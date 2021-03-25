New US sanctions target military conglomerates in Myanmar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers an address after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·1 min read

The United States on Thursday imposed what it calls its most significant sanctions to date over the military coup in Myanmar, restricting American dealings with two giant Myanmar military holding companies that dominate much of that country's economy.

The sanctions are the latest that the Biden administration and European governments have laid on Myanmar since Feb. 1, when the country's generals seized power on the day a newly elected parliament was due to be sworn in. Security forces since then have killed and detained street protesters amid demands for a return to civilian government.

Thursday's sanctions “target those who led the coup, the economic interests of the military, and the funding streams supporting the Burmese military’s brutal repression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The new measures generally bar any American dealings with the two military holding companies, which have sweeping business involvement in trades ranging from the sale of alcohol and cigarettes to agriculture, banking and mining. The companies distribute profits to Myanmar's military and its members.

The United Kingdom would be taking similar action against one of the holding companies, Blinken said.

After a half-century of authoritarian, isolating military rule, generals in the Southeast Asian nation over the past decade had allowed democratic elections, bowing to intense international pressure and sustained pro-democracy campaigns within the country.

The U.S. had lifted sanctions in response to the democratic reforms, but reimposed many against the military in 2019 in response to the widespread killing of members of Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic Muslim minority.

The Biden administration says it is targeting the military in sanctions and seeking to avoid worsening conditions for the country's civilians.

Recommended Stories

  • Government revises 4th quarter GDP up slightly to 4.3%

    The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 4.3% in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than previously estimated, as recovery expectations for 2021 rise along with vaccinations and the provision of nearly $2 trillion in additional government support. GDP in the October-December quarter rose from an estimated rate last month of 4.1%, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Economists are looking for a huge rebound this year, helped by government support packages including a $1.9 trillion package signed by President Joe Biden on March 11 that is delivering $1,400 payments to individuals, extending emergency unemployment until early September and providing billions of dollars in relief to state and local governments.

  • Biden administration commits $10 billion to fight vaccine inequities

    The $10 billion largely comes from the sweeping American Rescue Plan passed by Congress this month.

  • U.S. and Britain blacklist Myanmar military-controlled companies

    Britain imposed similar sanctions, also citing the Myanmar military's serious human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims. Washington's move freezes any assets held by the entities in the United States and is the latest in a series of sanctions following the military takeover that have targeted Myanmar's central bank as well as top generals.

  • The Myanmar military conglomerates sanctioned by U.S. and Britain

    Here is what we know about the blacklisted firms Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), based on a 2019 report produced by the United Nations Human Rights Council. After Reuters broke news of the U.S. sanctions earlier on Thursday, MEHL general manager Hla Myo said in an email: "The company is basically focusing on business and has no immediate response for now." MEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • EU to offer Turkey aid, trade help despite rights concerns

    European Union leaders are set Thursday to provide new incentives to Turkey to improve cooperation on migration and trade despite democratic backsliding in the country and lingering concerns about its energy ambitions in the Mediterranean Sea. EU diplomats said before the videoconference summit that the leaders will offer Turkey a “positive agenda” rather than brandish threats or sanctions. The aim is take advantage of a lull in tensions between Greece, Cyprus and Turkey and to avoid any hostile acts that could undermine a new peace effort for divided Cyprus.

  • African expert warns of 'vaccine war' over access to jabs

    John Nkengasong said in a briefing that he “truly feels helpless that this situation is going to significantly impact our ability to fight this virus," referring to reports that the Serum Institute of India is suspending major exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in order to meet rising demand at home. The Serum Institute of India produces the AstraZeneca shots being shipped to Africa through the international COVAX initiative to ensure vaccine access for low- and middle-income countries. At least 28 of Africa's 54 countries have received over 16 million doses via COVAX as of Thursday.

  • U.S. to blacklist Myanmar military companies: sources

    The U.S is planning to step up sanctions on Myanmar, this time targeting business conglomerates controlled by the military.Two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday that the U.S will blacklist Myanmar Economic Corporation and Myanmar Economic Holdings and will freeze any assets in the U.S.The military controls companies ranging from beer, a telecom, mining to real estate in the country.Activists have also been calling for sanctions to go further and hit oil and gas projects.The U.S has already slapped targeted sanctions on top military generals in response to the military coup overthrowing the democratically elected government.The coup has sparked a widespread uprising, and security forces have cracked down on protesters and killed over 270 people.

  • Uyghurs in Turkey protest Chinese foreign minister's visit

    Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Ankara and Istanbul on Thursday, denouncing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China’s far-western Xinjiang region. The crowd gathered at Istanbul’s Beyazit Square, holding posters of missing relatives they believe are being kept in detention camps in China and chanting slogans against Beijing.

  • See the Astonishing Plans for the Very First City on Mars

    A one-way ticket (including a cliffside condo!) starts at $300,000.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • A Hollywood actress who married into the royal family says the attention Meghan Markle receives would be her idea of 'complete hell'

    Sophie Winkleman, best known for her role in "Two and a Half Men," told Insider she wouldn't be able to cope with the intrusion Meghan Markle faces.

  • Vaccine failures cast shadow over EU summit as COVID-19 surges

    European Union leaders meet on Thursday to discuss a coordinated path out of the COVID-19 pandemic as infections surge again in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a feeble start to inoculation. Ahead of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron spelt out the frustration over vaccine rollouts that are far behind those of Britain and the United States, acknowledging that European leaders had been too timid. As of March 23, Britain had administered nearly 46 vaccines for every 100 people, whereas the 27-nation bloc it left last year had administered 13.8 shots per 100 people, according to public data compiled by Our World In Data website.

  • Friends and classmates say the 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder, Colorado, shooting was a tormented wrestler with a short fuse

    Police identified Ahmad Alissa, 21, as the suspect in the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. His brother said he was bullied in high school.

  • Photos and maps show how an enormous container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking one of the world's most vital shipping routes

    The Ever Given collided with the bank of the Suez Canal on Tuesday, beginning an embarrassing blockage that was still disrupting traffic two days later.

  • Taiwan admits it has begun mass production of long-range missile

    Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a rare admission of efforts to develop strike capacity amid growing Chinese pressure.

  • 2 Indian soldiers killed, 2 injured in Kashmir rebel attack

    Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary patrol Thursday, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, an official said. Militants sprayed bullets from two sides toward an armored vehicle carrying soldiers on patrol in the outskirts of the region’s main city of Srinagar, said Kishor Prasad, a top Indian paramilitary officer. Paramilitary spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari said two soldiers were killed and two others injured, one critically, in the attack.

  • 14 of the biggest cleaning mistakes you're making at home

    From your toilet to your dishware, there are a number of household things that people often clean incorrectly. Here are some tips to fix that.

  • CNN defended Chris Cuomo for using Andrew Cuomo's power as New York governor to access COVID-19 tests when they were hard to find

    CNN said that Cuomo was acting "as any human being would" after allegations that his brother secured him priority COVID-19 tests.

  • No, Oral Roberts University basketball doesn't deserve to be cancelled from NCAA Sweet 16

    Oral Roberts University’s Cinderella story need not be another battle in the culture wars.

  • After being bottlenecked in the Suez Canal for days, the owner of the cargo ship Ever Given is potentially facing millions of dollars in insurance claims

    Machinery damage and insurance claims from other ships dealing with shipping delays may present the ship's insurer with a large bill.