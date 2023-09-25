US sanctions Chinese, Russian companies over Ukraine war technology

The U.S. sanctioned several Chinese and Russian companies on Monday for allegedly supplying a blacklisted Russian firm with parts to make drones for Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

The Commerce Department announced sanctions against 28 entities in total, nine of which were implicated in the effort to sell parts to the blacklisted Special Technology Center to make drones for Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.

“Our actions send a clear message to those trying to evade our export controls that there will be consequences for behavior that seeks to undermine U.S. national security interests,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said in a statement.

“We will not hesitate to take swift and meaningful action against those who continue seeking to supply and support Putin’s illegal and immoral war in Ukraine,” Estevez added.

The China-based company Asia Pacific Links Ltd. and four Russian companies — Device Consulting, Grant Instrument, SMT-iLogic, and Streloy — were sanctioned on Monday for the alleged efforts to evade U.S. export controls.

Three Finnish companies — Evolog Oy, Luminor Oy, and Siberica Oy — and ICW-Industrial Components Weirich from Germany were similarly added to the U.S. trade blacklist over the scheme.

Another 10 additional companies from China, one other from Russia, five from Pakistan, two from Oman and one from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were also sanctioned on Monday for their involvement in “activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy of the United States.”

