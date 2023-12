US says members of Sudanese Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces committed war crimes

Man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment in Khartoum North

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he has determined members of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have committed war crimes in Sudan.

Bloodshed, violence and displacement escalated after fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF erupted in April, driving the country to the brink of civil war.

"Based on the State Department's careful analysis of the law and available facts, I have determined that members of the SAF and the RSF have committed war crimes in Sudan," Blinken said in a statement.

