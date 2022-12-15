US Sanctions Russia’s Richest Tycoon, Nornickel Boss Potanin

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon and the president and biggest shareholder of mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, but left his company untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The action against Potanin was part of a broader sanctions package the Treasury Department rolled out Thursday, targeting some 40 people linked to Russia’s government. Also included was Rosbank PJSC, which Potanin acquired earlier this year, and a range of smaller entities. Nickel prices were little changed in London after the announcement, paring earlier gains.

“By sanctioning additional major Russian banks, we continue to deepen Russia’s isolation from global markets,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in a statement. “Today’s designations by the United States, together with actions taken by our international partners, will further inhibit the Putin regime’s ability to fund its horrific war against Ukraine.”

More than 40% of Potanin’s net worth — $30.4 billion according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index — comes from his stake in Nornickel, one of the world’s largest producers of nickel, palladium and copper. While the restrictions weren’t extended to Nornickel, they could prompt some clients and banks to shun Russian metal in a form of self-sanctioning.

The US action comes after the UK imposed sanctions on Potanin at the end of June. Before that, Potanin had largely avoided western sanctions that hit other members of the Russian elite. He has also been sanctioned by Canada and Australia.

Potanin has headed Nornickel since striking a 2012 shareholder accord with United Co. Rusal International PJSC, the company’s second-largest investor. Potanin’s stake of just under 36% is held through his investment firm Interros Holding.

Nornickel’s press service and Potanin’s spokeswoman both declined to comment.

The sanctions also apply to Potanin’s wife and two adult children, according to a statement from the US State Department. They also cover the superyacht, Nirvana, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, it said.

Russia is one of the world’s top nickel producers, accounting for about 9% of global output, and a key supplier of other metals including aluminum, copper and palladium.

The London Metal Exchange last month decided against a ban on new deliveries of Russian metal, after launching a formal discussion of the matter in October in response to self-sanctioning by some consumers. Although the US and Europe have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the metals traded on the LME have largely avoided blanket restrictions.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Potanin has bought up some of Russia’s key privately owned banks, including buying Rosbank from Societe Generale SA. He also bought a stake in Tinkoff Bank from founder Oleg Tinkov, who said he was forced to sell after criticizing the war.

(Adds metal price reaction in second paragraph, response from Nornickel in seventh, scope of sanctions in eighth)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Who is Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin?

    Potanin, 61, is the president and largest shareholder at Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel. In 2021 Nornickel was the world's top producer of refined nickel, used to make stainless steel and important for electric vehicle batteries. - The son of a high-ranking Soviet trade official, Potanin was educated at Moscow’s elite diplomatic academy.

  • U.S. targets Russian financial services sector, businessman Potanin

    The United States on Thursday targeted Russia's financial services sector and Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, increasing pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Washington imposed sanctions on Potanin, one of Russia's richest men, as well as his wife, adult children, yacht and Interros, an investment holding company Potanin controls, the State Department said in a press release.

  • China Credit Markets Show More Cracks Amid Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is starting to underscore challenges in the nation’s credit markets. Corporate bonds have seen the biggest selloff since 2015, prompting regulators to ask some of the country’s biggest banks to help stabilize the domestic debt market, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the

  • New York Banks Must Seek Advance Permission for Crypto Activity, Regulator Says

    New guidance from the state department of Financial Services sets a 90-day advance notice period for state banks wishing to offer crypto-related services.

  • Eyewitness Newsmakers: Mayor Karen Bass talks city council controversy

    On the latest edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says the only way for L.A. to heal from the racist recording scandal is for Kevin de León to resign or for there to be a successful recall effort.

  • Japan’s Ruling Party Considers Corporate Tax Hike for Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering tax hikes on corporations, individual income and tobacco from 2024 or later to help fund a planned expansion of defense spending, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred b

  • Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa's future

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an agreement aimed at bolstering trade ties between the United States and Africa after years in which the continent took a back seat to other U.S. priorities as China made inroads with investments and trade. "The United States is 'all in' on Africa's future," Biden told African leaders from 49 countries and the African Union at a three-day summit in Washington that began on Tuesday.

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates again, but at a slower pace

    The Federal Reserve has decided to raise interest rates yet again, but this time, it is only going up by half a percentage point. This brings rates to their highest level since 2007.

  • Rescued sailors describe 10 days lost at sea

    Two men and a pet dog were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off of Delaware, 10 days after friends and relatives had last heard from them. Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso told their story in New York on Wednesday. (Dec. 15)

  • U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to restrict Huawei's access to banks

    The bill, introduced by Republican senator Tom Cotton and backed by lawmakers such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, seeks to "severely sanction" Huawei, and other "untrustworthy" Chinese 5G producers who they say engage in economic espionage against the U.S. The bill will add these entities to the Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, effectively freezing out of the U.S. financial system. China's Foreign Ministry said "China firmly opposes the U.S.'s generalisation of the concept of national security, (and its) abuse of state power to suppress Chinese enterprises".

  • Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden tried to jumpstart his nation’s relationship with African countries on Wednesday, after years where the continent was less of a priority and China made inroads with big investments and trade “The United States is all in on Africa’s future and the work we’ve done over the past two years... Because when Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well.” His remarks during a three-day summit with African leaders aim to set the U.S. up as a major partner, even as China’s trade with the continent dwarf’s Americas four times over... On Wednesday Biden listed U.S. firms announcing deals at the summit, including GE and Cisco. And during a White House dinner, Biden addressed what he called America’s ‘original sin’ - the enslavement of millions – and honored their descendants and the broader African diaspora. “Our people lie at the heart of the deep and profound connection that forever binds Africa and the United States together... We remember the stolen men and women and children were brought to our shores in chains, subjected to unimaginable cruelty." Beijing has held its own high-level meetings with African leaders every three years for over two decades. Whereas this week’s U.S. summit is the first of its kind with African nations since 2014, under President Barack Obama. As part of it, Biden promised $55 billion dollars for African food security, climate change and more. He’s also expected to back the African Union’s admission to the G20 during Thursday's summit events. Biden did not mention China on Wednesday, and U.S. officials have been reluctant to frame the gathering as a battle for influence. Washington has also dialed back criticism of Beijing's lending practices and big infrastructure projects. Ahead of the summit, China’s foreign ministry said that its interests in Africa were based on, quote, “sincerity” and that Beijing is opposed to treating the continent as an “arena for great powers to compete with each other”.

  • EU to US: We already have war, don't give us trade war, too

    Disappointment has set in two years after the election of U.S. President Joe Biden was supposed to reset trans-Atlantic relations with the European Union. “Elements of the IRA risk unleveling the playing field and discriminating against European companies,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote to the EU leaders on the eve of their year-end summit.

  • Lost Florida-bound boat found adrift 214 miles off Delaware. Two rescued, officials say

    The men flagged down a passing tanker, officials say

  • Lockerbie: Libya orders probe into suspect handover to US

    It is claimed that Abu Agila Masud was abducted from his home before being transferred to the US.

  • Internet falls in love with video of news anchor and his daughter

    ABC7 anchor Tony Cabrera had the cutest interaction with his then-3-month-old daughter back in 2014 after bringing her with him to the studio.

  • FTX’s Systems Gave Alameda Trades a Secret Speed Edge, CFTC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading house Alameda Research had a secret speed advantage when executing orders on his now-collapsed FTX crypto exchange, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherElon Musk

  • Exclusive-U.S. defence companies in talks to sell Vietnam helicopters, drones -sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -U.S. defence firms have discussed supplying military gear, including helicopters and drones, to Vietnam in talks with top government officials, two sources with knowledge of the dialogue told Reuters, a new sign the country may reduce its reliance on Russian arms. Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, Textron and IM Systems Group met with the officials on the sidelines of the country's first large-scale arms fair last week, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council, the industry body that arranged the meetings. A source who was present at the weapons discussions said they involved the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defence.

  • History shows Powell won’t have to hammer the economy the way Volcker did

    The Fed's task of bringing inflation back down is much easier this time than it was in the late 1970s and early 1980s, writes Alan Blinder

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • Biden blacklists China's YMTC, crackdowns on AI chip sector

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Thursday added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 "major" Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip industry to a trade blacklist, broadening its crackdown on China's chip industry. YMTC, long in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, was added to the list over fears it could divert American technology to previously blacklisted Chinese tech giants Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Hikvision. The move, laid out in the Federal Register, will bar YMTC's suppliers from shipping U.S. goods to it without a difficult-to-obtain license.