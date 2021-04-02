The US says China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs. Here's some of the most chilling evidence.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. and China are engaged in an increasingly intense confrontation over Beijing's human rights record – exchanging near-daily salvos over allegations Xi Jinping's government is committing genocide against the Uyghur people.

The State Department announced new sanctions last week against two Chinese officials it said were directly involved in abuses against the Uyghurs, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he would consider banning Chinese imports made by the Uyghurs with forced labor. At his first solo news conference, President Joe Biden vowed to be "unrelenting" in calling attention to China's human rights abuses.

The Biden administration formalized its accusations that China has engaged in "genocide and crimes against humanity" on Tuesday as part of an annual State Department human rights report. The document cites Beijing's "mass detention" of the Uyghurs, as well as evidence of forced sterilization, rape, torture and forced labor.

Some American Uyghurs have expressed new hope the U.S. will lead a global campaign to stop China's campaign against their people.

"The tide is turning," said Nury Turkel, a foreign policy expert and human rights advocate with the Hudson Institute, who himself was born in a re-education camp during China’s cultural revolution.

But China is pushing back hard, accusing the U.S. of meddling in China's internal affairs and blasting the genocide label as a fabrication of Western researchers and biased foreign media outlets.

"These anti-China forces act in collusion with each other and have staged disgusting and ridiculed farces," Sun Zhen, an official with China's foreign ministry, said at a March 20 press conference.

Here's what you need to know:

Who are the Uyghurs?

The Uyghurs are a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority who live in what China refers to as the Xinjiang region, but what some Uyghurs call East Turkestan. There are an estimated 11 million Uyghurs in Xinjiang, a large patch of land in western China that shares a border with Pakistan, Kazakhstan and. The Uyghurs speak a Turkic language and have a different cultural identity than the Han Chinese population, which speaks Mandarin and is generally not religious.

The Chinese Communist government views the Uyghurs as a threat in part because some have sought greater autonomy or even a separate state. Chinese government officials allege there are extremists within the Uyghur community and have said their campaign to "re-educate" the Uyghurs is justified by terrorism concerns.

In May 2014, the Chinese government launched what it called the “Strike Hard Campaign against Violent Terrorism" in Xinjiang, which included a dramatic expansion of surveillance of the Uyghurs and a harsh crackdown on their movement and communication, according to a legal opinion issued in February by a British law firm on behalf of Uyghur human rights groups. The opinion, written by attorneys with Essex Court Chambers, concludes there is a "credible case" that China's treatment of the Uyghur people amounts to "crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide."

'Fundamentally at odds': Blinken, China meeting got heated in Alaska

Chinese officials reject such accusations. They have dismissed media reports about mass detentions, rape, forced sterilization and other abuses as biased and fabricated.

Demonstrators wearing a mask painted with the colors of the flag of East Turkestan hold placards reading &quot;Speaking Turkish , banned&quot; and &quot;fasting in Ramadan, banned&quot; during a protest by supporters of the Uyghur minority on Thursday at Beyazid Square in Istanbul, Turkey. At least one million Uyghurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps in northwestern Xinjiang, China, according to rights groups, who accuse Chinese authorities of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.
"China is not doing these things. And it's very unfortunate some people, including some journalists, they start with very strong bias and prejudice," China's ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai, told CNN in a March 25 interview.

Cui said China's campaign was spurred by a "mounting terrorist, extremist and violent ideology among the local population." Skeptics say there is little credible evidence to support the terrorism allegation.

Uyghurs are being detained in camps and prisons

Media outlets and researchers have used satellite images to map the Chinese government's network of camps and prisons. Experts with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute have identified at least 380 detention facilities in Xinjiang that have been newly built or expanded since 2017. Some estimates put the number of detention facilities as high as 1,400.

The human rights group Amnesty International estimates at least 1 million Uyghurs have been "arbitrarily detained" in these facilities for what China calls its "transformation-through-education” effort in Xinjiang.

The State Department report says China has engaged in "mass detention" of more than 1 million Uyghurs and other minorities, and the government has subjected another 2 million people in Xinjiang to “re-education” training in less severe settings.

Human rights: Blinken blasts the Trump administration's 'unbalanced' emphasis on religious liberty over other human rights

A guard tower and barbed wire fence surround a detention facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China&#39;s Xinjiang region in 2018. A small core of international lawyers and activists are prodding leading Olympic sponsors to acknowledge China&#39;s widely reported human-rights abuses against Muslim Uyghurs, Tibetans and other minorities.
Human rights groups say the Uyghurs have been put in the camps for a variety of reasons, from attending religious ceremonies, wearing a veil or having a beard, or refusing to marry a non-Uyghur. Starting in 2017, the local government in Xinjiang began criminalizing "virtually all Islamic matters," according to an extensive report by a Washington-based think tank called the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, a consortium based in Canada.

The report, based on interviews with former detainees and other evidence, concluded China bears responsibility "for an ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs" and has breached key elements of the 1948 Genocide Convention with its "intent to destroy" an entire ethnic group.

President Joe Biden: Chinese President Xi Jinping doesn't have 'a democratic ... bone in his body'

Chinese officials have singled out one researcher in particularly harsh terms: Adrian Zenz, a German scholar who now lives in the U.S. and is a senior fellow for China studies at a group called the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation. The foundation's spokesperson did not respond to a request for an interview with Zenz.

During a March 20 press conference, Chinese Communist Party officials said his reports were "full of lies and fake information," among other attacks. He is "a goon fed by anti-China forces," said Sun, the foreign ministry official.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, right, speaks at the opening session of U.S.-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 18.
'Vocational centers' or 'concentration camps'?

Chinese officials say the facilities in Xinjiang are not prisons, but rather "re-education" centers aimed at “de-extremification." They argue the facilities provide Uyghurs with vocational skills, recreational activities, medical services and a host of other benefits. They also say the Uyghurs are allowed to "return home regularly."

But media reports and independent research shows that in the internment camps, Uyghurs are indoctrinated on the “backwardness” of their identity and subjected to a wide range of mental, physical and sexual abuses. They are forced to recite Chinese Communist Party propaganda and renounce Muslim religious practices.

"Being an Uyghur is a crime,” one camp guard told a detainee, according to the Newlines' report. In another instance, a detainee was told, “you don’t look like a human,” after being raped and struck by an electroshock prod, the report says.

The researchers also cite Chinese government documents which list prison supplies used to control the detainees. Among the items: electric cattle prods, Tasers, spiked clubs known as “wolf’s teeth,” pepper spray and handcuffs.

Airbnb: Airbnb asked to drop Olympic ties over China rights issues

China&#39;s Ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, walks past the closed-door morning session of talks between the U.S. and China in Anchorage, Alaska on March 19.
'Birth prevention' campaign

According to media reports and independent researchers, Chinese officials have engaged in a forced sterilization effort targeting Uyghur women living in certain regions.

"Government documents from 2019 demonstrate plans for a campaign of mass female sterilization in rural Uyghur regions, targeting 14 and 34 percent of all married women of childbearing age in two Uyghur counties in that year alone," the Newlines report states. In one district, the percentage of women who were infertile increased by 124% between 2017 and 2018, according to the think tank's data.

Reports suggest the same is occurring inside the detention facilities. In February, the BBC published a story detailing systematic rape and torture of detainees with accounts from former detainees. The Newlines report says a number of former female detainees testified about being forcibly fitted with IUDs while in detention.

Genz and other researchers say the detention centers are part of a broader birth prevention strategy, noting many of those locked up are of child-bearing age.

Beijing Olympics: What drives possible boycott of Beijing Olympics

As with other accusations related to the Uyghurs, Chinese officials dismiss these accounts as false. At the March 20 event, Mahmut Abduwali, an associate researcher with Xinjiang Academy of Social Sciences, cited China's country-wide family planning policies in countering Genz's research. China implemented its "one-child policy" in 1979 to limit the country's population growth, a campaign Beijing ended in 2015.

"The implementation of family planning policy in China has experienced an orderly process," Abduwali said. "It first started in the inland provinces and then moved to the frontier provinces, in the urban area first and then to the rural area, and on the Han population first and and then on the ethnic minorities."

But the Newlines report says it is part of a concerted strategy to destroy the Uyghurs.

"In the camps, Uyghur women are subjected to forced IUD insertions, abortions, and injections or medication halting their menstrual cycles, while Uyghur men of childbearing age are targeted for internment, depriving the Uyghur population of the ability to reproduce," the report says.

"As a result of these interconnected policies, growth rates in Uyghur-concentrated areas are increasingly approaching zero."

Exile Tibetans use the Olympic Rings as a prop as they hold a street protest against the holding of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in Dharmsala, India, on Feb. 3. Some kind of boycott is almost sure to affect next year&#39;s Beijing Winter Olympics. It&#39;s driven by the widely reported internment of several million Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China, which has been termed a genocide by numerous governments and human rights groups.
China has also clamped down on Hong Kong and Tibet

While China's persecution of the Uyghurs stands out in scope and severity, Xi's government has also ramped up other types of repression.

Last year, China imposed a "national security" law on Hong Kong and used the statute's sweeping powers to conduct mass arrests of protesters and regime critics. Now, Chinese officials have dramatically curbed free, direct elections in Hong Kong.

Beijing also maintains an iron grip on Tibet, where Xi has escalated a campaign to stamp out the region's identity and culture through "re-educational patriotism."

The State Department's human rights report says China has been monitoring and disrupting telephone and internet communications in both Tibet and Xinjiang. The government installed surveillance cameras inside Tibetan monasteries, the report says, and has used a broader surveillance network to intimidate political dissidents, religious leaders and individual Tibetans and Uyghurs.

  • Her Uyghur friend disappeared. Now this Boston woman is on a mission to draw attention to China's 'genocide'

    In 2016, a doctor and medical researcher named Imamjan Ibrahim left Boston for Xinjiang, China, to visit his parents. He never returned.

  • How Beijing silences Chinese voices against oppression of Uyghurs

    The Chinese government uses fear, division and propaganda to suppress discussion on Xinjiang, as it claims that all citizens support its policies.

    A submersible has reached the USS Johnston, which lies 6.5km beneath the waves in the Pacific.

  • 'Mommy, I Have Bad News': For Child Migrants, Mexico Can Be the End of the Road

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — The children tumbled out of a white van, dazed and tired, rubbing sleep from their eyes. They had been on their way north, traveling without their parents, hoping to cross the border into the United States. They never made it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Detained by Mexican immigration officers, they were brought to a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, marched in single file and lined up against a wall for processing. For them, this facility about 1 mile from the border is the closest they will get to the United States. “‘Mommy, I have bad news for you,’” one of the girls at the shelter, Elizabeth, 13, from Honduras, recalled telling her mother on the phone. “‘Don’t cry, but Mexican immigration caught me.’” The children are part of a growing wave of migrants hoping to find a way into the United States. If they make it across the border, they can try to present their case to U.S. authorities, go to school and one day find work and help relatives back home. Some can reunite with parents waiting there. But for those caught before crossing the border, the long road north ends in Mexico. If they are from elsewhere in the country, as a growing number are because of the economic toll of the pandemic, they can be picked up by a relative and taken home. But most of them are from Central America, propelled north by a life made unsustainable by poverty, violence, natural disasters and the pandemic, and encouraged by the Biden administration’s promise to take a more generous approach to immigration. They will wait in shelters in Mexico, often for months, for arrangements to be made. Then, they will be deported. The journey north is not an easy one and the children who brave it have to grow up fast. At the shelter, most of them are teenagers, but some are as young as 5. Traveling alone, without parents — in groups of children, or with a relative or a family friend — they may run into criminal networks that often take advantage of migrants, and into border officers determined to stop them. But they keep trying, by the thousands. “There is a big flow, for economic reasons, and it will not stop until people’s lives in these countries improve,” said José Alfredo Villa, director of the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez. In 2018, 1,318 children were admitted into shelters for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, local authorities said. By 2019, the number of admissions had grown to 1,510 children, though it dipped to 928 last year because of the pandemic. But in the first 2 1/2 months of this year, the number has soared to 572 — a rate that, if kept up for the rest of the year, would far surpass 2019, the highest year on record. When children enter the shelter, their schooling stops, the staff unable to provide classes for so many children coming from different countries and different educational backgrounds. Instead, the children fill their days with art classes, where they often draw or paint photos of their home countries. They watch television, play in the courtyard or complete chores to help the shelter run, like laundry. The scene in Ciudad Juárez, across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, tells only one part of a larger story that is playing out all along the border’s nearly 2,000 miles. Elizabeth, the 13-year-old from Villanueva, Honduras, said that when Mexican authorities detained her in early March, she thought of her mother in Maryland and how disappointed she would be. When she called from the shelter, her mother was ecstatic at first, thinking she had crossed, Elizabeth said; then, on hearing the news, her mother burst into tears. “I told her not to cry,” Elizabeth said. “We would see each other again.” The New York Times agreed to use the middle names of all unaccompanied minors interviewed to protect their identities. Their family circumstances and the outlines of their cases were confirmed by caseworkers at the shelter who are in touch with their relatives and with authorities in their countries to arrange for their deportation. If Elizabeth had made it across the river into Texas, her life would be different now. Even if apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, she would have been released to her mother and given a court date to present her asylum case. The success of her asylum application would not be a given. In 2019, 71% of all cases involving unaccompanied minors resulted in deportation orders. But many never turn up for their hearings; they dodge authorities and slip into the population, to live lives of evasion. For the majority of children in the shelter, being caught in Mexico means only one thing: deportation to their home country in Central America. About 460 children were deported from shelters in Juárez in the first three months of the year, according to Villa, the shelter director. And they often wait for months as Mexican officials routinely struggle to gain the cooperation of Central American countries to coordinate deportations, he said. Elizabeth has no idea who will take care of her if she is sent back to Honduras. Her father walked out on the family when she was born, she said, and the grandmother she lived with is dying. When Elizabeth’s mother left in 2017, it broke her, she said. The mother had taken out loans to support Elizabeth. When loan sharks came after the family seeking repayment, she went to the United States to look for work, Elizabeth said. “When my mother left, I felt my heart left, my soul,” she said, crying. Elizabeth’s mother landed a good job in landscaping in Maryland and wanted to spare her daughter the treacherous journey to the United States. But when the grandmother’s health left her unable to care for Elizabeth, it was the girl’s turn to say goodbye. Elizabeth said she doubted whether she would ever see her grandmother again. In early March, Elizabeth made it to the Rio Grande, on Mexico’s northern border. She began wading toward Texas when local authorities caught her and pulled her out of the water. Mexican immigration officials dropped her off at the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter, which is named after an Ecuadorean girl who died by suicide at another shelter in Juárez in 2014 after being detained. She was 12, and on her way to reunite with parents who had lived in New York City since she was a toddler. In mid-March, two weeks after her arrival, Elizabeth celebrated her 13th birthday at the shelter. As shelter staff cut the cake for Elizabeth — the children are prohibited from handling sharp objects — three more children were dropped off by immigration authorities, just hours after the eight who had arrived that morning. They watched cartoons as they waited for shelter officials to register them. Elizabeth’s best friend since she arrived, Yuliana, 15, was by her side, apprehended by Mexican authorities in December when she tried to cross the border carrying her 2-year-old cousin and tugging on the hand of her 4-year-old cousin. Yuliana is from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, one of the most violence-wracked cities in the world. Both girls said they had seen a parent struggle to put food on the table before making the tough decision to migrate to the United States. And both felt that their failure to cross had upturned the tremendous expectations that had been placed on them: to reunite with a lonely parent, to work and to send money to family members left behind. For the girls, home is not a place — Honduras or the United States. Home is where their families are. That is where they want to be. “My dream is to get ahead and raise my family,” Yuliana said. “It is the first thing, to help my mother and my brothers. My family.” The day she left San Pedro Sula to join her father in Florida, she said, her mother made her promise one thing. “She asked me never to forget her,” Yuliana said. “And I answered that I could never, because I was leaving for her.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

