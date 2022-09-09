US sanctions Iranian 'persons' involved in shipping drones to Russia

Caitlin McFall
·2 min read

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Iranian "persons" involved with supplying Russia Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) amid its deadly war in Ukraine.

The Department said Thursday that an air transportation service provider, three companies and one individual involved in "research, development, production, and procurement of Iranian UAVs and UAV components" were designated by the U.S. for aiding Moscow as it scrambles to resupply its war effort.

"Russia is making increasingly desperate choices to continue its unprovoked war against Ukraine, particularly in the face of our unprecedented sanctions and export controls," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson said.

Russian soldiers pose by a T-80 tank in a position close to the Azovstal frontline in the besieged port city of Mariupol. <span class="copyright">Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images</span>
Russian soldiers pose by a T-80 tank in a position close to the Azovstal frontline in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

IRAN'S ROLE IN 9/11 PLANNING REQUIRES 'FURTHER INVESTIGATION': NO PROBLEM 'CROSSING IDEOLOGICAL BOUNDARIES'

Nelson said the U.S. would "not hesitate" to slap sanctions on any entity or individual found to be aiding Russia in continuing its war effort.

The U.S. and its international allies warned at the onslaught of the war that not only would Russia become the target of severe international sanctions, but any nation or entity found to be assisting Moscow during its war in Ukraine.

Safiran Airport Services have been accused of coordinating with Russia’s military and shipping personnel, UAVs and related equipment from Iran to Russia.

Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, the Baharestan Kish Company and its managing director Rehmatollah Heidari have been designated by the U.S. for the production of Shahed-series UAVs along with related components for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S.

A member of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, poses for a photograph with Shahed-171 (Simorgh) Drone during the Defensive Achievements Exhibition of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in central Tehran on the second day of ten-day celebration of Islamic Revolution anniversary, February 2, 2019. <span class="copyright">Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images</span>
A member of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, poses for a photograph with Shahed-171 (Simorgh) Drone during the Defensive Achievements Exhibition of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in central Tehran on the second day of ten-day celebration of Islamic Revolution anniversary, February 2, 2019. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

RUSSIA IS ALREADY EXPERIENCING TECHNICAL FAILURES WITH IRANIAN DRONES

The Thursday sanctions mean the companies or people affiliated with them are no longer allowed to enter the U.S. or transact with anyone in the U.S.

The designation comes roughly two months after the U.S. first accused Iran of "gifting" hundreds of drones to Russia to aid its flagging supplies in Ukraine.

The Biden administration announced earlier this week that Russia is also looking to North Korea to purchase rockets and artillery shells for its war effort.

"The United States will hold those who support Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine to account," the State Department said late Thursday. "We will also use all available tools, including sanctions, to prevent, deter, and dismantle the procurement networks that supply UAV-related material and technology to Iran."

The U.S. Treasury noted in its announcement that sanctions are not intended to "punish" but to encourage a "positive change in behavior."

Recommended Stories

  • Russia preventing access to Ukrainian war prisoners, says UN

    Russia is preventing access to Ukrainian prisoners of war amid the reports of torture and ill-treatment by invading Russian forces, the Reuters news agency quoted Matilda Bogner, the head of the U.N. human rights mission in Ukraine, as saying at a news briefing in Geneva on Sept. 9.

  • 2 decades later, 9/11 self-professed mastermind awaits trial

    Hours before dawn on March 1, 2003, the U.S. scored its most thrilling victory yet against the plotters of the Sept. 11 attacks — the capture of a disheveled Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, hauled away by intelligence agents from a hideout in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The global manhunt for al-Qaida's No. 3 leader had taken 18 months. As Sunday's 21st anniversary of the terror attacks approaches, Mohammed and four other men accused of 9/11-related crimes still sit in a U.S. detention center in Guantanamo Bay, their planned trials before a military tribunal endlessly postponed.

  • Russia will restrict retail investors from buying foreign shares from 'unfriendly' countries that have sanctioned the nation

    The Bank of Russia said more than 5 million investors had their holdings in foreign securities frozen as a result of Western sanctions against Moscow.

  • Ron Johnson won't support same-sex marriage bill in its current form, says 2015 Supreme Court ruling was 'wrongly decided'

    Sen. Ron Johnson said he would not support the Respect for Marriage Act in its current form and questioned the Obergefell v. Hodges decision.

  • India’s Top Conglomerate in Talks to Join Club of iPhone Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Group is in talks with a Taiwanese supplier to Apple Inc. to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India, seeking to assemble iPhones in the South Asian country.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Ukraine Army’s Breakthrough

  • New hotline gives Savannahians a way to report gun violence tips and concerns

    The Savannah chapter of the Racial Justice Network launches gun violence hotline to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

  • A Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- A timely mobile alert may have prevented hundreds of thousands of Californians from being plunged into darkness in the middle of a heat wave Tuesday night.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapJust

  • Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions

    Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the self-governed island. A steady stream of U.S. visitors has come to meet with Taiwanese officials since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August. China in response has stepped up its military harassment of Taiwan, sending warships, warplanes and drones toward the island daily.

  • Syrian airport to resume work days after Israeli strike

    Syria's international airport in Aleppo is to resume business on Friday after the facility was put out of commission by an Israeli missile attack, the country's transport ministry said. The ministry said in a statement carried by state media that the damage has been fixed and called on airline companies to resume their flights to the city in northern Syria. Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday night targeting Aleppo’s airport for the second time in a week and all flights were diverted to the capital Damascus.

  • Self-sterilising plastic kills viruses like Covid

    The researchers think their plastic could help stop viruses spreading in hospitals.

  • Israel's handling of reporter's death angers media outlets

    Israel's decision to absolve itself of responsibility for the shooting death of a veteran Al-Jazeera journalist drew criticism from international media Thursday, marking a further deterioration of relations between the military and reporters covering the conflict. The Foreign Press Association said the conclusions of the army's long-awaited probe into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh “raise major questions about the military’s actions that day and serious doubts about its stated commitment to protecting journalists in the future.” The association represents international media covering Israel and the Palestinian territories, including The Associated Press.

  • The Texas courts have spared Melissa Lucio’s life. Now she can prove her innocence.

    Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a request to stay the execution of Melissa Lucio. Now she can prove her innocence.

  • Iran's role in 9/11 planning requires 'further investigation': No problem 'crossing ideological boundaries'

    Iran and al Qaeda stand on opposite sides of the Islamic divide, but experts point to Tehran's willingness to look past those differences to achieve their "supremacist" goals.

  • Canada Goose CEO: 'China has been fantastic for us’

    Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the Goldman Sachs retail conference to discuss earnings, the company's sales in China, inventory, discounting, and more.

  • Letters to the Editor: How would far-left Democrats like being called 'semi-socialist'?

    Readers debate President Biden's use of the term 'semi-fascist' to describe former President Trump's most ardent supporters.

  • Most Americans see Trump's MAGA as threat to democracy: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Days after Democratic President Joe Biden gave a fiery speech attacking former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies as an extremist threat, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Wednesday found a majority of Americans believe Trump's movement is undermining democracy. Fifty-eight percent of respondents in the two-day poll - including one in four Republicans - said Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement is threatening America's democratic foundations. Biden's Sept. 1 speech marked a sharp turn for his efforts to boost Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans aim to win control of the U.S. Congress.

  • Judge criticizes state of Florida on not granting promised additional medical marijuana licenses

    An appeals-court judge this week chided Florida health officials for not following up on promises to grant additional medical-marijuana licenses as required by state law, saying potential applicants are “understandably frustrated” and offering a legal playbook for entrepreneurs who have been shut out of the cannabis market for years.

  • Britain's new King Charles is a climate hawk who has called for 'radically transforming' fossil fuel economy

    Britain's new King Charles III has spent the greater part of the last 50 years leading environmental campaigns and demanding world leaders take action to prevent climate change.

  • Poll: Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months

    As President Biden’s approval rating continues to bounce back from its summertime lows, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll now shows him leading former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch by the widest margin since March.

  • Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump

    The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.