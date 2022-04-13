  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New US sanctions will force Russia to focus on economy over war, officials say: Live Ukraine updates

Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

The United States and its allies’ newest round of sanctions against Russian President Putin will force him to focus on holding together the Russian economy, taking his focus away from the war, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, one of the main U.S. coordinators on the Russian sanctions strategy, said Tuesday.

The sanctions will target Russian supply chains that contribute to fueling the war, including “everything from looking at ways to go after the military devices that have been built to use not only in Ukraine but to project power elsewhere,” Adeyemo told the Associated Press.

The U.S. and European Union have levied rounds of punishing sanctions against Russia, from targeting Putin’s adult daughters to agriculture and oil.

The White House said Russia’s GDP could contract up to 15% this year, with inflation already spiking above 15%. But Russia has been able to stabilize key parts of its economy by artificially propping up the ruble, allowing it to rebound quickly as the U.S. and its allies continue to pile on sanctions.

A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our new Russia-Ukraine war channel

VISUAL EXPLAINER: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Latest developments

►Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia’s bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.

►More than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs that were occupied by Russian troops and more than 200 are considered missing, the Interior Ministry said early Wednesday.

►The Biden administration is preparing yet another, more diverse, package of military support possibly totaling $750 million to be announced in the coming days, a senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday.

Obama: Putin has 'always been ruthless,' but invasion is ‘reckless’

Former President Barack Obama weighed in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in an interview with NBC News’ "TODAY,'' answering questions about his handling of Russian relations while in office and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state of mind.

Obama said the war in Ukraine and the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 are a reminder "to not take our own democracy for granted,” adding that the Biden administration is “doing what it needs to be doing.”

“Putin has always been ruthless against his own people, as well as others,” Obama said. “What we have seen with the invasion of Ukraine is him being reckless in a way that you might not have anticipated eight, 10 years ago, but you know, the danger was always there."

Obama’s full interview with "TODAY'' will air Wednesday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: US sanctions will force Russia to redirect focus

Recommended Stories

  • The Ruble Rally Is Real. Sanctions Are a Moving Target.

    The Russian currency isn't exactly a freely market-determined exchange rate, Elina Ribakova of the International Institute of Finance writes.

  • Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    The United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia’s money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine” for the fight in Ukraine, a top Treasury Department official said Tuesday. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, one of the main U.S. coordinators on the Russian sanctions strategy, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future.” On the same day that inflation notched its steepest increase in decades, Adeyemo said reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices that he related to the ongoing land war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.

  • Finland is preparing for a possible attack from Russia after seeing invasion of Ukraine

    Finnish Reservists’ Associations are seeing an increase in membership since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Finland's 840-mile shared border with Russia has Finns concerned about a similar attack.

  • Russian ruble's recovery masks disruptive impact of West's sanctions – but it won't make Putin seek peace

    People bought the last remaining groceries at a Finnish PRISMA store that was closing down in in St. Petersburg in March. AP PhotoSix weeks into the war with Ukraine, Russia’s economy seems to be holding up better than initially expected. Despite unprecedented sanctions and an exodus of Western companies, the Russian ruble – a widely followed indicator of the economy – has recovered all of its earlier losses. Meanwhile, billions of dollars continue to flow in from energy sales to Europe and else

  • NYC subway shooting updates: Police name person of interest in investigation

    The New York City Police Department has announced a person of interest in connection with Tuesday morning's subway shooting in Brooklyn. Investigators said they are looking for Frank James and released a photo of the person, asking the public to call NYPD Crime Stoppers with any information on his current whereabouts. This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation.

  • 'Why did Putin do this to us?' A battered Ukrainian city emerges from a siege

    The Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was under Russian siege and bombardment for 38 days

  • US warns against travel to China over ‘arbitrary’ enforcement of local laws, COVID-19 restrictions

    The U.S. State Department has warned against traveling to China as the East Asian country pursues a zero-COVID policy to contain its worst outbreak in two years. The travel advisory, which was issued on Monday, urged Americans to reconsider trips to certain parts of China due to the government’s “arbitrary enforcement of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions.” The advisory specifically warned against travel plans to Hong Kong, Shanghai and Jilin Province due to “COVID-19-related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated.”

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy mocks Putin for saying war is going to plan

    Putin, speaking on Tuesday, said Russia would achieve all of its "noble" aims and "rhythmically and calmly" continue what it calls a special operation. Moscow said on March 25, its most recent update, that 1,351 soldiers had been killed since the start of the campaign.

  • U.K. Inflation Jumps More Than Expected to 30-Year High of 7%

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation surged to a 30-year-high of 7% last month, intensifying a cost of living crisis that threatens to derail the economic recovery.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Crypto Tokens Listed on RobinhoodConsum

  • Corruption, Ukraine and Russia

    From personal observation, the nations formerly part of the Soviet system are corrupt from top to bottom, and always have been.

  • Sean Penn Is 'Thinking About Taking Up Arms Against Russia' After Returning from Ukraine amid War

    "If you've been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind," Sean Penn said in a recent interview when discussing the war

  • Russian troops 'burning bodies of dead Ukrainians in shopping centre'

    The mayor of Mariupol said the civilian death toll in the city could pass 20,000.

  • Ukraine rights group tells top U.N. body that rape used as weapon of war

    The United Nations is increasingly hearing accounts of rape and sexual violence in Ukraine, a senior U.N. official told the Security Council on Monday, as a Ukrainian human rights group accused Russian troops of using rape as a weapon of war. Kateryna Cherepakha, president of La Strada-Ukraine, said her organization's emergency hotlines had received calls accusing Russian soldiers of nine cases of rape, involving 12 women and girls. "We know and see - and we want you to hear our voices - that violence and rape is used now as a weapon of war by Russian invaders in Ukraine."

  • Oil Holds Advance Above $100 as Putin Vows to Continue War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after rallying back above $100 a barrel as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the war in Ukraine, which has rattled markets and tightened global crude supply.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among

  • Victoria's Secret used to think moms weren't sexy. Now, the lingerie brand is celebrating Mother's Day in a big way.

    "We’re excited to celebrate the multifaceted relationships that instill real love."

  • 'Death or captivity': Besieged Mariupol running out of ammo and warns 'last battle' awaits

    Ukrainian troops have been trying to hold off Russian attacks in the city for 47 days.

  • US aims to shift Russian money from war to economy

    A top Treasury Department official says the U.S. and its allies are implementing sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia's money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine” for the fight in Ukraine. (April 12)

  • Putin says talks with Ukraine are at ‘dead end’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said peace talks with Ukraine are at a “dead end” as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine. “Now, security requirements are one thing, and the issues of regulating relations over Crimea, Sevastopol and Donbas are taken out of the scope of these agreements. That is, we have again returned…

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Russia Airs Its Ultimate ‘Revenge Plan’ for America

    Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesAs Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S.Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not