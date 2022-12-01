New US sanctions against North Koreans over missile program

FILE - This photo provided on Nov. 19, 2022, by the North Korean government shows what it says is a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile before its test firing at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on three members of North Korea’s ruling party's central committee for their involvement in the country’s ballistic missile program.

The Treasury Department announced it was targeting the director and vice director of the Workers Party of Korea, Jon Il Ho and Yu Jin, respectively, along with another central committee member, Kim Su Gil, with asset freezes and bans on Americans conducting any type of business with them.

The sanctions came as North Korea has ramped up its ballistic missile testing to a record pace this year with more than 60 launches, dialing up pressure on Washington and Seoul.

The three officials “played major roles" in North Korea's development of weapons in violation of U.N. resolutions, the Treasury Department said in a statement, and “have personally attended numerous ballistic missile launches since at least 2017.”

The trio were penalized by the European Union in April and had been previously covered under existing U.S. sanctions against the North's ruling party.

The dozens of tests have included multiple launches of ICBMs with a potential range to reach the U.S. mainland and an intermediate-range missile flown over Japan.

North Korea has also conducted a barrage of short-range launches it described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets as it angrily reacted to the expansion of the allies’ combined military exercises, which North Korea insists are rehearsals for a potential invasion.

North Korea has punctuated the tests with threats of nuclear conflict with Washington and Seoul that communicated an escalatory nuclear doctrine.

The North's rubber-stamp parliament in September passed a law that authorized preemptive nuclear attacks in a broad range of scenarios, including non-war situations, where the country may perceive its leadership as under threat.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea to hold key ruling party meeting in late December

    North Korea will hold a plenary meeting of its ruling party's central committee in late December to set major policy directions, state media KCNA said on Thursday. The decision was made at a gathering of the powerful politburo of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee convened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The Central Committee's 6th Plenary Meeting comes after the isolated country conducted a record number of missile tests this year, including its recent successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

  • 82-year-old Alabama woman arrested after she failed to pay the trash bill, police say

    Martha Louis Menefield was arrested Sunday and then released on bond, according to Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

  • Antonio Gibson downgraded to out of practice

    Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants. Gibson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a foot injury. Gibson remained on Thursday’s injury report and was downgraded to out of practice entirely. Gibson has 130 carries for 476 yards and [more]

  • North Korea's Kim calls for meeting to review state affairs

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a major political conference before year's end at which he is expected to address his increasingly tense relations with Washington and Seoul over the expansion of his nuclear and missile programs. North Korea has ramped up missile testing to a record pace this year, exploiting a divide in the United Nations Security Council worsened by Russia’s war on Ukraine to speed up weapons development and dial up pressure on Washington and Seoul.

  • US agencies sued over fate of rare Rio Grande minnow

    Environmentalists on Wednesday accused the U.S. government of not doing enough to ensure the survival of the Rio Grande silvery minnow as drought tightens its grip on one of the longest rivers in the West. In a lawsuit filed in federal court, the group WildEarth Guardians asked a judge to force the Bureau of Reclamation and the Fish and Wildlife Service to reassess the effects of water management activities on the endangered fish. The challenges have only mounted in recent years as demands on the Rio Grande have escalated due to climate change, with snowpack melting sooner and strong winds further drying thirsty soil and limiting the amount of spring runoff that reaches the river.

  • The EU leadership has reportedly settled on a $60-a-barrel cap for Russian oil prices — but now it has to get its members to agree

    The European Union and G7 group of countries are working to hit Russian oil revenues as the war in Ukraine drags on.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear Biden's bid to reinstate student debt plan

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt after it was blocked by a lower court in a challenge by six states that have accused his administration of exceeding its authority. The justices deferred taking action on Biden's request to lift an injunction issued on Nov. 14 by the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocking the program, but said in a brief order that they would hear arguments in the case in their session that runs from late February to early March. The policy faces another legal hurdle as the administration contests a separate Nov. 10 ruling by a federal judge in Texas deeming the program unlawful.

  • William and Kate share ‘adorable’ moment with eight-year-old boy dressed in Royal Guard uniform

    ‘I am famous,’ eight year old says after opportunity to meet Prince and Princess of Wales

  • Fitzpatrick: ‘There isn’t a better passer’ right now than Tua. And Dolphins’ blitz issue

    A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Wednesday:

  • World court: scant disagreement in Chile, Bolivia water row

    The International Court of Justice on Thursday found little to rule on in a long-running dispute over a small river which flows from Bolivia to Chile as the Latin American neighbors had mostly resolved their conflict during the proceedings. The United Nations' highest court spent most of the hour-long hearing explaining that the two countries' legal claims over the Silala River - a short waterway in the Atacama Desert - were “without objection” as both countries have now agreed on how the water should be managed. “It is an international watercourse, as both parties now agree,” said an American judge Joan E. Donoghue, who serves as the court's president.

  • Xi Urges Calming Crisis in Ukraine During Talks With Michel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine during talks with European Council President Charles Michel, as Beijing sought to address one of its biggest friction points with Brussels.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNew York, Singapore Are the World

  • Sam Bankman-Fried says he donated just as many millions to Republicans as Democrats, but didn’t publicize it because reporters would ‘freak the f–k out’

    The former FTX CEO discussed in greater detail donations he made as Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon called on crypto exchanges to be more transparent.

  • Russia again raves that Poland wants to annex part of Ukraine

    Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, has stated that Poland allegedly plans to annex Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts, and a part of Ternopil Oblast and is already preparing for "referendums" there.

  • Russian mercenary videos 'top 1bn views' on TikTok

    The platform is said to be hosting hundreds of videos that celebrate the Russian Wagner group.

  • Florida QB Kitna to leave jail as child porn details emerge

    Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was expected to be released from jail on $80,000 bond on Thursday, a day after he was arrested on five child pornography charges that police said included images of a prepubescent girl having intercourse with an adult man. Judge Meshon Rawls set the bond and as conditions for Kitna's release ordered him not to have any unsupervised contact with minors and not to have any internet access. Kitna sobbed into his hands when his parents, including former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, address the court during a 75-minute appearance.

  • EU Closes In on $60 Cap for Russian Oil as Poles Hold Out

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is closing in on a deal to cap the price of Russian crude oil at $60 a barrel, their latest attempt to clinch an agreement before a Monday deadline, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowScientists Revive 48,500-Ye

  • Special Operations Forces soldier describes battle for village in south of Ukraine

    Special Operations Forces (SOF) have described how they liberated a village in the south of Ukraine and shown footage of the battle and the mop-up operation afterwards. Source: an interview with a soldier from the 73rd Maritime Special Operations Centre named after Kish otaman Antin Holovatyi, published by the press service of the Special Operations Forces Details: The SOF soldier described an unexpected encounter with an occupier wearing a woman's dressing gown and a failed attempt by another o

  • Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel to release all evidence alongside report as House scrutinises Trump tax returns

    Follow live updates about the former president and his controversial Mar-a-Lago meeting

  • Hawaii volcano is a low risk to residents but travelers might experience significant delays

    Lava from Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, continues to ooze towards a major highway on Hawaii’s Big Island, though officials are saying populated areas aren’t at risk. As of Thursday morning, the leading edge of lava flow from the volcano, which erupted for the first time in 38 years on Sunday night, is more than 3 miles from Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, and near 7,000 ft. elevation, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

  • See Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Towering 10-Tier Gold Wedding Cake

    From the fashion to the guest list, every detail of Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s wedding weekend was perfectly over-the-top. As The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed in a November 30 Instagram Story photo, that also included the couple’s extravagant cake for their second wedding celebration. The towering gold dessert for their November 26 American reception was adorned with stunning white flowers and featured “Guobadia” on the middle tier. To create an even more romantic vibe, it wa