US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

MATTHEW BROWN
·5 min read

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct.

It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted efforts to find these 23. And they warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common as a warming planet adds to the dangers facing imperiled plants and wildlife.

The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday will announce is extinct. It went out stubbornly and with fanfare, making unconfirmed appearances in recent decades that ignited a frenzy of ultimately fruitless searches in the swamps of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Others such as the flat pigtoe, a freshwater mussel in the southeastern U.S., were identified in the wild only a few times and never seen again, meaning by the time they got a name they were fading from existence.

“When I see one of those really rare ones, it’s always in the back of my mind that I might be the last one to see this animal again,” said Anthony “Andy” Ford, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist in Tennessee who specializes in freshwater mussels.

The factors behind the disappearances vary — too much development, water pollution, logging, competition from invasive species, birds killed for feathers and animals captured by private collectors. In each case, humans were the ultimate cause.

Another thing they share: All 23 were thought to have at least a slim chance of survival when added to the endangered species list beginning in the 1960s. Only 11 species previously have been removed due to extinction in the almost half-century since the Endangered Species Act was signed into law. Wednesday's announcement kicks off a three-month comment period before the species status changes become final.

Around the globe, some 902 species have been documented as extinct. The actual number is thought to be much higher because some are never formally identified, and many scientists warn the earth is in an “extinction crisis” with flora and fauna now disappearing at 1,000 times the historical rate.

It's possible one or more of the 23 species included in Wednesday's announcement could reappear, several scientists said.

A leading figure in the hunt for the ivory-billed woodpecker said it was premature to call off the effort, after millions of dollars spent on searches and habitat preservation efforts.

“Little is gained and much is lost” with an extinction declaration, said Cornell University bird biologist John Fitzpatrick, lead author of a 2005 study that claimed the woodpecker had been rediscovered in eastern Arkansas.

“A bird this iconic, and this representative of the major old-growth forests of the southeast, keeping it on the list of endangered species keeps attention on it, keeps states thinking about managing habitat on the off chance it still exists,” he said.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, a Switzerland-based group that tracks extinctions globally, is not putting the ivory-billed woodpecker into its extinction column because it's possible the birds still exist in Cuba, said the group's Craig Hilton-Taylor.

Hilton-Taylor said there can be unintended but damaging consequences if extinction is declared prematurely. “Suddenly the (conservation) money is no longer there, and then suddenly you do drive it to extinction because you stop investing in it," he said.

Federal officials said the extinctions declaration was driven by a desire to clear a backlog of recommended status changes for species that had not been acted upon for years. They said it would free up resources for on-the-ground conservation efforts for species that still have a chance for recovery.

What’s lost when those efforts fail are creatures often uniquely adapted to their environments. Freshwater mussel species like the ones the government says have gone extinct reproduce by attracting fish with a lure-like appendage, then sending out a cloud of larvae that attach to gills of fish until they’ve grown enough to drop off and live on their own.

The odds are slim against any mussel surviving into adulthood — a one in a million chance, according to Ford of the wildlife service — but those that do can live a century or longer.

Hawaii has the most species on the list — eight woodland birds and one plant. That's in part because the islands have so many plants and animals that many have extremely small ranges and can blink out quickly.

The most recent to go extinct was the teeny po'ouli, a type of bird known as a honeycreeper discovered in 1973.

By the late 1990s just three remained — a male and two females. After failures to mate them in the wild, the male was captured for potential breeding and died in 2004. The two females were never seen again.

The fate of Hawaii's birds helped push Duke University extinction expert Stuart Pimm into his field. Despite the grim nature of the government’s proposal to move more species into the extinct column, Pimm said the toll would probably have been much higher without the Endangered Species Act.

“It’s a shame we didn’t get to those species in time, but when we do, we are usually able to save species," he said.

Since 1975, 54 species have left the endangered list after recovering, including the bald eagle, brown pelican and most humpback whales.

Climate change is making species recovery harder, bringing drought, floods, wildfires and temperature swings that compound the threats species already faced.

How they are saved also is changing. No longer is the focus on individual species, let alone individual birds. Officials say the broader goal now is to preserve their habitat, which boosts species of all types that live there.

“I hope we’re up to the challenge,” said biologist Michelle Bogardus with the wildlife service in Hawaii. “We don’t have the resources to prevent extinctions unilaterally. We have to think proactively about ecosystem health and how do we maintain it, given all these threats.”

___

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter: @MatthewBrownAP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California high schoolers rescue 4,000 endangered salmon

    California high schoolers rescue 4,000 endangered salmon

  • Former Saints free agent target Richard Sherman visiting Buccaneers

    Former Saints free agent target Richard Sherman visiting Buccaneers:

  • Eels filled with drugs after Glastonbury Festival-goers use rivers as toilets

    Dangerous levels of illicit drugs found running through rivers after the Glastonbury Festival threaten local eels, a new study has found.

  • Prince William in His Own Words: 'This Is the Decade' to Save the Planet, 'Waiting Is Not an Option'

    The Duke of Cambridge teamed up with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is also the UN special envoy on climate change, to boost the Earthshot Prize's "new call to action to the world"

  • Hurricane Sam ramps up to 140 mph winds; forecasters track 3 other systems

    Hurricane Sam surged back to Category 4 strength Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic basin, where the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring three other disturbances with the potential of becoming the next tropical storms of the season. One of those systems has a 90% chance of becoming the next tropical depression. The seventh hurricane of the year has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and is ...

  • After West Columbia woman’s body is found, a teen is charged with murder, SC cops say

    The 30-year-old’s body was found in a home in Cayce, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

  • Volcanic Lava Destroys More Than 500 Homes in La Palma, Spain

    Firefighters in Spain kept a close eye on spreading lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma; by September 27 the lava flow had destroyed more than 500 homes, according to official estimates.Video shared to Twitter by Ignacio Garcia Urquizo, a firefighter from Bilbao, shows lava creeping down a street on La Palma.Garcia Urquizo, who traveled from Bilbao and spent four days on La Palma, thanked local crews with Fuerteventura Emergencias and Bomberos Gran Canaria for their trust in him.Spain’s National Geographic Institute reported a new eruption on Monday, September 27, eight days after the first eruption began.Copernicus EMS said optical imagery suggested 513 homes and 18.9 km of roads had been destroyed by September 27. Credit: Ignacio Garcia Urquizo via Storyful

  • Astros walk twice with bases loaded in 9th, beat Rays 4-3

    Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday night that snapped a four-game skid and moved them closer to securing a postseason berth. The Astros could clinch their fourth AL West title in five years later Tuesday night if Seattle lost to Oakland. Manager Dusty Baker said the team kept looking ahead and didn't let the recent slump affect them.

  • Plant-based chIcken nuggets come to the US market

    Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods made plant-based burgers cool. Now, the rival California startups hope to work the same magic with plant-based chicken. They're both rolling out plant-based chicken products to US groceries nationwide. (Sept. 27)

  • WMAR 2 News Weather

    WMAR 2 News Weather

  • Birds and elephants are changing shape to cope with climate change

    Some animals, such as elephants and birds, are physically changing to better adapt themselves to a changing climate in the face of the climate crisis.

  • People under 40 will experience 'unprecedented life' of climate change disasters, study says

    Children born today will live through seven times more heatwaves, twice the wildfires, and three times the droughts, river floods and crop failures.

  • Court says city can ban Confederate flag in veterans parade

    A Georgia city did not violate the constitutional rights of a Sons of Confederate Veterans group when it banned the Confederate battle flag from its annual parade honoring veterans of American wars, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Richard Leake and Michael Dean sued Alpharetta, an Atlanta suburb, in August 2019 after city officials said the Sons of Confederate Veterans could participate in the annual Old Soldiers Day Parade but could not display the battle flag.

  • A big new study from Oxford University confirms the bad news about long Covid

    Months after diagnosis, 37% of Covid-19 patients were still experiencing pain, depression, and brain fog.

  • iOS 15.1 beta 2 now available for download on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.1 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.1 beta 2 on Tuesday, September 28th. This latest beta release comes just one week after the last. Now that all of Apple’s latest fall products have launched, the company appears to be back on schedule when it comes to software betas. First of all, we … The post iOS 15.1 beta 2 now available for download on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • ‘Rusty’ liquid from US Steel plant spills into Lake Michigan, closing Indiana beaches

    A “rusty colored” liquid from a steel plant spilled into Lake Michigan, officials said.

  • Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean

    Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops. Officials said the lava flowing into the sea could trigger explosions and clouds of toxic gases and the Canary Islands' emergency service urged those outdoors to immediately find a safe place to shelter. "When the lava reaches the sea, the lockdown must be strictly observed," Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca response committee, said earlier on Tuesday.

  • Young Germans tired of status quo put faith in Greens, liberals

    Germany's pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens could not be further apart on issues like taxation, climate change and fiscal policy, but Sunday's election revealed one thing they do have in common: popularity among young voters. An analysis of exit polls by Infratest dimap for broadcaster ARD showed that the Greens and FDP had won 23% each among first-time voters aged 18 to 22, compared with 15% and 10% for the Social Democrats (SPD) and conservatives respectively. The results https://tmsnrt.rs/3B0xq8d reflect frustrations with Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives and their SPD coalition partners for slow progress on upgrading digital infrastructure and cutting emissions, and for closing schools while keeping factories open during the pandemic, researchers say.

  • WARHAMMER 40K Miniature Sells for Record $35K Big Ones

    A rare 1997 Warhammer 40,000 Thunderhawk Gunship miniature sold for a big pile of money. Someone bought it for a record-setting $35,000. The post WARHAMMER 40K Miniature Sells for Record $35K Big Ones appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Underwater Utah ghost town hidden for 64 years is uncovered by drought. Take a look

    The ghost town was home to 27 families in the 1950s.