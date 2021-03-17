US sanctions 24 officials over Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong, hours before first face-to-face talks with China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sophia Yan
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pro-China supporters display People&#39;s Republic of China flags to mark China&#39;s National Day in Hong Kong - Billy H.C. Kwok&#xa0;/Getty Images AsiaPac&#xa0;
Pro-China supporters display People's Republic of China flags to mark China's National Day in Hong Kong - Billy H.C. Kwok /Getty Images AsiaPac

The US has announced sanctions against another 24 Chinese officials in response to Beijing’s ongoing clampdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, just hours ahead of the first face-to-face talks between the Biden administration and China.

The sanctions come after China changed Hong Kong’s electoral law by reducing the role of the public to select its leaders and required candidates to be vetted to ensure their loyalty to Beijing.

The use of sanctions “underscores our deep concern” with those changes that Beijing has imposed on Hong Kong, said Anthony Blinken, US secretary of state.

“This action further undermines the high degree of autonomy promised to people in Hong Kong and denies Hong Kongers a voice in their own governance, a move that the United Kingdom has declared to be a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.”

But it risks upsetting Beijing on the eve of the first in-person meeting between US and Chinese officials since president Joe Biden took office in Washington.

On Thursday, Mr Blinken and Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, are due to meet with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.

The meeting, to be held in Anchorage, is a chance for both sides to set the tone for the relationship going forward.

The US has said it would tackle disagreements over trade and human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, while China has continually warned that Washington was “interfering” in domestic affairs.

Alaska will be Mr Blinken’s last stop on his inaugural foreign trip after becoming US secretary of state, travelling this week with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to meet with their counterparts in Tokyo and Seoul.

The US has used this trip to signal that it is working in concert with allies to tackle a shared concern – China.

A joint statement by the US and Japan issued Tuesday said China presented “political, economic, military and technological challenges” and was engaged in “coercion and destabilising behaviour toward others in the region.”

The statement also expressed concern over China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and its disputed territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Chinese officials targeted by the latest sanctions from the US include Wang Chen, part of China’s elite 25-person Politburo and those responsible for developing and implementing a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong that criminalises anything authorities deem as terrorism, secession, subversion and foreign collusion.

The Trump administration had already barred some of these individuals and their family members from travelling to the US as of December. Now, they also face financial sanctions as specified under the US Hong Kong Autonomy Act – for instance, restrictions on banking.

An earlier round of sanctions announced by the US last fall affected ten Chinese and Hong Kong officials, including the city’s leader Carrie Lam.

Over the weekend, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab declared China had breached the Joint Declaration for the third time in less than nine months after electoral changes for Hong Kong were announced.

As such, he said China had demonstrated “a state of ongoing non-compliance” with the treaty, signed in 1984 and meant to guarantee freedoms in the former colony after being returned from British to Beijing rule.

Recommended Stories

  • Why does bitcoin use 10 times more electricity than Google?

    The bitcoin market now exceeds $1 trillion with its price rising tenfold in a year, but focus is shifting towards the massive power requirements needed to sustain the online currency.

  • U.S. sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks in Alaska

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning China Unicom, ComNet

    Mar.17 -- U.S.&nbsp;regulators move toward barring&nbsp;China Unicom&nbsp;(Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet. The Federal Communications Commission says the Chinese telecommunications carriers are controlled by the Beijing government and posse a security risk. The move comes ahead of the Biden administration’s first face-to-face meeting with Chinese officials that will be held later this week. Tom Mackenzie reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

    The U.S. sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, just ahead of the Biden administration's first face-to-face talks with China. The step reflects Washington’s “deep concern” about the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy following changes to its election system endorsed by China’s ceremonial legislature last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday. Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to U.S. sanctions, the State Department said.

  • Thinking About Buying Stock In Kodak, Palantir, GE Or Plug Power?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Kodak, Palantir, GE and Plug Power. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares were trading lower after the company reported 2020 earnings results during the after-hours session and filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $500 millionm Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp joined CNBC Tuesday afternoon to discuss the global impact of big data analytics and his vantage point of how dangerous Wall Street can be. The Palantir boss believes Wall Street at-large places much emphasis on near-term gains at the expense of developing healthy, long-lasting companies. See also: Best Online Stock Brokers Karp went on to say the short-term focus of Wall Streeters is “one of the most destructive, corrosive attributes of an otherwise interesting and largely functioning system.” General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) unveiled Vscan Air, a cutting-edge, wireless pocket-sized ultrasound that provides crystal clear image quality, whole-body scanning capabilities, and intuitive software - all in the palm of clinicians' hands. GE Healthcare says Vscan Air increases access to precise care, helping improve workflow efficiencies and patient outcomes through dual-probe whole-body scanning capabilities and a user-friendly interface. Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares dropped in the after-hours session Tuesday after the hydrogen fuel-cell company disclosed reporting errors in accounting, particularly related to several non-cash items. Plug Power said it will now reissue financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020. Read More See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.Is Now The Time To Buy BA Stock, CLSK Stock Or PARR Stock?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden Admin Restricts Border Patrol Contact with Media during Migrant Surge

    The Biden administration is limiting the information U.S. Border Patrol can share with media outlets during a surge of illegal immigration at the southern border, NBC News reported on Wednesday. The restrictions have been passed down verbally and are viewed as an unofficial gag order, four current and two former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told NBC. Border Patrol agents have been instructed to deny all media ride-alongs, while even local media are instructed to direct questions to CBP’s Washington, D.C., office. The hold has not entirely prevented footage of migrants from being leaked. Two officials said that a March video shared by Representative Henry Cuellar (R., Texas), which showed a line of migrant children and women waiting to be ferried across the Rio Grande, was provided by border agents. A Cuellar spokesperson said the representative was unable to disclose the source of the footage. The unofficial gag order comes as media outlets have requested pictures from inside Border Patrol detention facilities, where over 4,200 migrant children are currently being held while waiting to be transferred to other shelters. So far, outlets have not received footage from inside detention centers. “Across the federal government, certain employees are designated spokespeople for their respective agencies and public statements are vetted to ensure accuracy,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesman told NBC. “This standard and process has been followed at DHS since the Department’s inception and across bipartisan administrations.” The news comes after DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicted that the surge of migrants at the border will break a 20-year record and continue to strain resources. “The situation at the southwest border is difficult,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years. We are expelling most single adults and families. We are not expelling unaccompanied children.” Over 100,000 migrants attempted to cross the border in February, according to USCBP, up 28 percent from January.

  • Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor to play ceramic artist Clarice Cliff

    Phoebe Dynevor will play Clarice Cliff, "a female pioneer who quite literally broke the mould".

  • U.S. sanctions 24 Hong Kong and Chinese officials ahead of Blinken's key meeting

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced late Tuesday sanctions for 24 more Chinese and Hong Kong officials for further curtailing democracy in the Asian financial hub.Why it matters: Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are due to meet this week in Alaska with senior Chinese officials in the first face-to-face discussions between diplomats from the U.S. and China since President Biden took office.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The sanctions were introduced under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act and signed into law by then-President Trump last July over a national security law Beijing imposed on the former British colony.Blinken said in a statement the latest sanctions were designed to underscore "our deep concern" at China's legislature passing a resolution last week for more control over the city's elections — which he said would "unilaterally undermine Hong Kong’s electoral system."What they're saying: "This action further undermines the high degree of autonomy promised to people in Hong Kong and denies Hong Kongers a voice in their own governance, a move that the United Kingdom has declared to be a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration," Blinken said."A stable, prosperous Hong Kong that respects human rights, freedoms, and political pluralism serves the interests of Hong Kong, mainland China, and the broader international community. "The United States stands united with our allies and partners in speaking out for the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong, and we will respond when [China] fails to meet its obligations."Of note: Among those named on the updated sanctions list are Tam Yiu-chung, the Hong Kong congressional delegate who drafted the National Security Law. Go deeper: White House expects a tough first meeting with China in AlaskaLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Apple cuts off iPhone camera supplier accused of Uighur violations

    Apple has cut ties with O-Film, a Chinese supplier of camera parts, following claims the company is linked to forced labour abuses of Uighurs in Xinjiang province. A subsidiary of O-Film was placed on a US government list of Chinese companies it alleged were linked to abuses of Uighur muslims last July. It came after a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute which claimed O-Film used at least 700 Uighur workers from Xinjiang at a factory in the southern province of Jiangxi. The Uighur were expected to “gradually alter their ideology” and express gratitude to China’s ruling Communist Party for their work assignments, the think tank said, citing Chinese-language news articles. The iPhone maker is believed to have ended its contracts with the Shenzhen-listed several months ago, according to Bloomberg. The Shenzhen stock exchange on Tuesday asked O-Film to clarify the situation. China has called claims that its detention camps in Xinjiang are linked to genocide “slanderous attacks” and said they provide vocational training to combat terrorism and extremism. But technology companies have faced claims that their long and complicated supply chains with routes into China have been caught up in human rights abuses and forced labour. O-Film said: “Specific customers plan to terminate the purchasing relationship with the company and its subsidiaries.” Nikkei first reported the customer was Apple. An Apple spokesman declined to immediately comment. O-Film, which employs 5,000 people and has revenues of $10bn, began supplying Apple in 2017, making parts that were used on iPhones and iPads. O-Film was contacted for comment. On Wednesday, the Business Select Committee published a report calling on the government to tighten modern slavery rules and create a “whitelist and blacklist” of companies that have cleaned up their supply chains and those that have not. According to Apple’s latest report on supplier responsibility, in 2019 it found “12 core violations in the labour and human rights category”. Apple’s report said it had stopped working with 145 suppliers since 2009 over their failure to address its findings. It added that suppliers found violating its code of conduct “are required to immediately remediate any Core Violation and that “to retain our business, they must also take and sustain preventive measures to ensure the violation does not reoccur”. In November, Apple placed supplier Pegatron on probation for violations of student labour rules in its Chinese facilities.

  • U.S. agency criticizes Hong Kong air carrier quarantine rules

    The U.S. government warned it could limit flights by Hong Kong-based carriers that got a leg up on U.S. rivals after the Asian financial hub imposed quarantine rules that forced U.S. cargo carrier FedEx Corp to move some crews to San Francisco. The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) issued an order on Tuesday requiring Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Limited to file flight schedules for all U.S. flights within seven days to determine if any are "contrary to applicable law or adversely affect the public interest".

  • Lillard scores 50, Blazers rally past Pelicans 125-124

    Damian Lillard has led some memorable comebacks and made some clutch game-winners, but to him, this win was noteworthy. Lillard had 50 points and 10 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers came from behind to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-124 on Tuesday night. Lillard, who finished with six 3-pointers, made a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left for Portland, which rallied from a 17-point deficit with some six minutes remaining.

  • Huawei CFO lawyer says Canadian police officials were 'less than truthful' in testimony

    A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou charged in court on Wednesday that Canadian police witnesses gave "less than truthful" testimony when confronted with alleged abuses of process during her extradition hearings. The allegation was part of a wider "pattern of misconduct" that Meng's lawyers argue should lead to her release from house arrest in Vancouver and rejection of the U.S. extradition request. As Meng returned to court fighting her extradition case, the two Canadians who were detained by China on espionage charges shortly after Meng's arrest will face trial in Chinese courts starting this week, the Canadian government said.

  • Asia's richest man, a bomb scare and a murder in India

    An explosives-laden car is found near Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai, and its alleged owner is killed.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • U.S. Commerce Dept expands sanctions on Russia after Navalny poisoning

    The United States on Wednesday said it was tightening sanctions on some exports to Russia in response to the poisoning of Kremlin critic leader Alexei Navalny, partially excluding certain items such as those related to aviation and space. The U.S. Commerce Department, in a statement, said the move would tighten sanctions originally put in place in response to the March 2018 poisoning of former Russian military officer intelligence Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, with a military-grade nerve agent. The department "is committed to preventing Russia from accessing sensitive U.S. technologies that might be diverted to its malign chemical weapons activities," it said.

  • 12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."

  • Yemeni rebel offensive threatens camps of those who fled war

    Already displaced once in Yemen's grinding civil war, Mohammed Ali Saleh fled with his pregnant wife and their three children to central Marib province last year to seek refuge in a region that has known some relative peace and stability because of well-protected oil fields nearby. Iran-backed Houthi rebels are pushing to capture the province from the internationally recognized government to try to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen. If they succeed, the Houthis could claim a strategic win after a largely stalemated battle in almost seven years of fighting.

  • Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & God

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Cherokee Sheriff’s OfficeATLANTA—A Georgia man who professed a passion for guns and God was in custody on Tuesday night after a string of shootings that police said appeared to target Asian women at massage parlors and left eight people dead.Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video at the crime scenes and later nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta following a police chase, authorities said.Police stressed that it was too early to announce a motive—but at least four of those killed were of Korean descent, and the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community. A trickle of details about the suspect, who went by his middle name, offered few clues.“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life,” read the tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long.A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast, “He was very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss. He was sorta nerdy and didn’t seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.” Crisp County Sheriff's Office The rampage began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth in Cherokee County, where two people were killed, one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, and one died while in treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Hispanic man was also injured in the shooting and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, a spokesman for the sheriff said. About an hour later and 30 miles away, two spas on the same Atlanta street—Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa—were targeted by gunfire, and four Asian women were killed.Officers had just arrived at one of the spas to find the victims when they were summoned to the second. “While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters.While no details about the Acworth victims were given, Bryant said that “it appears that all the [Atlanta] victims are female” and “it appears that they may be Asian.” Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Brynn Anderson/AP Two men who live just across from Gold Massage Spa who refused to give their names said their neighbors started asking them about the incident around 6:15 p.m. They said the area was very diverse, but that the spa was known to be an Asian-owned business.“This is the worst shooting since ‘99 I think,” one of the men told The Daily Beast. “There was a shooting then where a guy went through his office and killed a bunch of people and he killed his family. That was 12 people I think, so this is the worst one since I’ve been here.”Bryant has declined to say whether police believe the shootings in Georgia Tuesday amounted to a hate crime, saying, “We can’t make that determination just yet.”Cherokee County Sheriff ’s Capt. Jay Baker told reporters: “Nothing is going to be ruled out. Wherever the investigation leads us, that’s where we are going to go.” Atlanta police said video surveillance of Long’s car at all three massage parlors captured Tuesday night made it “extremely likely” he was the main suspect in all three shootings.Baker said that Long was arrested by Crisp County Sheriff’s officers who performed a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.Long’s family did not respond to calls for comment. His youth pastor at the Crabapple First Baptist Church confirmed he was the suspect and said elders would be releasing a statement.A 2018 video on the Crabapple Facebook page features Long discussing his Christian journey toward baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long says in the clip.“And after that time, there wasn’t any fruit from the root that is our salvation.”He goes on to say that when he was in seventh grade he attended a youth group and a speaker was discussing the biblical story of the prodigal son.“The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he’s wanting to eat pig food, he realized there’s something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him. And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God. I ran away living completely for myself, and he still wants me, and so that’s when I was saved.”The FBI joined the investigation late Tuesday, and President Biden was also briefed on the massacres. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in South Korea, mentioned the killings before a meeting with officials said.“We are horrified by this violence which has no place in America or anywhere,” he said, according to the Associated Press.President Joe Biden recently condemned the surge in crimes of hate, which have included a brazen, deadly assault on an 84-year-old from Thailand who was killed on a morning stroll in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said it was “horrified” by news of the shooting “at a time when we’re already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence.”The legal advocacy nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta released a statement saying the group was “shaken” by the shootings. “Now is the time to hold the victims and their families in our hearts and with light.”— Jose Pagliery and Will Bredderman contributed reportingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kelly Clarkson uses a secret weapon, Gwen Stefani, against Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

    Gwen Stefani and season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli both "returned" to NBC's "The Voice" Monday night in very different fashions.