US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision

FILE - A Chinese J-11 military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait near Pingtan, the closest land of mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in southeastern China's Fujian Province on Aug. 5, 2022. The U.S. military says a Chinese navy fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea earlier in December 2022, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. military says a Chinese navy fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea earlier this month, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy J-11 flew in front of and within 6 meters (20 feet) of the nose of an RC-135, a type of large reconnaissance plane operated by the U.S. Air Force.

The U.S. plane was “lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace,” the statement said. Its pilot was forced to “take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision," it said.

China frequently challenges military aircraft from the U.S. and its allies, especially over the South China Sea, which China claims in its entirety. Such behavior led to a 2001 in-air collision in which a Chinese plane was lost and pilot killed.

“The U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law," the statement said.

“We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law," it said.

China deeply resents the presence of U.S. military assets in the South China Sea and regularly demands its ships and planes leave the area. The U.S. says it is fully entitled to operate in and over the South China Sea and ignores the Chinese demands.

Such dangerous incidents persist despite U.S.-China agreements on how to deal with unexpected encounters.

The U.S. and others have also accused China of harassing military aircraft and ships in the East China Sea off the Chinese coast and as far away as the Horn of Africa, where China operates a naval base.

There was no immediate response from the PLA, the military wing of China's ruling Communist Party, to the latest U.S. complaint.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese pilot flew 20 feet from US Air Force craft during operations

    A Chinese airplane with the People's Liberation Army came within 20 feet of a U.S. military aircraft, according to United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

  • Video shows Chinese jet come within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft

    The American plane was forced to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."

  • Australia to extradite Marine vet who allegedly trained Chinese pilots

    Daniel Duggan faces two counts of violating U.S. arms control laws, one count of conspiracy to launder money and one count of conspiracy.

  • The women in media who made moves in 2022

    Rachel Maddow, Ana Cabrera and Robin Meade are just some of the women who left the airwaves in 2022.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir said government forces killed four suspected militants in a gunbattle on Wednesday. A top police officer, Mukesh Singh, said troops intercepted a truck in the outskirts of Jammu city early Wednesday following its “unusual movement” on a highway. Police said four suspected militants were killed and authorities recovered at least eight automatic rifles and some ammunition from the truck.

  • Cubs finalize 2-year deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart

    The Chicago Cubs finalized a $6.5 million, two-year contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart on Thursday. Barnhart, who turns 32 on Jan. 7, is expected to back up Yan Gomes. Willson Contreras was the starting catcher for Chicago last season, but he signed an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis during free agency.

  • Reunions, playoff implications abound as Jets visit Seahawks

    Geno Smith already checked off wins over the Chargers and Giants earlier this season, two of the teams he played for before arriving in Seattle. Next up on the docket might be the most important, even if Smith tried to downplay the significance of starting against the New York Jets with the Seahawks' playoff hopes at stake. “I really just feel like the importance of it is we need a win so we can get to the playoffs,” Smith said.

  • Winnie Harlow Dazzles on the Court, Plus Natasha Lyonne in N.Y.C., Demi Lovato and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • ‘Dangerously’ close: Video shows Chinese jet buzzing US spy plane

    The U.S. military said this incident “reflects a concerning trend of unsafe and dangerous intercept practices" by China.

  • Biden Administration Say It 'Will Not Stop' Until Paul Whelan is Released From Russian Detention

    Wednesday marked four years of the American's detention in Russia

  • Accused Paul Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to state charges

    The Canadian man accused of breaking into the San Francisco home of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and striking her 82-year-old husband, Paul, in the head with a hammer pleaded not guilty to state criminal charges on Wednesday. David Wayne DePape, 42, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and threatening a family member of a public official. DePape pled not guilty on Wednesday to all charges and denied all the allegations, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.

  • Notes and observations: Michigan football Thursday practice for College Football Playoff

    Practice takeaways! #GoBlue

  • Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Over Already

    Can it be over if it barely even started?

  • Israel’s Netanyahu Is Sworn In as Prime Minister of Far-Right Government

    Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in for the sixth time as prime minister of Israel on Thursday. His coalition of ultranationalist and religious parties is set to be the most right-wing in Israel’s history, according to political analysts. Photos: Ariel Schalit/Press Pool

  • Social Security COLA 2023: When Will My Benefits Increase Begin?

    This week, the Social Security Administration announced the biggest payment increase for the program in decades. Every year since 1975, the SSA has instituted a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) after...

  • 'Southwest Airlines has imploded': writes senior SW pilot

    Hundreds, if not thousands, of bags remained at Denver International Airport Tuesday evening, days after winter weather and technological problems disrupted Southwest Airlines' operation. The sea of luggage appeared to grow as employees brought in multiple cartloads throughout the evening. A line nearby to file a lost luggage claim fluctuated, with some reporting an hours-long wait to speak with an agent.

  • CMU buries a 3 in final seconds to upset Michigan basketball, 63-61

    Reggie Bass hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to give Central Michigan a 63-61 victory over Michigan basketball in Ann Arbor on Thursday night.

  • THEN AND NOW: The stars of 'Chicago' 20 years later

    The movie musical "Chicago" was released on December 27, 2002, eventually nabbing Oscars and Golden Globes for the film and cast.

  • South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones

    South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years. While there was no actual live-fire, it was still the country’s first set of major anti-drone drills since 2017, according to military authorities.

  • S.Korea's Yoon orders revamp of response to violations of country's air space

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered a revamp of the military's response to objects violating its airspace, his office said on Thursday, after an intrusion by North Korean drones exposed its difficulty in shooting down small aircraft. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters, though it failed to bring down the drones, which flew over South Korea for hours. Amid criticism over South Korea's air defences at a time of North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, Yoon visited the state-run Agency for Defence Development to check the country's reconnaissance and interception capabilities and called for an overhaul of the response system against "all flying objects".