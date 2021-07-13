US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAKE BLEIBERG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation's borders, a Justice Department attorney said Tuesday.

The comment by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Stoltz at a court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, may be the strongest indication to date that changes are imminent on the last major Trump-era restrictions on asylum at the border.

Stoltz told a federal judge that the CDC will release “a new order on the subject of the children” by the end of the week. It will revise a Biden administration policy that exempts children who cross the border alone from the ban on asylum.

Stoltz did not offer additional details on the changes during a hearing on a lawsuit that Texas brought to compel enforcement of the public health order that former President Donald Trump's administration used to quickly expel people from the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government attorney said the CDC order this week will largely render Texas' arguments moot. He did not elaborate, and the CDC said it could not immediately provide additional information.

His comment that the order will apply to children suggests that the Biden administration is considering a gradual lifting of the asylum ban.

Higher COVID-19 vaccination rates have brought increasing pressure on the Biden administration to lift the public health order that was always intended as a temporary measure during the pandemic. While the administration has exempted unaccompanied children, some families and nearly all adults traveling alone are expelled from the United States — often to Mexico within two hours — without a chance to seek asylum.

Lifting the ban could encourage more people to come to the border to seek asylum at a time when the U.S. is under mounting strain. The U.N. refugee agency reported last month that the U.S. was once again the top destination for asylum-seekers in 2020, with about 250,000 new claims filed, more than twice as high as second-place Germany.

Texas, which has the busiest corridor for illegal border crossings, was seeking a court order forcing the federal government to cease what state Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz called “de facto non-enforcement" of the asylum ban. Reitz argued that the Biden administration’s posture “threatens the health and safety of all Texans.”

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, questioned Stoltz about the timing of the new order and asked that the government inform him as soon as it is issued. Pittman did not rule on the request for an injunction but said he will put out a decision “as quickly as I can.”

___

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Reynolds says Iowa will pay for troopers sent to border

    Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that Iowa will cover the cost of troopers sent to Texas to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico, confirming the state would fund the mission after the release of agreements showing the effort would come at “no cost to Texas." Since Reynolds announced June 24 that she would join other Republican governors in sending forces to the border, her administration has argued Texas could later reimburse Iowa for expenses under a multi-state compact.

  • Biden to unveil plan addressing mental illness amid gun crimes in Black communities

    The Biden administration will unveil a plan to integrate crisis response into its public health policies with mobile mental health […] The post Biden to unveil plan addressing mental illness amid gun crimes in Black communities appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Iran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with U.S.

    Iran said on Tuesday it was holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the United States aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails and other countries over violations of U.S. sanctions. "Negotiations are under way on the exchange of prisoners between Iran and America, and we will issue more information if Iranian prisoners are released and the country's interests are secured and the talks reach a conclusion," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

  • First lady Jill Biden to fly to Tokyo for virus-plagued Olympic Games

    First lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics despite the Japanese government declaring a state of emergency in an effort to prevent the postponed competition from becoming a COVID-19 superspreader event.

  • Will Taylor’s MLB Draft decision is good news for Clemson’s QB room. What’s next?

    The Tigers get some much-needed relief with depth at the quarterback spot.

  • China tightens control over cybersecurity in data crackdown

    Tech experts in China who find a weakness in computer security would be required to tell the government and couldn’t sell that knowledge under rules further tightening the Communist Party’s control over information. The rules would ban private sector experts who find “zero day,” or previously unknown security weaknesses, and sell the information to police, spy agencies or companies. Beijing is increasingly sensitive about control over information about its people and economy.

  • Biden huddles with local officials over gun violence as ownership rises

    Biden met on Monday with local officials who are making use of federal programs to stem gun crimes as the issue heats up politically.

  • Blue Jays roll the dice at MLB Draft, take RHP Gunnar Hoglund No. 19 overall

    The Toronto Blue Jays rolled the dice with their first-round pick of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

  • Democrats advance spending bill that would overturn the Hyde Amendment

    House Democrats on Monday took steps to advance a new spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services without the Hyde Amendment, a 40-year-old provision that has banned federal funding for most abortions. In moving the spending bill to the full House Appropriations Committee for debate and a vote, Democrats followed through on President Joe Biden's proposed budget, which also did not include the amendment. House Democrats had indicated they would go this route and in doing so have effectively guaranteed that abortion access will be a central focus of government funding negotiations between Democrats and Republicans -- who have the votes to block the Democrats' measure from passing the Senate without changes.

  • Musk arrives to court for day two of tesimony

    The lawsuit by union pension funds and asset managers alleges Musk strong-armed the board of directors into using Tesla's assets to rescue SolarCity from potential bankruptcy and never disclosed the dire finances of the solar panel maker.

  • Maduro’s agents arrest opposition leader while surrounding Guaidó’s residence

    The Nicolás Maduro regime arrested former opposition deputy Freddy Guevara on Monday, pulling him out of his car on a Caracas highway, while another group of policemen surrounded the residence of Venezuelan opposition chief Juan Guaidó without actually detaining him.

  • U.S. 'stands ready' to assist Haiti, Cuba -Biden

    The United States is reviewing a request for troops made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested another key suspect.The death of the president has plunged the troubled country into deeper turmoil, and U.S. officials traveled there on Sunday to assess the situation and meet three politicians who have staked competing claims to take charge.Biden also said the United States supports the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the pandemic and economic woes but the White House stopped short of a shift away from a Trump-era embargo of the island.Thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in Communist-run Cuba in decades. They chanted "Freedom" and called for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down.

  • Facebook saw signs of violence ahead of the Capitol riot, but was too scared to bring it up with Trump, book says

    Excerpts from a new expose on Facebook detail alleged failings in the lead up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Myanmar's Top Swimmer Boycotts the Olympics to Protest the Military Coup—and Says the IOC Must Stop Hiding Behind Neutrality

    Win Htet Oo says the IOC is enabling Myanmar's brutal junta and hiding behind political neutrality

  • Florida breaks manatee death record in first six months of 2021

    Wildlife authorities say the unprecedented number of deaths was primarily caused by starvation.

  • 43 bodies have been found near the US-Mexico border in Arizona as a heat wave grips the area

    The remains of 43 people have been discovered along Arizona's border region last month, said the nonprofit organization Humane Borders.

  • Collapsed condo: Weighing how to honor dead at 'holy site'

    As crews keep searching for the last missing remains of the souls who perished in their collapsing beachfront condos nearly three weeks ago, the question is swirling across the ruins of the Champlain Towers South: What will become of the ground that bears so much pain? Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett suggested Monday that with scores of families still processing their losses, it's too soon to come up with anything specific. “It’s obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” the mayor said.

  • Mom Humiliated by Flight Attendant and Thrown on No-Fly List—Over Baby's Dirty Diaper

    Despite properly disposing the diaper in the airplane's trash, one poor mom received a verbal lashing from a flight attendant. Now, she's livid—and spreading her horrific story.

  • Millions of tax refunds are missing. That could delay Child Tax Credit payments

    Tax refund delays are upsetting many and creating a great deal of confusion this summer, as the IRS deals with the aftermath of a "perfect storm."

  • MLB Pulls Out of Georgia Over Restrictive Voting Law

    After the passage of Georgia's Senate Bill 202, which fundamentally changes the voting rules for those in the state, Major League Baseball says it is no longer interested in holding its annual...