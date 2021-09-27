US safety officials begin probe of Amtrak derailment

An Amtrak train that derailed in Montana on Saturday was going just under the speed limit at about 75 mph when it went off the track, killing three people, US officials said Monday. The train was traveling from Chicago to Seattle. (Sept. 27)

