previous anti-Semitic incident

    A pro-Palestine convoy car, from which activists chanted: "F--- the Jews, rape their daughters" was linked to another “anti-Semitic attack” hours before, it has emerged, as plans for another protest circulated online. On Sunday, activists protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza drove in convoy through Jewish neighbourhoods in north-west London. The Metropolitan Police have since arrested and bailed four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted through a megaphone from a car. On Monday, The Telegraph revealed that police forces in Manchester and Essex were also investigating separate reports of anti-Semitic incidents. The multiple investigations prompted the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats, to warn that incidents of anti-Semitism in the UK would “continue, or indeed worsen”, until the conflict in the Middle East subsides.

  • Joe Rogan Fears ‘Straight White Men Are Not Allowed to Talk’ in ‘Woke’ World

    Joe Rogan is very worried about straight white men being silenced. According to the podcast host, who has a $100 million contract with Spotify to talk to roughly 190 million listeners each month (at least as of 2019), society is on a trajectory to a point where straight white men won’t be able to openly voice their opinions. Rogan voiced that opinion to comedian Joe List on May 13, in episode 1,651 of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” saying that the U.S. is going through “crazy times” and that the need to be “woke” is taking over. “You can never be ‘woke’ enough,” Rogan said. “That’s the problem. It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and you get to the point where you capitulate where you agree to all these demands. It will eventually get to ‘straight white men are not allowed to talk.” Rogan added that activists, in his opinion, are operating under an apparent revenge mentality, instead of just trying to live in kindness and peace, pining for a “we just gotta be nice to each other” philosophy. “[It won’t stop] because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history,” Rogan said, explaining his understanding of “woke” logic. “It will be ‘you’re not allowed to go outside because so many people were imprisoned for so many years.’ I mean, I’m not joking. It’s that crazy.” The comments come just weeks after Rogan half-walked back assertions he made on a previous episode of the podcast, in which he told his millions of listeners that young people don’t need to get the COVID vaccine. “I am not a doctor. I am a f—ing moron. I am a cage-fighting commentator,” Rogan said. “I am not a respected source of information, even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I am saying.” Read original story Joe Rogan Fears ‘Straight White Men Are Not Allowed to Talk’ in ‘Woke’ World At TheWrap

  • 7 significant scenes that were cut from the final season of 'Game of Thrones'

    The episode scripts for HBO's hit series are available to read at the Writer's Guild Foundation library in Los Angeles, so Insider took a look.