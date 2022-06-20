US Sanctions Helped China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compared with just 8 at the same point last year. Those China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking are expanding revenue at several times the likes of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. or ASML Holding NV.

That supercharged growth underscores how tensions between Washington and Beijing are transforming the global $550 billion semiconductor industry -- a sector that plays an outsized role in everything from defense to the advent of future technologies like AI and autonomous cars. In 2020, the US began restricting sales of American technology to companies like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., successfully containing their growth -- but also fueling a boom in Chinese chip-making and supply.

While shares in the likes of Cambricon Technologies Corp. have more than doubled from lows this year, analysts say there may still be room to grow. Beijing is expected to orchestrate billions of dollars of investment in the sector under ambitious programs such as its “Little Giants” blueprint to endorse and bankroll national tech champions, and encourage “buy China” tactics to sidestep US sanctions. The rise of indigenous names has caught the attention of some of the pickiest clients: Apple Inc. was said to consider Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. as its latest supplier of iPhone flash memory.

“The biggest underlying trend is China’s quest for self-sufficiency in the supply chain, catalyzed by Covid-related lockdowns,” Morningstar analyst Phelix Lee wrote in an email responding to inquiries from Bloomberg News. “Amid lockdowns, Chinese customers who mostly use imported semiconductors need to source homegrown alternatives to ensure smooth operations.”

Read more: China’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Latest Weapon in Tech War With U.S.

At the heart of Beijing’s ambitions is the impetus to wean itself off a geopolitical rival and more than $430 billion worth of imported chipsets in 2021. Orders for chip-manufacturing equipment from overseas suppliers rose 58% last year as local plants expanded capacity, data provided by industry body Semi show.

That in turn is driving local business. Total sales from Chinese-based chipmakers and designers jumped 18% in 2021 to a record of more than 1 trillion yuan ($150 billion), according to the China Semiconductor Industry Association.

A persistent chip shortage that’s curtailing output at the world’s largest makers of cars and consumer electronics is also working in local chipmakers’ favor, helping Chinese suppliers more easily access the international market -- sometimes with premiums tacked onto the best-selling products, such as auto and PC chips.

SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., the biggest contract chip makers, have kept their Shanghai-based plants operating at almost full capacity even as the worst Covid-19 outbreak since 2020 paralyzes factories and logistics across China. With local authorities’ help, cargo flights from Japan delivered essential materials and gear to chip plants as the city went under lockdown. SMIC recently reported a 67% surge in quarterly sales, outpacing far larger rivals GlobalFoundries Inc. and TSMC.

Read more: China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics Co.’s revenue grew 37% on average because of high demand for surveillance products. The video chip designer has pledged to expand into electric vehicles and AI after winning its “Little Giant” designation. And design tool developer Primarius Technologies Co. doubled sales on average over the past four quarters, saying it’s developed software that can be used in making 3-nanometer chips.

Putting aside long-term profitability concerns, Morningstar’s Lee said the aggressive capacity build-up from Chinese players will elevate their presence globally.

“There’s little doubt Chinese chipmakers can achieve revenue growth over the next few years from cars, consumer electronics and other devices,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US index futures staged a rebound on Monday along with stocks in Europe as investors weighed whether last week’s selloff had gone far enough to price in concerns about rising rates and slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage Ma

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • U.S. may let Tajikistan hold on to fleeing Afghan aircraft

    The United States may let Tajikistan hold on to Afghan military aircraft donated by the U.S. that sought shelter in the Central Asian country following the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul last August, a U.S. military commander said. U.S.-trained Afghan pilots flew dozens of military planes and helicopters to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as they fled the Islamist Taliban who took over the country as foreign forces withdrew. The Taliban have demanded that the two countries return the aircraft.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Azov Regiment commanders said to be taken to a Moscow detention centre

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 20:37 The Russian media is reporting that the commanders of the Azov Regiment who took part in the defence of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol are currently being held in the Lefertovo pre-trial detention centre in Moscow.

  • Saudi Crown Prince Makes Regional Tour Ahead of Biden Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardSaudi Arabia’s de facto ruler arrived in Egypt, beginning a rare regional tour that will also seek to build bridges with former rival Turkey. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Eg

  • Germany Plans Coal U-Turn, Gas Funding to Offset Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardGermany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost ab

  • Austria Returns to Coal Era in Hedge Against Russian Power Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Austria is returning to the coal age, reviving use of the dirtiest fossil fuel to generate power as Russia curbs flows of natural gas to Europe.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardState-controlled Verbund AG, Austria’

  • Morningstar: Lululemon, Other Fallen Stocks Still Overvalued

    Buying stocks for less than they're worth is always important for long-term investors, Morningstar said.

  • Fed's Bullard: I hope U.S. economy repeats outcome of 1994's soft landing

    "That tightening episode caused some disruption that year," Bullard said during an event held by the AXA-Barcelona School of Economics in Barcelona, Spain. Bullard has been a vocal backer of aggressive Fed action to tame stubbornly high inflation that is running at more than three times the U.S. central bank's 2% goal. The 1994 tightening cycle saw the Fed double interest rates to 6% in seven rapid-fire hikes that included one 75 basis point and two 50 basis point moves.

  • Singapore office-design firm Space Matrix acquires B2B e-commerce site Pursuite amid strong demand for flexible workspaces

    Singapore-based Space Matrix, the sixth-largest international design firm in the world by revenue, has acquired Pursuite, one of Asia's first and largest B2B e-commerce platforms for procuring furniture, fixtures and equipment. With the move, Space Matrix aims to make planning and executing office designs more seamless, according to the company's top executive. The acquisition could indicate a trend for design firms that are looking for a way to sell products and services through the lucrative e

  • Anthony Davis, Tyler Ulis give Kentucky’s latest ‘Chicago guy’ tough acts to follow

    “I’m very confident in my shot. I work on it all day every day and I just know I can shoot the ball at a high clip.”

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Above $20K Amid Light Trading

    MarketWrap Monday, June 20th

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • Chinese game studio XD makes US a priority in its overseas expansion drive as home market becomes increasingly difficult to navigate

    Chinese gaming company XD is eyeing the United States as it accelerates its global expansion amid increasing competition and harsh regulations at home, a company executive said. The plan to reach US players is a key part of the Shanghai-based company's strategy to turn a profit as early as next year, said senior vice-president Zhang Xiang in an interview with the South China Morning Post. The US market, where players have a "better understanding of games", will serve as a testing ground for the

  • Ruble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble surged to a seven-year high, extending a rally that Russia wants to curb and sparking a debate in Moscow on whether the central bank should target an “optimal” exchange rate.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a Scrapy

  • Ukrainian government reports on how many Ukrainians have already been deported to Russia

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 19:56 Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy Prime Minister, has said that Russia has deported about 1,200,000 Ukrainian citizens, including 240,000 children, to Russia.

  • Volatus Aerospace Introduces AERIEPORT, an Autonomous Remote Drone Nesting Station

    Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV: VOL) (OTCQB: VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company") proudly introduces its autonomous remote drone nesting solution AERIEPORT at the Annual Energy Drone & Robotics Summi...

  • Macau Casino Stocks Drop on First Covid Outbreak in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau casino stocks fell on Monday after the city reported more than two dozen Covid-19 infections over the weekend, its first outbreak in eight months, prompting more border restrictions from mainland China that would further hit tourism in the world’s largest gaming hub. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected