US sanctions Chinese network that sold drone components to Iran, says UAVs were used by Russia in Ukraine

US sanctions Chinese network that sold drone components to Iran, says UAVs were used by Russia in Ukraine
2
Paul Best
·2 min read

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions Thursday on a China-based network that sells aerospace components to Iran for manufacturing drones.

The Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company manufactures the Shahed-136 drones and exports them to Russia, which has increasingly used them to bombard Ukraine in recent months.

"Iran is directly implicated in the Ukrainian civilian casualties that result from Russia’s use of Iranian UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle), in Ukraine," said Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department's undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, in a statement on Thursday. "The United States will continue to target global Iranian procurement networks that supply Russia with deadly UAVs for use in its illegal war in Ukraine."

Iranian drone
Iranian drones have been used by Russia to strike Ukrainian civilian structures and critical infrastructure.

Five Chinese companies and one individual were sanctioned for sending thousands of aerospace components to Iran.

Iranian drones have been used by Russia to strike Ukrainian civilian structures and critical infrastructure.

US SLAPS NEW SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA OVER UKRAINE WAR, RAISES TARIFFS

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned earlier this year that Iran "could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes" by supplying Russia with drones to bombard Ukraine.

"Their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness," Sullivan said in January.

Iranian drone parts
A police officer inspects parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle, which Ukrainian authorities deemed an Iranian-made suicide drone, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 6, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

U.S. officials have even accused Iran of sending personnel to Crimea to train Russian troops on how to pilot the drones.

"They can lie to the world, but they certainly can't hide the facts, and the fact is this: Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last fall.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • US blacklists Chinese firms supplying drone parts to Iran

     The United States placed five Chinese companies on its sanctions blacklist Thursday for supplying components to Iran drone builders.The sanctioned companies include Chinese companies in Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guilin and Hong Kong, which the Treasury said shipped light engines and other drone components to HESA, which is controlled by Iran's defense ministry, according to the Treasury.

  • Two Iranian-made drones spotted in Sumy Oblast late on March 7, one shot down

    Ukrainian air forces shot down one of two Iranian-made Shahed drones spotted flying over Sumy Oblast in the north of Ukraine on March 7, the regional military administration reported on Telegram on March 8.

  • Atlanta off-duty police major stopped by TSA after handgun found in carry-on

    Atlanta Police Department Major Michael O'Connor was stopped at a TSA checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a handgun was found in his carry-on.

  • Heat takes toll as Iditarod mushers trek across Alaska

    Jason Mackey said a thermometer hanging from the back of his sled hit 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.67 degree C) at one point this week as he camped alongside the trail while mushers neared the halfway mark of the race. Other racers threw their game plans for the 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across Alaska out the window to deal with the heat and messy trail conditions. Although it’s warm, it wasn’t 80 degrees in interior Alaska, which would probably be a record high in July, said Brian Brettschneider, a climate scientist with the National Weather Service’s Alaska Region.

  • Soldier who fought in Ukraine against Russians detained in Georgia

    Nadym Khmaladze, who fought in Ukraine on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was detained during protests in Georgia. Source: Georgian Service Radio Tavisupleba (Radio Liberty) The Georgian Interior Ministry has confirmed Khmaladze's detention.

  • Defence Forces repel over 110 Russian attacks — General Staff report

    Over the past day, Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled more than 110 Russian attacks and struck 13 clusters of Russian manpower. Quote: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 March Quote: "The main efforts of the enemy continue to be focused on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

  • Von Der Leyen Honors Ukrainian Women Ahead of International Women's Day

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen honored women fighting in Ukraine as she addressed the Canadian Parliament on March 7, ahead of International Women’s Day.“Ukrainian women are fighting back,” she said. “When the first Russian invasion happened, women weren’t allowed to carry out combat duties. But they didn’t care and they started joining the army…These women also smashed a glass ceiling right over the head of the Russian invaders.”The EU president singled out the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, who she said had “become a global symbol.”“She stayed in Kyiv in the darkest hour,” Von der Leyen said. “Together with her husband, she is emblematic of the courage of the Ukrainian people.”“These women are an inspiration for all of us. And I want to honor them,” Von der Leyen said, drawing a standing ovation from the Canadian Parliament. Credit: Ursula von der Leyen via Storyful

  • Ukraine will find killers of Ukrainian soldier executed on video by Russians, intelligence says

    Ukraine is already working to find the killers of a Ukrainian soldier who was murdered in cold blood by Russian soldiers after shouting “Glory to Ukraine,” Ukrainian Military Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said on Ukrainian national television on March 8.

  • President Biden to meet with EU President Von der Leyen to settle tensions over inflation act

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for President Biden’s meeting with President of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

  • EU pushes against 'Made in USA' rule for EV support

    The European Union is trying to convince the United States to ease requirements that electric vehicles must be 'Made in the USA' to qualify for tax credits, even as the two sides near a deal on raw materials, a senior EU official said on Thursday. Washington is providing tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers buying electric vehicles, but only if final assembly and battery components amounting to at least half of the value are made in North America. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who oversees EU trade policy, said discussions were continuing on these local content requirements and that the EU wanted to establish how battery components were defined.

  • Steelers pass on using franchise tag and focus on free agency

    To know one's surprise, the Steelers did not use the franchise tag before the deadline.

  • 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 survivors have returned to the US; victims identified: Updates

    Two of four Americans missing since their abduction after crossing the border into Mexico have been found dead; two others are alive. Updates.

  • Jenna Ortega Said She Had To Put Her Foot Down Almost To An "Unprofessional" Extent On The "Wednesday" Set

    "There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines."

  • The Justice Department investigated Jeffrey Epstein's death. Then it went silent.

    Jeffrey Epstein's victims — and his brother — are still waiting for answers from the DOJ inspector general, more than three years later.

  • Mexican president claims fentanyl is US problem, slams calls for US military action against drug cartels

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed that fentanyl is a U.S. problem on Thursday and rejected calls for U.S. military action against Mexican drug cartels.

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.

  • U.S. Sanctions Iran Drone Suppliers in China, ‘Shadow Banking’ Network

    The Biden administration levied new sanctions against Chinese companies that supply Tehran’s drone program and a network of firms the U.S. says are part of a clandestine financial system Tehran uses to facilitate trade and global finance.

  • Russia plans provocation on Ukraine-Belarus border, will send propagandist Solovyov there

    The Russian command is planning a provocation on the border of Ukraine and Belarus in the near future. Propagandist Vladimir Solovyov should arrive there and will fabricate a "picture" for the Russian media.

  • Which American companies continue to supply electronics to the Russian military-industrial complex?

    International human rights and anti-corruption organizations explain in a new report how the products of major Western microchip manufacturers reach Russia through a network of mediators.

  • Could Housing ETFs Spring Up in the Key Selling Season?

    The Spring selling season starts in March and lasts through May-June thanks to warmer weather after a chilly winter and buyers' inclination to move to a new house before the next school calendar starts.