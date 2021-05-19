US says it opposes UN resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 18, 2021. filer, rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip to Israel. The deaths of two Thai migrant farm workers in Israel in a rocket attack from Gaza cast fresh light on the difficult lives thousands of their countrymen face far from their homes. It is not unusual for Thais from their country’s economically disadvantaged rural areas to seek work abroad at wages considerably better than they could earn at home. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File)
EDITH M. LEDERER
·2 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States said Wednesday it opposes a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, reiterating that it could interfere with the Biden administration’s efforts to end the hostilities.

France drafted the resolution after the U.S. blocked at least four attempts to have the council issue a press statement calling for an end to the violence, giving the same reason. Diplomats said all other council members supported the statement.

A press statement requires agreement by all 15 council members, but a resolution requires only at least nine “yes” votes and no veto by the United States or any of the four other permanent members.

A French government spokesman had said “very intense discussions” were taking place with the United States on Wednesday about the proposed resolution, which U.N. diplomats said calls for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

But a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said later in the day: “We’ve been clear and consistent that we are focused on intensive diplomatic efforts under way to bring an end to the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate.”

The spokesperson commented on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of discussions.

The White House said that in a Wednesday phone call President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire.” But Netanyahu said later he was “determined to continue this operation until its aim is met.”

It was not clear if, or when, France would circulate the draft resolution to all council members or call for a vote, which would likely lead to a U.S. veto.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks in Paris earlier this week and they had a meeting Tuesday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II via video conference on the Gaza conflict. In a joint statement, France, Egypt and Jordan said they “called on the parties to immediately agree on a ceasefire” and would work with the U.N. and other partners to ensure humanitarian help for the population of Gaza.

The 193-member General Assembly scheduled an open meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Thursday and about a dozen ministers were expected to attend in person.

Assembly spokesman Brenden Varma said Wednesday that dozens of countries were expected to speak during the day-long session, but no statement or resolution was expected.

The ambassadors of Niger, which chairs the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Algeria, the current chair of the U.N.’s Arab Group, requested Thursday’s meeting.

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: US opposes UN resolution for Gaza cease-fire

    The United States opposes a draft U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. The U.S. says it could interfere with the Biden administration’s efforts to end the hostilities. France drafted the resolution after the U.S. earlier blocked at least four attempts to have the council issue a press statement calling for an end to hostilities.

  • Carrefour in Kenya: The true price of the discounts

    The French retailer has expanded massively in Kenya but a tribunal has found it guilty of unfair practices.

  • U.S. says it opposes U.N. resolution seeking Gaza cease-fire

    The United States said Wednesday it opposes a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, reiterating that it could interfere with the Biden administration’s efforts to end the hostilities.

  • Russian Oligarch’s Ex-Wife Hires Ex-Military Team to Seize His Megayacht

    David Mirzoeff/PA Images via GettyFor four years, the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch has chased an unpaid $600-million divorce settlement—even suing her 27-year-old son for helping his billionaire dad stash hundreds of millions of dollars in assets out of her reach.Now, in the latest twist in this family drama, Tatiana Akhmedova has hired veterans of the Special Boat Service—the British equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 6—to seize the $500-million superyacht purchased by her ex-husband, Farkhad Akhmedov, a 66-year-old oil and gas tycoon and ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The high-stakes maneuver follows the London High Court’s recent ruling that Tatiana’s son, Temur, must pay her $106 million because he acted as Farkhad’s “lieutenant” and did “all he could to prevent his mother receiving a penny of the matrimonial assets.”Indeed, Farkhad told his son he’d rather “burn” his money than hand any of it to Tatiana, 48, according to WhatsApp messages revealed in court.Oligarch’s Son Says He Was Given a $40M London Apartment for His 19th BirthdayThe couple’s assets include mansions, a $140-million art collection that includes Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko and Damien Hirst, and the Luna, Farkhad’s 377-foot, nine-deck superyacht. The pleasure vessel, built in 2010 for his Russian billionaire buddy Roman Abramovich, has two helipads, a swimming pool, a mini submarine, an anti-missile defense system and a pair of lifeboats that also function as water limousines.According to the Daily Mail, which first reported on the imminent special forces recovery mission, the megayacht is the “centerpiece” of Tatiana’s settlement. Since Farkhad had refused to pay Tatiana, a London judge in 2018 ruled that the billionaire must transfer ownership of the yacht to her.As The Daily Beast reported, so far she’s only been able to recoup a fraction of her ex-husband’s wealth—partly via the sale of the second-hand helicopter—in what’s believed to be the world’s most expensive divorce proceeding. The London judge on Tatiana’s case against Temur has described the split as among the most bitter she’s ever seen.“All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,” Justice Gwynneth Knowles wrote in her ruling, quoting the opener of Leo Tolstoy’s Russian classic Anna Karenina. “With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.”Tatiana, who is Russian but lives in London, is also fighting to recover her fortune with litigation in Dubai, Liechtenstein, New York and the Marshall Islands.Billionaire Is Buying Up Small Colorado Town—and Locals Are FreakedA representative for Tatiana declined to comment for this story. But her lawyers told the Mail: “The Marshall Islands courts have formally awarded the M/Y Luna to Tatiana, we are of course using all options available to us to recover her as part of the rightful settlement awarded to Tatiana. We have therefore retained the services of a specialist company to retrieve all assets owed to our client.”Last August, Dubai’s highest court ruled against Tatiana’s appeal to seize the Luna but her battle over the yacht continues in the Marshall Islands. The ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is owned by an entity in Liechtenstein, Reuters reported.The High Court in London ordered Farkhad to transfer ownership of the superyacht to Tatiana in 2018, ruling that he’d “taken numerous elaborate steps to conceal his wealth” including in a “web of offshore companies.”A spokesperson for Farkhad told the Mail that “all attempts to seize Luna in Dubai have been ruled illegal by Dubai’s most senior courts.”“The dispute over Luna’s ownership has been heard in and fully resolved in Dubai,” the representative said, adding that any “unauthorized personnel seeking to set foot on Luna in Dubai will be arrested and jailed as the decisions of the most senior judges and courts have made plain.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sex offender armed with knife caught on video trying to abduct 11-year-old girl

    ‘She fought and she fought and she fought until finally she was able to break free from her would-be captor,’ says sheriff

  • Fox News Star Geraldo Rivera: U.S. ‘Complicit’ in Israel’s ‘Crime Against Humanity’

    Fox NewsNot only did Geraldo Rivera shockingly call out the United States on Wednesday for being “complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity” by providing Israel weapons to bomb Gaza, but the Fox News star declared that Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib—a Fox News bogeywoman—“is right” that such arms sales should be halted.As the only Palestinian-American in Congress, Tlaib has been outspoken about what she describes as the Israeli “apartheid system” being inflicted on its Palestinian population. Amid increasing violence in Gaza, which has killed more than 200 Palestinians, Tlaib confronted President Joe Biden ahead of a Michigan speech, reportedly telling him the “White House must do far more to protect Palestinian lives, dignity, and human rights.”After praising Tlaib as a “fighter” and promising her he would protect her family in the West Bank, the White House claimed that Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” representing the administration’s strongest stance yet on the ongoing tensions.After Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum said the “world is watching to see if President Biden moves over to the side of ‘The Squad’ against our ally,” adding that Tlaib opposes the $735-million sale of U.S. weapons to Israel “to defend itself in the battle against Hamas,” she asked Rivera if he was “sympathetic” to the Democratic lawmaker’s argument.“I am indeed, Martha. People have to recognize what the Gaza Strip is,” Rivera declared. “It’s one of the most menacing places on Earth that I’ve ever reported from.”He continued: “Everyone and everything going into and out of Gaza is controlled by Israel. Electricity, fuel, airspace, ports, cell phone service, even who gets to farm those meager fields. It’s effectively one of the world’s largest prison camps and it is being bombed with bombs supplied by the United States. It’s outrageous that we gave Israel these hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons without insisting on a ceasefire now.”Conservative pundit Katie Pavlich, meanwhile, insisted that “Israelis can’t afford a ceasefire now” because of the threat they face from Hamas and others, adding that “Israel is doing what they can to defend its citizens.”Piggybacking on Pavlich’s argument, MacCallum added that “Israel is a tiny country surrounded by people that don’t want it to exist,” and seemingly blamed the Biden administration for the escalating conflict, claiming, “It’s impossible not to see the behind-the-scenes effort to re-enter a deal with Iran at play here.”Stating that he has “no proposed solution” for Middle East peace, Rivera instead focused his attention on the fact that dozens of Palestinian children have been killed in the recent Israeli airstrikes against Gaza.“I want our audience—the fact that the United States of America is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using today to kill Palestinian civilians without demanding a cease-fire, Tlaib is right,” he exclaimed. “That makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity.”Pavlich fired back that her colleague deployed a “dishonest argument to accuse the Americans and Israelis of deliberately targeting civilians,” and she further claimed that Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields.“They have no place to run. Where are they going to go?!” Rivera shot back, adding: “I am saying... an Israeli F-16 going 500 miles an hour is going to kill civilians.”“You are repeating Hamas propaganda,” Pavlich fumed, prompting Rivera to remind her that he is Jewish and a Zionist.“They go out of their way to stop civilians from being killed and Hamas uses them as shields. It’s a known fact and you’re denying it,” Pavlich responded anyhow.“You shoot an artillery round from a tank and you expect it to land only on the military version of Hamas?” Rivera wondered aloud, leading MacCallum to end the segment with a nice dose of a good, old-fashioned bothsidesism.“That’s one point that is valid,” the anchor concluded. “Katie’s point is also valid.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden comes under fire from Congress after waiving sanctions on Russian gas pipeline company

    Republicans accused Biden of placating German Chancellor Angela Merkel and handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a geopolitical win.

  • Spain, Morocco square off after 8,000 migrants arrive by sea

    Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border Tuesday and expelled nearly half of the thousands of migrants who jumped fences or swam onto European soil over two days after Rabat loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat. Overwhelmed soldiers separated the adults from the young and carried children in their arms while Red Cross workers helped an endless trickle of migrants who were emerging from the water shivering and exhausted. The sudden influx of migrants has fueled the diplomatic spat between Rabat and Madrid over the disputed Western Sahara region and created a humanitarian crisis for Ceuta, the Spanish city of 85,000 in North Africa on the Mediterranean Sea, separated from Morocco by a double-wide, 10-meter (32-feet) fence.

  • Klopp 'never expected' Liverpool's late UCL push

    Jurgen Klopp candidly speaks with Joe Prince-Wright about Liverpool's rapid rise into the top four in the closing weeks of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

  • Video captures moment armed police chase thousands of Moroccan migrants who swam to Spanish enclave

    In video clips, police can be seen trying to round up migrants as thousands emerged from the sea, climbed rocks and scaled a border fence to enter the Spanish territory.

  • Morocco says it let thousands of migrants cross into Spain as a political ploy

    Moroccan MPs on Wednesday admitted the country had waved thousands of migrants into Spain as part of an attempt to exert political pressure on Madrid. Rabat was outraged by Spanish authorities' agreeing to treat the leader of the Polisario Front, a pro-independence movement it has long fought in the Western Sahara, for coronavirus. Brahim Ghali, 71, was hospitalised in Spain under an alias earlier this month. The EU on Wednesday said it would not be "intimidated" by Moroccan “blackmail” in response to the mass influx into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta of around 8,000 people, including some 1,500 children, as local security forces watched on. However, it appears Spain has in fact buckled to the pressure, with Madrid now pushing ahead with a prosecution of Mr Ghali for alleged war crimes. On Tuesday video emerged showing Moroccan border guards opening a gate in the security fence that surrounds Ceuta, and shepherding a line of young migrants through the gap. On Wednesday morning, Spanish soldiers in combat gear and police officers were escorting some swimmers directly back to Morocco, while Moroccan police drove hundreds of young man away from the border fence.

  • Amazon to ban police from using facial-recognition software indefinitely

    Amazon hoped Congress would create a law that would ensure its ethical use. Online retail giant Amazon banned police departments from using its facial-recognition software, Rekognition, nearly a year ago, and it was supposed to last for one year. Reuters was the first to report Amazon will not allow police agencies to use the software, which experts say inaccurately matches African Americans disproportionately.

  • 2 former Colorado officers charged in arrest that injured woman with dementia

    Karen Garner, 73, suffered a dislocated shoulder, a fractured arm and a sprained wrist, a federal lawsuit alleges.

  • In photos: Palestinians strike across occupied territories, Israel in show of unity

    Palestinians across the occupied territories and Israel on Tuesday went on strike in a collective show of unity as the fighting between Israel and Hamas raged on. The big picture: Businesses shuttered for the day and schools were closed to protest the Israeli military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the looming evictions of several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation and the treatment of Palestinian citizens of Israel. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProtests took place across the occupied West Bank and in some cities in Israel that have large Palestinian populations. While the protests remained peaceful in many places, violence broke out in some areas — with Israeli forces firing tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades at Palestinians throwing rocks and some of whom set fire to tires, per AP. At least three protesters were killed and more than 140 were wounded Tuesday, AP reported, citing Palestinian health authorities. Two Israeli soldiers were wounded by gunshots. Of note: Tuesday's strike came a little over a week after recent fighting between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, began. More than 215 Palestinians, including 63 children have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry. At least 12 people, including two children, in Israel have been killed by rockets fired from Gaza, according to Israeli authorities. A Palestinian man walks past shuttered stores in East Jerusalem. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians demonstrate in the city of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, in solidarity with Gaza. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians walk past shuttered stores in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus as a general strike is observed in solidarity with Gaza and Jerusalem. Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian citizens of Israel rally in Haifa, Israel. Photo: Mati Milstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images An aerial picture shows an empty main road in Hebron during a Palestinian general strike. Photo: Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images A man walks past shuttered Palestinian stores in Hebron during Tuesday's strike. Photo: Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images A Palestinian protester confronts Israeli troops at the Hawara checkpoint south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images Israeli soldiers restrain a Palestinian protester in Bethlehem. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Israeli troops fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest in Bethlehem. Photo: AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper... France pushes Gaza ceasefire call at UN Security CouncilBiden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with NetanyahuU.N. envoy resumes push for cease fire in Gaza"Horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in GazaLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Body Camera Footage Shows Louisiana State Troopers Punching and Tasering Black Man in Fatal Arrest

    Details regarding the 2019 death of Ronald Greene after an altercation with Louisiana state troopers have been shrouded in mystery, with Greene’s family accusing the State Police of attempting a cover up. Police officials initially said that Greene died on impact after his car crashed into a tree. Recently released body camera footage of the incident paints a very different, and far more horrific picture.

  • ‘F9’ Review: Justin Lin Gets ‘Fast & Furious’ Back on Track with the Saga’s Biggest and Most Ridiculous Movie Yet

    At once both the biggest and most intimate "Fast" movie yet, "F9" makes up for the franchise's recent blunders by focusing on what counts.

  • Correspondents Describe Challenges And Dangers Of Covering Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: “Everything Changes And Everything Is Unpredictable”

    The dangers of covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been ever apparent in multiple TV live shots during the past week, as network correspondents describe the tense situation against a backdrop of incoming missiles and falling shrapnel. When NBC News’ Richard Engel went live on MSNBC from the outskirts of Ramallah on the West Bank on […]

  • Brazil senators say anti-China views hurt access to COVID-19 vaccines

    Brazilian senators on Tuesday accused the country's former foreign minister of undermining efforts to obtain COVID-19 vaccines after he used anti-China rhetoric during the pandemic. In a parliamentary inquiry into far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the world's second-deadliest outbreak of the novel coronavirus, senators blamed the president and his inner circle for delays in deliveries from China of active ingredients to make Sinovac Biotech Ltd's vaccine in Brazil. Ernesto Araujo, who was replaced as foreign minister in March, told senators on Tuesday that Bolsonaro's disparagement of the Chinese vaccine did not impact relations with Brazil's largest trade partner or delay vaccine supplies.

  • Netflix series criticized online in China over Taiwan flag

    Chinese nationalism on the internet has a new target: The popular Thai drama “Girl from Nowhere" distributed by Netflix. Comments online Wednesday complained the series' Facebook page showed the flags of Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory, and of Hong Kong, where the party is trying to crush pro-democracy activism. “Girl from Nowhere” joins a growing list of foreign retailers, airlines, hotels and other brands that have been attacked online in China over Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, human rights and other politically charged issues.