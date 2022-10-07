US sanctions Asian firms over North Korean fuel shipments

FATIMA HUSSEIN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the midst of increasingly aggressive North Korean missile launches this week, the U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on people and firms in Asia accused of helping North Korea procure fuel in violation of U.N. sanctions.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted two people and three firms from Singapore, Taiwan and the Marshall Islands.

The U.S. accused them of moving fuel through an "illicit ship-to-ship transfer" that circumvents United Nations sanctions restricting the import of petroleum products and supports the development of North Korea's weapons programs and military.

The sanctions are the first directed toward the isolated Asian country since the start of its most recent round of missile launches — six rounds of tests in less than two weeks.

North Korea also flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military aircraft in response, Seoul officials said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said North Korea “continues its unprecedented pace, scale, and scope of ballistic missile launches this year," adding that it has launched 41 ballistic missiles this year alone.

Tensions have risen quickly on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea’s recent missile tests prompted South Korea, the U.S. and Japan to conduct joint drills in response.

The sanctioned companies are the Marshall Islands-based New Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd., and Singapore-registered Anfasar Trading (S) Pte. Ltd. and Swanseas Port Services Pte. Ltd. The U.S. also targeted Singapore-based Kwek Kee Seng and Taiwan-based Chen Shih Huan for coordinating the deliveries.

Among other things, the sanctions deny them access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S. and prevent U.S. companies and people from doing business with them.

Brian Nelson, Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said North Korea's ballistic missile launches “demonstrate a continued disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

“The United States will continue to enforce multilateral sanctions and pursue the DPRK’s sanctions evasion efforts worldwide, including by designating those who support these activities.”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. "The DPRK (North Korea) has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said.

  • Kremlin insider tells Putin directly he disagrees with handling of Ukraine war efforts: report

    A close adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the Russian leader directly that he disagrees with the way that Russia’s war on Ukraine has been handled, according to U.S. intelligence. Officials anonymously told The Washington Post that the disagreement was detailed in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing on Thursday, although they withheld the…

  • U.S. targets Singapore, Marshall Islands firms in new North Korea sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday imposed new sanctions following North Korea's latest missile launches this week, targeting a fuel procurement network that Washington said supports Pyongyang's weapons programs and its military. Friday's action targeted two Singapore-registered companies and a Marshall Islands-registered firm, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement, as Washington seeks to hold North Korea accountable for ship-to-ship transfers that circumvent United Nations sanctions on the country. "By designating these entities and individuals, the United States is sending a clear message that we will continue to take actions against those who support the development and sustainment of the DPRK’s military and weapons arsenal," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name.

  • Rada Defense Committee member says Putin can’t be arrested while abroad

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal but cannot yet be arrested when abroad due to having immunity as a head of state, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi told Radio NV on Oct. 7.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says Putin ‘Not Joking’ on Nuclear Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warnings that he may resort to deploying tactical nuclear weapons must be taken seriously. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s staff clarified comments he made Thursday after Russian officials seized on them to accuse the Ukrainian president of calling on NATO allies to carry out a nuclear strike against Russia.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets S

  • Avanti Gets a Six-Month West Coast Contract Despite UK Rail Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.The UK government handed struggling rail operator Avanti a six-month lifeline, resisting pressure to take the vital West Coast netw

  • Oklahoma State football: Can Texas Tech hold off the Cowboys' daunting defensive front?

    Taking a look at key players, looming questions and a wild prediction for the OSU-Texas Tech game on Saturday

  • Ohio State football's Zach Harrison adds to impact on interior of defensive line

    Ohio State is using Zach Harrison as a defensive tackle on its pass rushing packages. He made an impact against Rutgers.

  • Defense & National Security — US responds to North Korean missile launch

    The United States and South Korean held joint missile drills a day after North Korea launched a missile over Japan, while Washington also sent an aircraft carrier and strike group into the waters east of North Korea. We’ll explain why the two allies are making such military moves, plus new climate action plans from the Air…

  • Germany to Burn Almost 800 Million Unused Covid Masks

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to burn almost 800 million unused face masks purchased in the first months of the pandemic because they have passed their sell-by date.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails

  • UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia

    The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member Human Rights Council passed the proposal, presented last week by all European Union member countries except Hungary, on a 17-6 vote, with 24 abstentions. Shortly before the vote in Geneva, Russian human rights group Memorial was named a co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

  • Zelenskyy calls on IAEA to condemn Russias illegal raiding of Zaporizhzhia NPP

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 20:31 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to strongly condemn Russia's "international raiding" of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which Russia has decreed its "federal property".

  • Russian PM has asked for role in Nord Stream probe, Sweden says

    Russia's prime minister has sent a letter to the Swedish government requesting a role for Russian authorities in the investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden's foreign ministry said on Friday. A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe has found evidence of detonations and prosecutors suspect sabotage.

  • Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas

    FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday.

  • Installed Kherson leader slams Russia defence chief

    STORY: In Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, rescuers picked apart rubble on Thursday after missiles rained down in the early hours. 13-year-old Vladislav said he managed to cover himself with a blanket as shattered glass hit him. Ukrainian officials said at least seven people died. Zaporizhzhia – in an area which Russia says it has annexed – has been hit by shelling for which Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other. But after seven months of war, Russian forces have suffered a series of recent set backs. On Thursday, that prompted a rare rebuke to Moscow’s top leadership, from a loyalist in a Russian-occupied area. Russian-installed deputy head of annexed Kherson, Kirill Stremousov publicly said defense minister Sergei Shoigu should shoot himself due to the shame of defeats. He said “generals and ministers” were failing to understand problems on the front lines. Such a public insult to Russian’s military officials is rare. Kyiv says its forces are swiftly recapturing territory in the south. President Vladimir Putin has previously said he was "not bluffing" over his willingness to resort nuclear weapons. U.S. President Biden said on Thursday that the nuclear threat was as severe as the Cuban Missile Crisis. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said Moscow was “fully committed” to avoiding nuclear war. “We have repeatedly said and reiterated this: there can be no winners in such a war. It must never be waged.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of “nuclear blackmail” over Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday, to take full control of it. Russia captured the power plant in March, but Ukrainian staff have continued to operate it.

  • How often should you bathe your dog? A guide based on breed, lifestyle and coat.

    Bath time depends on many factors, but you should try to bathe your dog every three months. Keep an eye out for when your dog looks and smells dirty.

  • Boebert in statistical tie with challenger in reelection bid: Democratic poll

    Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) lead in her reelection race has narrowed to 2 percentage points over her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, according to a new Keating Research poll. The Democratic firm, which conducted the poll on behalf of Frisch’s campaign, found 47 percent of likely voters indicated support for Boebert, compared to 45 percent who…

  • Tua Tagovailoa, CTE, and NFL concussion care

    A pair of brutal sacks has called renewed attention to the league's head trauma protocols

  • Islamic headscarf returns to heart of Turkish political debate

    Turkey's government and opposition both vowed legal steps to enshrine women's right to wear Islamic headscarves on Wednesday, restoring to the heart of political debate ahead of next year's elections an issue which once caused deep divisions. The proposals came as President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party and the opposition pushed policy ideas before presidential and parliamentary elections next year with an eye on opinion polls which suggest the outcome is still in the balance. The headscarf issue was for years a focus of fierce discord in Muslim but secular Turkey but ceased to be so after reforms pushed through by Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) during its two decades in power.

  • Wartime legend of ‘Tokyo Rose’ sent a Japanese American woman to prison in 1949

    A U.S. court convicted Iva Ikuko Toguri D’Aquino of treason after she was accused of being the infamous World War II propagandist.