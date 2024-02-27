U.S. says Kroger merger may lead to higher prices, Biden says Gaza ceasefire talks are 'close' and Ohtani plays 1st Dodgers game

Good morning, everybody. If your regular coffee just isn’t doing it for you today, try one of these add-ins. Now, on to the news.

Mariam Zuhaib/AP

NEED TO KNOW

Kroger merger might increase prices, U.S. says

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block a proposed $24.6 billion merger yesterday between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons.

The case: The FTC says the deal would eliminate competition, leading to higher prices for shoppers. The chains believe it would help them beat rivals like Amazon. [AP]

Grocery inflation: Food prices have jumped 25% in four years and have become a major financial drain on millions of Americans' finances. [Washington Post]

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT



🎵 Gosling’s Oscars performance

Barbie star Ryan Gosling will perform the film’s hit song “I’m Just Ken” at this year’s Oscars on March 10. The track is nominated for Best Original Song. [Variety]

🌍 Israel-Hamas ceasefire

President Biden said there could be a ceasefire in Gaza by Monday and that negotiations are “close” to being finalized. Hamas reportedly backed off from some of its key demands. [CNN]

📱 SCOTUS social media cases

After hearing arguments over Florida and Texas laws banning social media companies from removing posts, the Supreme Court hinted the laws might violate the First Amendment but suggested that blocking them entirely may go too far. [Politico]

🩺 Florida measles outbreak

Health officials confirmed an eighth measles case in Florida, now the largest outbreak in the nation. Experts have criticized Florida’s surgeon general for defying federal guidance to prevent the spread. [NBC News]

⚖️ Trump’s appeal

Former President Donald Trump appealed his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment. His attorney called the fine “egregious.” [CBS News]

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY



🗳 For any Michiganders: The polls just opened. Cast your vote in today’s primary before 8 p.m. local time. [Detroit Free Press]

🎵 The new Jennifer Lopez documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told just hit Prime Video. Here’s a sneak peek. [Yahoo Entertainment]

📺 FX dropped the first two episodes of the limited historical drama series Shōgun, which is set in 1600s Japan. [Los Angeles Times]

⚾ Dodgers fans, Shohei Ohtani will make his debut in blue in a game against the White Sox at 3:05 p.m. ET on the MLB Network. [Yahoo Sports]

🏀 In the NBA, the Warriors play the Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports. Warriors star Chris Paul is back for the first time in two months. [Yahoo Sports]

☀️ And don’t forget to: Read your daily horoscope. Play the Daily Crossword. Check the forecast in your area.

Illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Getty Images

TODAY IN HISTORY

In 1922, the Supreme Court upheld the 19th Amendment of the Constitution in a case called Leser v. Garnett, which guaranteed women the right to vote. [AP]

3 QUESTIONS



...about student loans

Student loan forgiveness is back in the news. Yahoo Finance Editor Rebecca McCracken breaks down what these latest developments mean for you.

Lily: The Biden admin recently forgave $1.2B in student loans. How do I know if I qualify?

Rebecca: Ronda Lee reports that it’ll apply to people enrolled in the SAVE repayment plan who borrowed $12,000 or less in federal student loans and made payments for 10-plus years.

Lily: Will I be taxed on student loan forgiveness?

Rebecca: Most people whose loans are forgiven before Dec. 31, 2025, won't be taxed. But this rule doesn't apply in some states.

Lily: How can I pay off my student loan if I don't qualify?

Rebecca: Aside from the obvious things like increasing your monthly payment, consider using strategies like the “debt snowflake approach.”

Read more from Yahoo Personal Finance.

Jim Schulz/Brookfield Zoo via AP

FEEL-GOOD MOMENT



Georgie, a blind gray seal found stranded more than a decade ago, gave birth at Illinois’s Brookfield Zoo. Its staff says she’s “a very attentive mother” to her newborn. As for the pup, he’s healthy and practicing his swimming skills. [AP]

Have a great day. See you tomorrow!

💡 P.S. Before you go, your daily advice: Have lower back pain? Try these 15 stretches, including child’s pose and spinal twists. [Today]

